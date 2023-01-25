Read full article on original website
Yankees desperately trying to move big-money infielder
The New York Yankees have a few big position battles preparing to unfold during spring training, notably at shortstop and even third base. The team is keen on letting Isiah Kiner-Falefa battle it out with Oswald Peraza and Anthony Volpe, but the hot corner is a bit more intriguing given Josh Donaldson remains on the roster, and DJ LeMahieu is headed toward a full recovery from his toe injury.
Yardbarker
Shohei Ohtani's departure from the Angels seems inevitable
It's believed that Moreno walking away from the highest sales price in baseball history diminishes Shohei Ohtani's chances of returning to Anaheim after this season, per SNY's Andy Martino. A franchise-altering decision could be in store for GM Perry Minasian at the July trade deadline. Ohtani was likely to hit...
Cardinals Sign Andrew Suarez To Minor League Deal
The Cardinals announced Friday that they’ve signed lefty Andrew Suarez to a minor league contract and invited him to Spring Training. He’ll provide some left-handed depth and a potential bullpen option after spending the past two seasons pitching in the Korea Baseball Organization (2021) and Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball (2022).
Royals Sign Matt Duffy To Minor League Deal
The Royals signed veteran infielder Matt Duffy to a minor league contract Friday, per a team announcement. The TWC Sports client will be invited to Major League Spring Training and compete for a roster spot. Duffy, 32, spent the 2022 season with the Angels, where he played three different spots...
Starting pitcher Michael Wacha seeking two-year deal
Michael Wacha, the top remaining free agent starting pitcher, is seeking a two-year deal, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Wacha is the last remaining starter from MLBTR’s Top 50 list, where he was predicted to take home a two-year, $16M deal. So far only the Twins...
Dodgers Sign Wander Suero To Minor League Deal
The Dodgers have signed reliever Wander Suero to a minor league deal, as relayed by Chris Hilburn-Trenkle of Baseball America. Pitcher Kevin Gowdy and catcher Hamlet Marte have also signed non-roster pacts with L.A. Suero, 31, is the only member of that group with big league experience. The righty was...
Nationals sign one-time All-Star reliever to minor league deal
The Nationals have signed veteran reliever Alex Colome to a minor league contract and invited him to major league spring training. Colome is represented by Wasserman. According to Jesse Dougherty of the Washington Post, Colome has long been on the Nationals’ radar. Colome, 34, pitched for the Rockies last...
Red Sox in talks with two-time Gold Glove catcher
The Red Sox are discussing a deal with free-agent catcher Roberto Perez, reports Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com (Twitter link). Boston already added Jorge Alfaro on a minor league deal this winter and also picked up Caleb Hamilton off waivers from the Twins in October (later passing him through outright waivers as well), but the front office is still exploring other potential options behind the dish.
Major Trade Made In MLB
Last season, the Baltimore Orioles surprised everyone by finishing with a record multiple games above .500, at 83-79. They were only three games out from the last playoff spot, and entering this year, the team has much higher expectations.
Yankees have shown interest in OF David Peralta
The Yankees have been in contact with free agent outfielder David Peralta this offseason, reports Jon Heyman of the New York Post. It isn’t clear whether talks are ongoing, as Heyman suggests the Yankees look likelier to roll with their in-house options in left field. That position has been...
New Astros GM Dana Brown Makes Interesting Comment About Analytics
New Houston Astros general manager Dana Brown had some interesting thoughts on the subject of analytics in Major League Baseball, Thursday afternoon, when he faced the media for the first time with his new franchise in an introductory press conference, after being hired as the club's new GM by owner Jim Crane.
Brewers Sign Robert Stock To Minor League Deal
The Brewers have signed right-hander Robert Stock to a minor league contract, tweets Adam McCalvy of MLB.com. He’ll be in major league camp as a non-roster invitee to Spring Training. Stock appeared at the MLB level each season from 2018-21. He first cracked the majors during his age-28 season...
Astros pick huge name as new GM, MLB world reacts
The Houston Astros announced the next General Manager for the club on Thursday. Houston revealed that they hired longtime executive Dana Brown to be its next GM. “Welcome to H-Town, Dana Brown!” the team’s Twitter account tweeted Thursday afternoon. Welcome to H-Town, Dana Brown! 🤘 pic.twitter.com/IxCZ58AACU — Houston Astros (@astros) January 26, 2023 They then Read more... The post Astros pick huge name as new GM, MLB world reacts appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Twins' Alex Kirilloff is swinging a bat again after wrist surgery
Twins first baseman/outfielder Alex Kirilloff started swinging a bat earlier this month, and is currently taking 50-60 swings a day according to Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com. Kirilloff underwent season-ending wrist surgery in August last year. Kirilloff has long battled wrist injuries, landing on the IL four times for that reasons...
Rays closing in on contract extension with Yandy Diaz
The Rays and infielder Yandy Diaz are close to finalizing a contract extension, MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand reports. The deal is a three-year, $24M pact that contains a club option for the 2026, according to Feinsand and his MLB.com colleague Juan Toribio. Diaz is represented by ACES. The extension would...
Mariners Outright Justus Sheffield
The Mariners announced that left-hander Justus Sheffield has cleared waivers and been outrighted to Triple-A Tacoma. Sheffield, 27 in May, was a first round draft pick and was previously considered one of the top prospects in baseball. Selected 31st overall by Cleveland in 2014, went to the Yankees in 2016 as part of the Andrew Miller trade and then went to Seattle in the 2018 James Paxton deal. Baseball America placed him on their top 100 list for four straight years beginning in 2016, including placing Sheffield in the top 50 for the latter two years of that stretch.
Orioles acquire LHP Cole Irvin from A’s
The Orioles have acquired left-handed pitcher Cole Irvin in a trade with the Athletics, per announcements from both clubs. Right-handed pitching prospect Kyle Virbitsky will also head to Baltimore while infield prospect Darell Hernaiz is heading to the A’s. On one hand, this move comes as a surprise, since...
Blue Jays announce Rogers Centre's new outfield dimensions
Reports surfaced last week that the Blue Jays’ renovations to Rogers Centre would involve some changes to the playing field, and those changes were confirmed yesterday when the team officially announced the dimensions of the newly-reconfigured outfield. Rogers Centre had previously had uniform dimensions in terms of wall size and relative distances from home plate, but now many aspects of the outfield will play a bit differently in 2023. (MLB.com’s Keegan Matheson has a visual aid of the new dimensions within his piece on the outfield changes.)
Rangers sign one-time World Series-winning pitcher, two others to minors pacts
The Rangers announced they have signed left-hander Danny Duffy and outfielders Clint Frazier* and Travis Jankowski to minor league deals with non-roster invitations to big league camp. Texas also confirmed previously reported minor league deals for Reyes Moronta and Ian Kennedy. Duffy is the most notable addition as a 12-year...
Guardians promote JT Maguire to major league coaching staff
The Guardians have named JT Maguire as their new outfield coach, Paul Hoynes of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports. Maguire has been working in Cleveland’s organization for the last five years, and this will be his first official role with the big league team. The 36-year-old Maguire spent six...
