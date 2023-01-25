Read full article on original website
USPS Continues Service in These California AreasBryan DijkhuizenCalifornia State
Jeremy Renner Returns Home From Hospital After New Year's Day Snowplow AccidentWilliamReno, NV
Reno home prices slump as interest rates rise, reach record low since 2021Edy ZooReno, NV
Manhunt for Fugitive Chiropractor: FBI Offers Reward of $10,000.00Dylan BarketCarnelian Bay, CA
Nevada witness reports cigar-shaped object shooting up from groundRoger MarshNevada State
Employee dies after incident at Reno-Sparks Convention Center
An employee of the Reno-Sparks Convention has died after an incident at the convention center Monday afternoon. It is unknown at this time what exactly happened and how, but the convention center did confirm the employee was transported to a nearby hospital where they later died. The Occupational Safety and...
Small scale prescribed fire operations continue at Lake Tahoe
Conditions and weather permitting, Tahoe Fire & Fuels Team (TFFT) members may continue prescribed fire operations this week at Lake Tahoe. The Nevada Division of Forestry is scheduled to burn hand piles near Incline Village. Smoke will be present. In addition, smoke may still be visible from the USDA Forest...
Downtown Reno Partnership Putting MARVs on the Streets
The Downtown Reno Partnership is putting their new MARV unit on the streets. MARV, or Mobile Ambassador Rapid Response Vehicle, has a sole job of looking out for people downtown. The MARV unit is bigger than a Segway and can travel much faster to destinations when called for help. Some...
Winter: Carson City residents "over it"
With snow delays and traffic accidents--the snow is making life difficult for everyone across northern Nevada. We touched based with residents who are dealing with ongoing blustery weather in Carson City. We spoke to two healthcare workers from Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center who say the inclement weather has made...
City of Reno Hosting West Wash Dam Rehabilitation Project Meeting Tuesday
A second public meeting for the West Wash Dam Rehabilitation Project in northwest Reno is scheduled for Tuesday, January 31, 2023, from 6 pm to 8 p.m. at Reno City Hall in the first floor Council Chamber, or virtually via Zoom. This meeting will provide an update on the planning effort and issues considered during the development of the supplemental plan and environmental document.
Douglas County Sheriff's Office Welcomes New K-9 Bubba
Thanks to a donation from a philanthropic Douglas County family, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) welcomed a new K-9 officer, Bubba, to the team on Tuesday, January 31. Sheriff Daniel Coverley, along with donors Scott and Laure Slothower and members of the Sheriff’s Advisory Committee, attended a welcoming...
The Fox Brewery & Pub Expands to Midtown Reno
Carson City’s Fox Brewery & Pub plans to expand to Midtown Reno, expecting to open in the former Silver Peak location later this year. The brewery made the announcement in a Facebook post on Tuesday. The Silver Peak Brewery & Restaurant Wonder Street location closed in 2020 after 21...
New ER at Spanish Springs Opens to Patient Care
A new Freestanding Emergency Department is now open to the public in Spanish Springs. The facility, the ER at Spanish Springs, an extension of Northern Nevada Medical Center, is located at 1511 Oppio Ranch Parkway off Pyramid Way. The ER at Spanish Springs is Northern Nevada Health System’s second FED...
Pothole Repairs Underway in South Lake Tahoe
With the record-breaking precipitation this winter season, there has been an unprecedented number of potholes along South Lake Tahoe City streets from the freeze-thaw cycles. City crews are working diligently to address this issue by repairing potholes strategically. “With the break in storms, this gives us the perfect opportunity to...
Man Arrested In Fatal Carson City Crash
Edward Barbosa is facing multiple charges including Driving under the Influence causing death. The crash happened Saturday night at the intersection of U.S. 50 and College Parkway.
EmployNV to Host Seven Hiring Events starting Tuesday
EmployNV Business Hub and Winners Crossing invites jobseekers to a hiring event for Cashiers. The hiring event will be held on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the EmployNV Business Hub, 4001 S Virginia St. Suite 11, Reno, NV 89502. Wages range from $16.00 to...
Nevada State Police Identify Driver in Fatal Crash in Lyon County
Nevada State Police (NSP) have identified a driver that died in a crash on Sunday in Lyon County. NSP responded to the crash on I-80 east of mile marker 53 in Lyon County on January 29 just after 6 a.m. Upon police arrival, it was determined that a white Ford...
Construction On Mall Drive In Sparks
RTC says the closure is part of the ongoing construction on the Oddie Wells Project. A portion of Mall Drive in Sparks will close on Monday as part of ongoing construction on the Oddie Wells Project.
LTCC Mourns Passing of Wilderness Education Program Director & Educator Dr. Clinton Culp
Lake Tahoe Community College’s faculty, staff, and students join the Culp family in mourning the passing of Wilderness Education and Outdoor Leadership director and faculty lead Dr. Clinton Culp. He experienced a non-trauma medical emergency on Friday, January 27 while leading an avalanche instructor training class near Luther Pass....
Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue crews make quick work of trailer fire in Sun Valley
Fire crews with Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue made quick work of a trailer fire in Sun Valley Sunday morning. The fire was reported around 7:30 a.m. Crews were able to stop the fire from extending into a residential unit. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire...
Suspected DUI Driver Arrested After Fatal Crash on U.S. 50 in Carson City
Nevada State Police say a Carson City man was killed in a crash on U.S. 50 in Carson City Saturday night. The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 50 and College Parkway. NSP says a Dodge Ram 1500 pickup was heading west on U.S. 50 while...
RTC to Flip the Switch on New Traffic Signal at S. Meadows Pkwy./Wilbur May Pkwy. Monday
The Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) of Washoe County is planning to activate a newly installed traffic signal at the intersection of South Meadows Parkway and Wilbur May Parkway on Monday, January 30, 2023, at 11:30 a.m. Reno Vice Mayor and RTC Commissioner Devon Reese and City of Reno Councilmember Naomi...
The Fox Brewery & Pub Announces New Reno Location
A favorite local brewery and pub is adding a second location and it’s in midtown, Reno. The Silver Peak Brewery & Restaurant Wonder Street location closed in 2020 after 21 years.
University of Nevada, Reno Seeks Input in Selection of 150th-Anniversary Logo
The University of Nevada, Reno wants your input in the selection of a logo to celebrate its 150th anniversary. You can select a logo online starting today, Jan. 30, through Monday, Feb. 6. On October 12, 1874, the University opened its doors to seven students in Elko, Nevada, marking the...
City Of Reno & RTC Add New Traffic Signal To Busy Streets
RTC says the closure is part of the ongoing construction on the Oddie Wells Project. RTC Flips Switch on New Traffic Signal at S. Meadows and Wilbur May Pkwy. Drivers are encouraged to use extra caution in and around the newly signalized intersection as people get used to the new traffic signal.
