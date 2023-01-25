ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Joe Burrow, Bengals target another win over Chiefs

By Field Level Media
Ashe Post & Times
Ashe Post & Times
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DCLX4_0kRGM5lw00

Only one quarterback in the NFL has three consecutive wins against Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and he'll have the striped orange helmet in the AFC championship game in Kansas City on Sunday night.

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals (14-4) can return to the Super Bowl by eliminating Mahomes and the Chiefs (15-3) in the conference title game for the second year in a row.

"Last time we played him, he didn't make a mistake all game," Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton said Wednesday of Burrow.

That last time was Dec. 4, a 27-24 win for the host Bengals that was near the middle of the team's current 10-game winning streak.

Cincinnati's most recent loss was to Cleveland on Halloween. Burrow would tie Russell Wilson for most wins (six) by a quarterback in their first three seasons if he can knock off the Chiefs again.

"He's got an edge to him," Bengals coach Zac Taylor said of Burrow. "I like that in our quarterback."

He hasn't been intercepted in his past three playoff games. In three starts against the Chiefs, Burrow has nine TDs (one rushing), one interception and a combined passer rating of 121.

"They know us, we know them," Chiefs coach Andy Reid said.

A takeaway on a fumble by Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce turned the game at Cincinnati at December in the fourth quarter, and kicker Harrison Butker missed a 55-yard field goal that would have sent the game into overtime.

Mahomes will start his fifth conference championship game. His overall playoff record is 9-3, and he has 32 touchdowns (28 TD passes, four rushing) and three interceptions in 10 career home playoff starts.

But Mahomes is dealing with a sprain of his upper right ankle. The initial sprain forced him out of the Chiefs' divisional playoff win over the Jacksonville Jaguars last week. He returned to the game with limited mobility, completing 22 of 30 passes for a season-low 195 yards with two touchdowns and was not sacked.

Mahomes was a full practice participant Thursday and said how much progress he makes during the rest of the week will be key.

"We'll see as we get closer and closer and we'll see during the game," Mahomes said. "You can't fully do exactly what you're going to be in those moments in the game but all I can do is prepare myself the best way possible."

The expectation from the Chiefs is more shotgun formation and the max-protection looks Kansas City showed in the second half of the divisional playoffs.

If he's operating within a designed barricade in the pocket this week, the Chiefs know the drill. Even though Kansas City leads the NFL with pass attempts on the move, Mahomes also had an NFL-best 34 TD passes from the pocket (41 total TD passes).

"They're just a physical team. They play physical, from start to finish, all four quarters," Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster said.

From Mahomes' view behind center, he said the challenge of solving the Bengals' defense is its ever-changing approach. In the AFC championship game last season, ends Sam Hubbard (two sacks and a forced fumble) and Trey Hendrickson (1.5 sacks) were unblockable at times.

To beat the Buffalo Bills last week, the Bengals used 10 designed cornerback blitzes, a look Mahomes said was rarely seen this season.

"They have no weakness," Mahomes said.

As for the Bengals offense, even with three starters on the offensive line out with injuries at Buffalo last week, Burrow was rarely pressured. Still, protection could be a problem for the Bengals if left tackle Jonah Williams (knee) and right guard Alex Cappa (ankle) are out again. Neither practiced Wednesday or Thursday. Right tackle La'el Collins (knee) is done for the season.

In addition, tight end Hayden Hurst (calf) was added to Cincinnati's injury report Thursday.

Taylor pointed out that the Bengals leaned on running back Joe Mixon heavily against Buffalo (105 rushing yards) to get their replacement linemen comfortable. That approach also has worked against the Chiefs: Kansas City runs nickel or dime base defense more than only four other teams in 2022.

"We can't let Joe Burrow sit in the pocket and get rhythm throws. We have to force him out of the pocket," Chiefs safety Justin Reid said. "We're not gonna win the game if we don't get sacks or turnovers."

Wide receiver Mecole Hardman (pelvis) returned to practice -- he had been limited the past two days -- but Reid said the Chiefs will continue to monitor him closely. Hardman didn't play against the Jaguars and has been sidelined since Nov. 6.

The Chiefs aren't expecting running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle) to be activated from injured reserve though Reid allowed there was a chance. He has missed the past eight games.

If Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo shifts gears from a tendency to rush four, Burrow's options in the passing game are led by wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase (513 career postseason receiving yards) and Tee Higgins (103 yards in last year's AFC championship game).

Andy Reid is seeking his third Super Bowl appearance in four seasons and could find his former employer, the Philadelphia Eagles, on the other sideline in Arizona on Feb. 12. A Bengals' win on Sunday would make Taylor the third head coach in NFL history to appear in two Super Bowls in his first four seasons.

--Field Level Media

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake

Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co.  Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
CINCINNATI, OH
Ashe Post & Times

Chiefs edge Bengals, 23-20, return to Super Bowl

Harrison Butker kicked the Kansas City Chiefs back to the Super Bowl. Butker made a 45-yard field goal with three seconds remaining and the Chiefs beat the visiting Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 to win the AFC Championship Game for the third time in the past four seasons on Sunday. Patrick Mahomes had 326 passing yards and two touchdowns and set up the game-winning kick on a scramble to his right with...
CINCINNATI, OH
Ashe Post & Times

Eagles await as Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes lift Chiefs back to Super Bowl

Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs return to the Super Bowl for the third time in four years, and the Philadelphia Eagles will be there waiting. The Chiefs beat the Cincinnati Bengals to claim the AFC Championship and set up a showdown in Arizona in Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12 with the Eagles, who fired Reid in 2012 after 14 seasons with the franchise. "Here we come, Philly,"...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Ashe Post & Times

Reports: Chiefs TE Travis Kelce (back) to play vs. Bengals

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is expected to suit up for Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the visiting Cincinnati Bengals, multiple media outlets reported. Kelce is listed as questionable to play in the AFC title game after being a late addition to the injury report on Friday due to back spasms. Kelce recorded 14 catches for 98 yards and two touchdowns in the Chiefs' 27-20 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Jan. 21. One of those scoring strikes came from Patrick Mahomes, who is expected to start versus the Bengals. Mahomes participated in practice this week despite sustaining a right ankle injury against the Jaguars. The Chiefs listed wide receivers Mecole Hardman (pelvis) and Justin Watson (illness) as questionable. --Field Level Media
KANSAS CITY, MO
Ashe Post & Times

Super Bowl-bound Eagles crush QB-challenged 49ers

Miles Sanders rushed for two touchdowns, Haason Reddick delivered a huge performance and the Philadelphia Eagles are headed to the Super Bowl after posting a 31-7 victory over the visiting San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday. Jalen Hurts passed for 121 yards and rushed for a touchdown as the top-seeded Eagles advanced to their first Super Bowl in five years and fourth overall. Boston Scott tacked on a rushing score while Reddick had two sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Ashe Post & Times

Elite 8: Just 8 teams started 1 QB in all 17 games

On the flip side are the teams that managed to get through 2022 with only one starter at quarterback. Unsurprisingly, these teams posted competitive records, and eight of the 10 with a single quarterback starter made the playoffs (the other two, Green Bay and Detroit, narrowly missed out on a Wild Card spot). The list is also dotted with some of the league's best field generals. Tom Brady, whose future lingers in doubt, started every Tampa Bay Buccaneers game for the third straight season, giving...
Ashe Post & Times

NFC Championship Game: 49ers-Eagles Preview, Props, Prediction

Brock Purdy emerged out of nowhere to become just the third rookie quarterback in NFL history to win his first two postseason starts. However, a bigger prize looms on the horizon when the San Francisco 49ers play in the NFC Championship Game for the third time in four seasons, visiting the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. Purdy will be striving to lead the second-seeded 49ers to their second Super Bowl appearance...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Ashe Post & Times

NFL: Chicago Bears at Dallas Cowboys

Oct 30, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys center Tyler Biadasz (63) and guard Connor McGovern (66) in action during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Chicago Bears at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
CHICAGO, IL
Ashe Post & Times

NFL salary cap jumping to $224.8M in 2023

The NFL salary cap will jump to a record $224.8 million in 2023, the league informed teams on Monday. The 2022 salary cap was $208.2 million. Among the teams projected to have excess spending power available under the cap, according to Spotrac, are the Chicago Bears ($99 million), Atlanta Falcons ($57 million), Cincinnati Bengals and New York Giants ($44 million). ...
Ashe Post & Times

Reports: 49ers QB Brock Purdy tore UCL, out 6 months

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy suffered a complete UCL tear in his throwing elbow during Sunday's NFC Championship Game and will require surgery, NFL Network and ESPN reported Monday. Purdy is expected to miss at least six months, but the 49ers hope he can be ready in time for training camp next summer if he undergoes a repair as opposed to a full reconstruction of the ligament, per the reports. ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Ashe Post & Times

Ashe Post & Times

West Jefferson, NC
935
Followers
5K+
Post
115K+
Views
ABOUT

The Ashe Post & Times is an award-winning weekly publication that serves Ashe County, as well as the surrounding communities of the Western North Carolina High Country. The newspaper was formed by joining the resources of Ashe Mountain Times and the Jefferson Post on Dec. 1, 2017.

 https://www.ashepostandtimes.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy