Have You Seen Them? Kids From Alabama Missing Since July 2022- NowThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
University Of Alabama Basketball Player Provided Gun Used To Kill A Woman. Smart Move?Chibuzo NwachukuTuscaloosa, AL
The Tuscaloosa mother, 23, who was slain on the Strip was described as a "lovely young lady who loved her family."Sherif SaadTuscaloosa, AL
The Crimson Tide's Favorable 2023 Football ScheduleJameson StewardTuscaloosa, AL
Former College Football Star Found DeadOnlyHomersTuscaloosa, AL
Tuscaloosa Event Planner Hosting “Posh Wedding and Event Show” This Weekend
A Tuscaloosa event planner is hosting an event showcase to assist local residents with executing any event or wedding needs they may have using local vendors. Posh Occasions by Sheriah will host the Posh Wedding and Event Show Sunday that will feature over 25 Tuscaloosa vendors, including various wedding planners, disk jockeys, photographers, bakers and venue providers, to assist participants with planning their next event.
Two Alabama restaurants, one chef among semifinalists for 2023 James Beard Awards
Two Alabama restaurants and one chef have made the list of semifinalists for the 2023 James Beard Awards. The James Beard Foundation announced its restaurant and chef semifinalists this morning. The semifinalists from Alabama are:. Pizza Grace, Birmingham, for best new restaurant. Bottega, Birmingham, for outstanding hospitality. Timothy Hontzas, Johnny’s...
This Perry County Alabama Home is Perfect for Fishing, Hunting
The highest price home on the market in Perry County Alabama is the perfect spot for outdoor lovers. It has 72 acres of property, fenced-in pastures, a running creek, trails, a pond, and nearly 30 acres of timber. Home life is quiet and easy in Centreville, Alabama. The home was...
Early Work Begins on Tuscaloosa’s ‘Transformational’ $66 Million McWright’s Ferry Road Extension
Workers took the first steps toward transforming northern Tuscaloosa last week as they laid the groundwork for the extension of McWright's Ferry Road, mayor Walt Maddox said Thursday. In his weekly Mayor's Minute message, Maddox touted what the project will mean for Tuscaloosa residents living north of the Black Warrior...
Lucy’s Old Country Cooking to Celebrate Grand Opening of Alberta City Location Sunday
Lucy's Old Country Cooking is making Alberta City their new home and will celebrate with a grand opening beginning Sunday morning. The southern-styled "meat and three" restaurant originally operated on Highway 69 South in Tuscaloosa, however owners announced in late December that location was closing due to "very short staff" and "the stress of operating at two different locations," according to a Facebook post.
Strange Brew Coffeehouse Opening on Tuscaloosa Strip This Weekend
Tuscaloosa's newest coffeeshop is set to open its doors on the Strip this weekend, bringing a Starkville staple to the City of Champions. Strange Brew Coffeehouse was founded by Shane and Katelyn Reed in Starkville and has been a local favorite ever since. Shane is a Mississippi State graduate and Katelyn got her degree from the University of Alabama, so making Tuscaloosa the home of their fourth location only made good sense to the entrepreneurs.
Missing Brothers Located in Tuscaloosa
UPDATE: The missing boys have been located, family have told police. Their names and photos have been removed from this post. Top Stories from the Tuscaloosa Thread (1/16 - 1/23) 20 of the Top Stories published by the Tuscaloosa Thread during the week of January 16th, 2023.
Hanna Steel Announces $20 Million Expansion in Tuscaloosa, Creating New 14 Jobs
The Alabama-based Hanna Steel Corporation will invest $20 million to expand its operations in Tuscaloosa, which will also create 14 new local jobs. The Tuscaloosa County Economic Development Authority announced the expansion after a meeting of its board Thursday, saying that Hanna Steel will add 9,000 square feet to its existing facility in the Tuscaloosa County Airport Industrial Park for the project.
The Venue Tuscaloosa Draws Closer to Opening as Owners Add Finishing Touches to Facility
Tuscaloosa will soon have a new gathering spot for people of all ages to enjoy food and entertainment as the opening of The Venue Tuscaloosa draws near. Bryan Finison, owner of the soon-to-come entertainment spot says the doors for the space are expected to open in the next few weeks as the organizers navigates the final steps to complete the project.
hooversun.com
Metro Roundup: Mountain Brook residents irked with lengthy construction on expensive house
Residents near a multimillion-dollar Mountain Brook residence made it very clear Monday night they are not happy with construction that has dragged on for more than five years. “I'm here today is to get an answer to a question, which is, ‘What is the City of Mountain Brook going to...
Luxury Lake Tuscaloosa Condos Listed for Pre-Sale With Eye-Popping Prices
A few dozen ultra-luxe condominiums planned for the shores of Lake Tuscaloosa are available for pre-sale at prices that reflect their exclusivity. The Hillhouse Condos are a $54 million project that will bring 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom residences to the North River Yacht Club on Lake Tuscaloosa. As the Thread...
Teenager Hurt in Likely Accidental Shooting in Northport Friday
The Northport Police Department and the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit are investigating after a 17-year-old was shot Friday night, although police believe it was probably accidental. Jack Kennedy, the commander of the VCU, told the Thread that officers were called to Knoll Circle on reports of a shooting around 7...
Yahoo Sports
Shane McComb Era ends at Palm Desert; football coach takes new job in Alabama
Palm Desert High School football coach Shane McComb has taken a new job as the head football coach at Oak Mountain High School in Birmingham, Alabama. McComb coached the Aztecs for seven seasons, turning them into a desert power, including six consecutive league titles. He said the time was right to be "uncomfortable" again.
Stephen Rand Pate (December 25th, 1948 – January 23rd, 2023)
Stephen Rand Pate, age 74, of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, passed away January 20, 2023, at home. Visitation will be 3:30 - 4:30 p.m. Thursday, January 26, 2023, at Magnolia Chapel North. His Memorial Service will follow at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, January 26, 2023, with Bro. Paul Chesier officiating. He was preceded...
Over 800 TCS Students Participate In TCS’s “What’s Your E?” Event
Friday, January 27th, Tuscaloosa City Schools held a unique event aimed at Tuscaloosa 8th graders which served over 800 students. The event is called "What's Your E?" and it encourages Tuscaloosa City School, 8th graders to start figuring out what they'd like to do and how they can be successful after high school.
Strange Radar Blob Moves Across Alabama
Those of us that pay close attention to the radar, may have noticed something out of the ordinary on the radar Tuesday in Alabama. An area of what appeared to be rain or thunderstorms developed south of Demoplis and moved north across the state. However, what appeared to be rain on the radar, may not […]
wbrc.com
Homeless man charged with burglary, per Tuscaloosa Police
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa police say they’ve charged a homeless man for breaking into apartments at Riverfront Village. According to a police, a resident saw a man in her apartment based on her own surveillance video. The resident, a college student, was not in her apartment at the time. Police say they located 28-year old Lagori Jerrell McCain in another area of the property.
Read Alf Van Hoose’s 1983 Birmingham News column on death of Paul ‘Bear’ Bryant
Editor’s note: Alf Van Hoose worked for The Birmingham News from 1947-90, serving as sports editor and lead columnist for the last 22 of those years. In that time, he became arguably Paul “Bear” Bryant’s closest friend in the media. Re-printed below is the column Van Hoose published on Jan. 27, 1983, the day after Bryant died at age 69.
New Youth Basketball Academy Open For Registration in Tuscaloosa
A community leader and Shelton State Community College representative is helping to bring a new sports academy and mentoring program to Tuscaloosa. Joseph Eatmon, Dean of Community Relations at Shelton State Community College is heading the effort to bring the Dream City Basketball Academy to West Alabama. The Dream City...
Alabama Weather Outlook Plus Real-Time Updates
ELEVATED NON-THUNDERSTORM GRADIENT WINDS WILL REMAIN ELEVATED THROUGH THE EARLY AFTERNOON ON WEDNESDAY. THERE WILL BE A THREAT FOR SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS AFTER 11 PM TONIGHT ACROSS THE SOUTHERN PORTIONS OF CENTRAL ALABAMA. DAMAGING WINDS ARE THE MAIN THREAT, BUT A TORNADO CANNOT BE RULED OUT. NON-THUNDERSTORM GRADIENT SUSTAINED WINDS OF...
