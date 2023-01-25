U.S. Post Office job fair event seeks to hire about 1,300 NorCal positions

PIX Now -- Wednesday morning headlines from KPIX newsroom 10:28

OAKLAND -- The U.S. Postal Service is rolling out a one-day job fair at multiple locations in the Bay Area and Northern California Thursday, part of a statewide hiring event.

The USPS wants to fill nearly 400 positions across the East Bay, with another 900 positions along the North Coast, North Bay, San Francisco, the Peninsula, San Jose and Central Coast.

Twenty-nine post office facilities in Northern California will host the job fair from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, with a total of 77 post offices simultaneously participating across the state. The USPS says the goal is to 2,400 new employees in California.

"There is no better time than now to join the Postal Service," said District Manager Jagdeep Grewal in a prepared statement. "This is an opportunity to deliver in your own community and build a career that touches the lives of the American public."

The USPS said it has an immediate need for the following positions to be filled:

• Mail Processing: Clerks and Mail Handlers

• Delivery: City and Rural Carriers

• Transportation: Tractor Trailer Operators

• Maintenance: Mechanics, Laborer Custodian and Automotive Technician

The following East Bay post office locations will participate in the job fair, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.:

FACILITY ADDRESS Oakland Civic Center 201 13th Street, Oakland Oakland Processing & Dist. Center 1675 7th Street, Oakland, CA Oakland Airport Station 8495 Pardee Drive, Oakland Oakland W. Grand Carrier Annex 577 West Grand Avenue, Oakland Fremont 37010 Dusterberry Way, Fremont Hayward 24833 Santa Clara Street, Hayward Union City 33170 Alvarado Niles Road, Union City Concord 2121 Meridian Park Blvd, Concord Walnut Creek 2070 N Broadway, Walnut Creek Danville 2605 Camino Tassajara, Danville Emeryville 1585 62nd Street, Emeryville Berkeley 2000 Allston Way, Berkeley Richmond 1025 Nevin Avenue, Richmond Vallejo PO 2635 Napa Street, Vallejo

North Coast, North Bay, SF and South Bay locations participating, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.:

FACILITY ADDRESS Arcata 799 H Street, Arcata Fort Bragg 203 N. Franklin St., Fort Bragg San Francisco 1300 Evans Ave., San Francisco San Jose 1750 Meridian Ave., San Jose Santa Cruz 850 Front St., Santa Cruz Corte Madera 7 Pixley Ave., Corte Madera Belvedere-Tiburon 6 Beach Road, Belvedere Tiburon Sausalito 150 Harbor Drive, Sausalito San Anselmo 121 San Anselmo Ave., San Anselmo Half Moon Bay 500 Stone Pine Road, Half Moon Bay Pacifica 50 Manor Drive, Pacifica Aptos 500 Cathedral Drive, Aptos Capitola 826 Bay Ave. Watsonville 225 Main Street, Watsonville Scotts Valley 241 Kings Village Drive, Sausalito

Those unable to attend the job fairs can apply online at www.usps.com/careers or by scanning the following QR code:

According to the USPS, online applicants will be guided through the entire process by USPS staff while submitting their applications.

All applicants must be 18 years of age, or 16 years of age with a high school diploma or GED, and must be able to pass drug screening and a criminal background investigation. Some positions require an exam. Any position that has a driving requirement will also require a valid driver license and a clean DMV two-year driving history. Citizenship or permanent resident status of five years is required.