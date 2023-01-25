ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lindale, GA

Lindale residents angry at noise from metal recycling operation

By Adam Carey
Rome News-Tribune
Rome News-Tribune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SBHlE_0kRGRRXQ00
A machine lifts thousands of pounds of metal with each grab of its claw at the Bordeau Metals operations in Lindale on Wednesday. Local residents are frustrated due to the noise and debris, but county officials say Bordeau is doing nothing illegal. Adam Carey

Nearly a dozen residents near a newly established metal recycling operation in Lindale expressed frustration to Floyd County commissioners during this week’s meeting.

Multiple people complained of the crashing sound as massive piles of metal are chopped and sorted for recycling, often starting as early as 7 a.m., according to residents.

Other residents complained that they are unable to use their back yards, or even let their dogs play outside, due to the thunderous noise. A few people complained of mysterious illnesses, including migraines, from the debris.

The site is owned by Bordeau Metals, a company that specializes in metal recycling. It is working as a subcontractor to a company that is taking the metal from Georgia Power’s Plant Hammond, a coal-fired power plant that operated outside Rome from 1954 until it was retired in 2019.

However, according to County Manager Jamie McCord, it appears that Bordeau is well within its rights to operate this kind of operation in that location.

“The county’s hands are tied,” McCord stated during an exchange with several upset residents. “The county is bound by the same laws that Bordeau is.”

Bordeau purchased the 18-acre property for $25,000 an acre. When the project is finished, and Bordeau moves from the area, the Rome-Floyd Development Authority has the first right to purchase the property. That means the authority will have the option to buy the land, which will be cleared, graded and pad-ready for any future industrial application.

The estimated length of the Georgia Power recycling project, the one project that Bordeau is allowed to conduct on the property, is between three and five years.

Special provisions in the purchase agreement call for Bordeau to use the property as a “lay down” yard, “for the purposes of gathering, collecting, cutting, resizing for a limited time period certain metals which have been obtained from the demolition and scrapping of Plant Hammond.”

They are required to maintain a buffer zone between the residential neighborhood, and they are not allowed to store hazardous materials on site.

However, residents who live near the site say they want them to stop now.

“I work as a real estate appraiser,” resident Keith Holmes said. “And there’s no way I could sell my home now, not with the amount of noise right behind my property.”

Resident Deborah Proctor has been emailing county commissioners for months, sending them pictures and videos of the trucks and noise.

“I was told to wear an N95 mask by an environmental specialist, due to all the stuff in the air,” Proctor told the commissioners Tuesday night. “It’s making us sick.”

Several members asked why the recycling couldn’t be done at Plant Hammond, which covers over 11,000 acres. Representatives of Bordeau declined to comment when contacted Wednesday.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
atlantaagentmagazine.com

192-unit community headed for Acworth

Atlanta-based multifamily real estate company Penler is developing a 192-unit community in Acworth. The property, to be called Penler Cherokee, will include eight, two-story garden-style buildings on an 18.3-acre site. The wood-frame buildings will be clad in painted brick veneer, stone veneer and fiber-cement siding, according to McShane Construction Co., which is providing design-assist construction services and developed The Parker community in Dawsonville for Penler in 2021.
ACWORTH, GA
weisradio.com

Atrium Health Floyd Provides Stop the Bleed Kits to Area Schools

Atrium Health Floyd Provides Stop the Bleed Kits to Area Schools. Nearly 1,000 kits given to regional health care partners. Chattooga County schools, Floyd County Schools, Rome City Schools, Polk County schools, Trion schools and Darlington School recently requested hundreds of the Stop the Bleed kits from Atrium Health Floyd. Requests for the Stop the Bleed kits came after school leaders attended active-shooter response training held by the health care system.
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
appenmedia.com

PUBLIC NOTICE OF SALE OF PROPERTY

PUBLIC NOTICE is hereby given that the City of Milton will offer the. following property for sale at auction beginning Monday, February 13, 2023 at. 9:00 a.m. and the final auction ending Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. Full property descriptions, as well as the bidding process, will be available through the city's website's home page at www.miltonga.gov by following the link provided for www.municibid.com.
MILTON, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Malfunctioning plane crashes, catches fire at Calhoun airport

CALHOUN, Ga. - A pilot attempting an emergency landing at Tom B. David Airport in Calhoun Saturday afternoon crashed upon landing. Authorities say the aircraft went up in flames. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) reported the crash. The pilot noticed issues with the single-engine Mooney M20C almost immediately upon takeoff...
CALHOUN, GA
weisradio.com

18 Wheeler Overturns on the Bypass in Centre Wednesday Evening

Centre Police and other first responders worked a single-vehicle rollover, involving an 18 wheeler, Wednesday evening on the Bypass in Centre. It appears the big rig went off the road and overturned after hitting the soft shoulder near the Fishin’ Hole restaurant. Fortunately, the driver was unhurt and no...
wrganews.com

Cartersville Man arrested for explosive device in vehicle

The following is an update from the Cartersville Police Department:. Contact was made with Richard Bailey following an accident investigation in the area of N. Erwin Street. Mr. Bailey was determined to be under the influence of drugs and taken into custody. Following his arrest, a search of his vehicle was conducted.
CARTERSVILLE, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Self storage facility burns down in Whitfield County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A self-storage facility in Whitefield County has burned down. The King Self Storage on Dug Gap Road burned Jan. 26. The Whitfield County Fire Department says there are no salvageable items from the building.
WHITFIELD COUNTY, GA
walkercountyga.gov

Walker County Plans Town Hall to Gather Community Input for New Brownfields Grant Program

A new program to identify and develop cleanup plans for dozens of brownfield sites in Walker County seeks community input to identify properties to assess. Walker County Government will host a town hall meeting to inform residents, property owners and business leaders about what makes a site a brownfield and how to apply to have a site assessed. The meeting will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, February 7, at the Walker County Civic Center, 10052 Highway 27 in Rock Spring.
WALKER COUNTY, GA
weisradio.com

Cedar Bluff Man Arrested in Northwest Georgia

Alabama Man Arrested For Shoplifting and Drug Charges. A 24-year-old Alabama man was arrested in Northwest Georgia after he was caught shoplifting. While officers were arresting him on the shoplifting charges, they found suspected cocaine in his possession. Hayden James Merritt of Cedar Bluff allegedly attempted to steal $1,331.54 worth...
CEDAR BLUFF, AL
wrganews.com

Cartersville police find possible explosive device

Cartersville Police are awaiting the arrival of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, which was contacted after officers found a possible explosive device Thursday morning. At around 8:10 a.m., officers responded to a wreck on North Erwin Street near Cassville Road. The driver was arrested for driving under the influence of...
CARTERSVILLE, GA
Kimberly Bond

Forsyth County residents finally get answers on Lidl opening date

The mystery of why the Lidl is sitting unused has been puzzling Forsyth County residents for months.Photo byKimberly Bond. (Forsyth County, GA) Local shoppers who have been eagerly awaiting the grand opening of the new Lidl at The Shops at Kelly Mill are finally getting some official news from the company about the store’s opening date. Unfortunately, the news might not be what they were hoping to hear.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
Rome News-Tribune

Rome News-Tribune

Rome, GA
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
808K+
Views
ABOUT

Rome News-Tribune is the daily newspaper of Rome, Georgia. Begun originally as a weekly newspaper, the paper has survived several merges with other newspapers. Aside from several months during the Civil War, the paper has been published continuously since 1843. It is owned by Times Journal Inc. based in Marietta, Ga.

 https://www.northwestgeorgianews.com/rome/

Comments / 0

Community Policy