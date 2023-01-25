ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Tuscaloosa Event Planner Hosting “Posh Wedding and Event Show” This Weekend

A Tuscaloosa event planner is hosting an event showcase to assist local residents with executing any event or wedding needs they may have using local vendors. Posh Occasions by Sheriah will host the Posh Wedding and Event Show Sunday that will feature over 25 Tuscaloosa vendors, including various wedding planners, disk jockeys, photographers, bakers and venue providers, to assist participants with planning their next event.
Lucy’s Old Country Cooking to Celebrate Grand Opening of Alberta City Location Sunday

Lucy's Old Country Cooking is making Alberta City their new home and will celebrate with a grand opening beginning Sunday morning. The southern-styled "meat and three" restaurant originally operated on Highway 69 South in Tuscaloosa, however owners announced in late December that location was closing due to "very short staff" and "the stress of operating at two different locations," according to a Facebook post.
Strange Brew Coffeehouse Opening on Tuscaloosa Strip This Weekend

Tuscaloosa's newest coffeeshop is set to open its doors on the Strip this weekend, bringing a Starkville staple to the City of Champions. Strange Brew Coffeehouse was founded by Shane and Katelyn Reed in Starkville and has been a local favorite ever since. Shane is a Mississippi State graduate and Katelyn got her degree from the University of Alabama, so making Tuscaloosa the home of their fourth location only made good sense to the entrepreneurs.
Missing Brothers Located in Tuscaloosa

UPDATE: The missing boys have been located, family have told police. Their names and photos have been removed from this post. Top Stories from the Tuscaloosa Thread (1/16 - 1/23) 20 of the Top Stories published by the Tuscaloosa Thread during the week of January 16th, 2023.
Hanna Steel Announces $20 Million Expansion in Tuscaloosa, Creating New 14 Jobs

The Alabama-based Hanna Steel Corporation will invest $20 million to expand its operations in Tuscaloosa, which will also create 14 new local jobs. The Tuscaloosa County Economic Development Authority announced the expansion after a meeting of its board Thursday, saying that Hanna Steel will add 9,000 square feet to its existing facility in the Tuscaloosa County Airport Industrial Park for the project.
WHNT News 19

Strange Radar Blob Moves Across Alabama

Those of us that pay close attention to the radar, may have noticed something out of the ordinary on the radar Tuesday in Alabama. An area of what appeared to be rain or thunderstorms developed south of Demoplis and moved north across the state. However, what appeared to be rain on the radar, may not […]
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

Homeless man charged with burglary, per Tuscaloosa Police

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa police say they’ve charged a homeless man for breaking into apartments at Riverfront Village. According to a police, a resident saw a man in her apartment based on her own surveillance video. The resident, a college student, was not in her apartment at the time. Police say they located 28-year old Lagori Jerrell McCain in another area of the property.
Alabama Weather Outlook Plus Real-Time Updates

ELEVATED NON-THUNDERSTORM GRADIENT WINDS WILL REMAIN ELEVATED THROUGH THE EARLY AFTERNOON ON WEDNESDAY. THERE WILL BE A THREAT FOR SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS AFTER 11 PM TONIGHT ACROSS THE SOUTHERN PORTIONS OF CENTRAL ALABAMA. DAMAGING WINDS ARE THE MAIN THREAT, BUT A TORNADO CANNOT BE RULED OUT. NON-THUNDERSTORM GRADIENT SUSTAINED WINDS OF...
