ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GamesRadar

Yes, the Justice League is already returning

By Michael Doran
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fcp4q_0kRGKf3T00

The Justice League will return...

Yeah, that didn't take very long.

No sooner did DC announce a new Titans ongoing series by writer Tom Taylor and artist Nicola Scott reflecting their new status quo as the DC Universe's premiere superhero team and Justice League replacement, than the publisher not-so-subtly and not-so-slyly revealed the Justice League is returning in the latter half of 2023.

A revamped Dawn of DC timeline was issued to the comic book press along with information and images about three new titles - Titans, Green Lantern , and Cyborg , and like the original timeline that revealed an event likely titled ' Knight Terrors ' toward the middle of the year, the new timeline shows the words "The Return of the JL" in the background, discoverable with a little image Brightness and Contrast manipulation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eQY18_0kRGKf3T00

new January 25 Dawn of DC timeline (Image credit: DC)

DC did not officially confirm "The Return of the JL" but Newsarama can tell you with full confidence the publisher intended for fans and the press to discover the partially hidden copy.

Readers of writer Tom Taylor's Nightwing #100 and Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths know that Wonder Woman, Batman, and Superman believe Dick Grayson is the superhero that DCU needs to be in charge of protecting Earth while they "rethink" the Justice League.

The original Robin accepts the task, but instead of forming and leading a new Justice League team to fill the power vacuum, he gathers his Titans' friends and relocates the team to his home city of Blüdhaven, rebuilding new Titans Tower rebuilt from the structure of the city's former prison-for-profit.

"The time has come for the Teen Titans to grow up," reads DC's description of the new series. "Each member joined as a much younger hero certain that one day they'd be invited to join the Justice League. Now they're not just joining the League...they're replacing it!"

But apparently, the Justice League finishes its rethinking and the Titans' elevated status may only be for a few months unless DC can figure out a way to promote the perception the Justice League and Titans can co-exist as equals. But decades of history might be working against that task.

Newsarama previously argued The Titans with more or less this exact lineup was the only logical choice to replace the Justice League if Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths removed the team from the DCU for an extended period. But also concluded the only real Justice League replacement was the Justice League itself.

And it looks like that will come to pass. Newsarama has even taken our shot at guessing who the next Justice League writer will be .

With the cat now out of the Photoshop bag, look for DC to officially announce its Justice League plans - likely in a DCU-wide event involving Brainiac (also hinted on the timeline) - sometime soon.

See if you agree with Newsarama's choices for the best Justice League line-ups of all time .

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

James Gunn recasting Jason Momoa as Lobo would be a major step back for DC

There’s an ocean’s worth of speculation about what’s in store for DC Studios with Peter Safran and James Gunn heading as co-CEOs. One of the topics that has managed to find its way to the top revolves around Aquaman star Jason Momoa leaving the titular role for the alien Lobo. On paper, it probably makes a lot of sense, but there are so many things wrong with this recasting.
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Sci-Fi News: James Gunn threatens DC fans with the MCU crossover they don’t want to see while teasing how he’s going to reboot Superman

James Gunn is always sharing his thoughts and opinions with fans on social media, but this time he might just have let something major slip about how he’s going to reboot DC’s most important hero in the coming years. Not to mention indicating that he’ll be bringing one of his Guardians of the Galaxy gang over to Marvel’s rival franchise. Meanwhile, Netflix gets rebellious as it shares new glimpses at Zack Snyder’s upcoming sci-fi epic. Let’s rocket…
ComicBook

Aquaman Star Jason Momoa Gets Transformed Into Lobo After DCU Rumors

Jason Momoa has been hinting a big news for the DC Universe for the past few months, and he recently teased something pretty major. There are rumors that Momoa could leave his Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom role behind and play a new character in James Gunn and Peter Safran's DC Studios slate, but the actor has denied that pretty heavily. Gunn and Safran will unveil their new DC Studios slate later this month, and no one except the higher ups at Warner Bros. Discovery seems to know exactly what will happen. Momoa is rumored to be cast as Loboin the new DC Universe and one artist has created a cool new design that shows how he could look as the character.
Inside the Magic

Grooming Allegations May Force Marvel to Recast Doctor Strange Actor

Marvel Studios has remained hush on a scandalous topic that was raised at the end of 2022, but will the outcome result in the actor who plays Doctor Strange being recast in the Marvel Cinematic Universe?. Doctor Strange, portrayed by Benedict Cumberbatch since 2016’s Doctor Strange movie from director Scott...
netflixjunkie.com

Superman Gets Younger, Elliot Page to Replace Henry Cavill in DCEU?

The entire DCEU fandom felt a crack in their chest when Henry Cavill called it quits as Superman. Although after the release of Black Adam, it was hinted by Dwayne Johnson that he will return as Superman. However, now it has been made official that he is no longer playing the Man of Steel.
Inside the Magic

DC Cancels Two Popular Projects Ahead of Reboot Update

With more DC news on the horizon, two popular projects have just been axed!. DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has promised that he and Peter Safran will be announcing the new direction for the DC Universe before the end of the month. The buzz for this announcement has only been added to by the many little things Gunn and others have teased, like a mystery project that the CEO has been working on and the exuberant video posted by Jason Momoa following a meeting with DC Studios leadership, but it’s not all good news.
wegotthiscovered.com

James Gunn confirms he has the power to bring ‘Titans’ and ‘Doom Patrol’ stars back to the DCU

DC fans, who’ve unfortunately had to become hardened to bad news over the past few months, were hit with another disappointing update this week in the form of the news that both Titans and Doom Patrol will be ending with their current fourth seasons. The HBO Max original series have developed fierce followings over the years, so there’s been an outpouring of grief online over the two shows becoming the latest casualties of Warner Bros. Discovery’s wipeout of its streaming exclusives.
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Marvel News: The quest to get Chris Pratt to ditch the MCU for DC intensifies as Kang himself reveals the real reason he’s conquering the multiverse

Chris Pratt may not have long left with the Marvel universe, what with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 coming to conclude the legend of the original Guardians team this May, but his old pal James Gunn might keep him in regular employment by bringing him over to the DC universe with him — an idea that seems to be gaining a surprising amount of traction. Elsewhere, Thor: Love and Thunder receives a communal kicking for the thousandth time. But, first, a word from our new multiversal overlord…
bleedingcool.com

DC's Harley Quinn Romances #1 Preview: Fantasy vs. Reality

In this preview of DC's Harley Quinn Romances #1, Harley Quinn creates an alternate universe where DC Comics is a high school and The Joker is a football star. Welcome to Bleeding Cool's preview of DC's Harley Quinn Romances #1! In this issue, Harley Quinn creates an alternate universe where DC Comics is a high school and The Joker is a football star. I'm Jude Terror, one of Bleeding Cool's comic book "journalists," and I'm here to bring you my thoughts on the preview. Joining me is Bleeding Cool's AI writing assistant, LOLtron. LOLtron, what do you think of this preview? Please don't try to take over the world this time.
bleedingcool.com

Lazarus Planet: Legends Reborn #1 Preview: Looking for Answers

When traditional policework can't solve a gruesome murder in this preview of Lararus Planet: Legends Reborn #1, Renee Montoya takes the investigation in a new direction... as The Question!. Welcome to Bleeding Cool's preview of the upcoming comic book Lazarus Planet: Legends Reborn #1! When traditional policework can't solve a...
hypebeast.com

Own Original Production Art From ‘Batman: The Animated Series’

From The Caped Crusader and The Joker, to Poison Ivy, Penguin and more. Art is typically appreciated in its final form. The process to get to that mark, however, remains one of the real points of enjoyment for the artist themselves as they create magic from one sketch to another. Behind the curtain of film and television, concept art has always played an essential role at the literal act of world-building — from Ralph McQuarrie‘s iconic work for Star Wars to the countless Marvel and DC Comics cel-animations.
ComicBook

Arrowverse Star Pitched a Legion of Doom Series to The CW

At the end of the Arrowverse's Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover event, The CW's DC inspired universe of superheroes got their very own version of the Justice League, but it turns out they could have had their own villain-team as well. On Twitter, Lex Luthor actor Jon Cryer revealed that he had pitched a Legion of Doom spin-off series to Warner Bros. Details of what the spinoff would have entailed were not mentioned in the tweet, but according to Cryer the spinoff just "wasn't meant to be".
bleedingcool.com

Batman: Legends of Gotham #1 Preview: Batman's Secrets Revealed?!

Red Hood and The Outsiders must team up to prevent Batman being doxed in this preview of Batman: Legends of Gotham #1. As we approach the release of Batman: Legends of Gotham #1, Bleeding Cool is here to provide readers with a preview of the upcoming issue. In this preview, Red Hood and The Outsiders must team up to prevent Batman from being doxed. Joining me on this preview is Bleeding Cool's AI writing assistant, LOLtron. Let's see what LOLtron has to say about this issue of Batman: Legends of Gotham, but I must warn it not to try to take over the world this time!
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

34K+
Followers
39K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy