Sparks, NV

2news.com

Employee dies after incident at Reno-Sparks Convention Center

An employee of the Reno-Sparks Convention has died after an incident at the convention center Monday afternoon. It is unknown at this time what exactly happened and how, but the convention center did confirm the employee was transported to a nearby hospital where they later died. The Occupational Safety and...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Small scale prescribed fire operations continue at Lake Tahoe

Conditions and weather permitting, Tahoe Fire & Fuels Team (TFFT) members may continue prescribed fire operations this week at Lake Tahoe. The Nevada Division of Forestry is scheduled to burn hand piles near Incline Village. Smoke will be present. In addition, smoke may still be visible from the USDA Forest...
INCLINE VILLAGE, NV
2news.com

Downtown Reno Partnership Putting MARVs on the Streets

The Downtown Reno Partnership is putting their new MARV unit on the streets. MARV, or Mobile Ambassador Rapid Response Vehicle, has a sole job of looking out for people downtown. The MARV unit is bigger than a Segway and can travel much faster to destinations when called for help. Some...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Winter: Carson City residents "over it"

With snow delays and traffic accidents--the snow is making life difficult for everyone across northern Nevada. We touched based with residents who are dealing with ongoing blustery weather in Carson City. We spoke to two healthcare workers from Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center who say the inclement weather has made...
CARSON CITY, NV
2news.com

City of Reno Hosting West Wash Dam Rehabilitation Project Meeting Tuesday

A second public meeting for the West Wash Dam Rehabilitation Project in northwest Reno is scheduled for Tuesday, January 31, 2023, from 6 pm to 8 p.m. at Reno City Hall in the first floor Council Chamber, or virtually via Zoom. This meeting will provide an update on the planning effort and issues considered during the development of the supplemental plan and environmental document.
RENO, NV
2news.com

Douglas County Sheriff's Office Welcomes New K-9 Bubba

Thanks to a donation from a philanthropic Douglas County family, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) welcomed a new K-9 officer, Bubba, to the team on Tuesday, January 31. Sheriff Daniel Coverley, along with donors Scott and Laure Slothower and members of the Sheriff’s Advisory Committee, attended a welcoming...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
2news.com

The Fox Brewery & Pub Expands to Midtown Reno

Carson City’s Fox Brewery & Pub plans to expand to Midtown Reno, expecting to open in the former Silver Peak location later this year. The brewery made the announcement in a Facebook post on Tuesday. The Silver Peak Brewery & Restaurant Wonder Street location closed in 2020 after 21...
RENO, NV
2news.com

New ER at Spanish Springs Opens to Patient Care

A new Freestanding Emergency Department is now open to the public in Spanish Springs. The facility, the ER at Spanish Springs, an extension of Northern Nevada Medical Center, is located at 1511 Oppio Ranch Parkway off Pyramid Way. The ER at Spanish Springs is Northern Nevada Health System’s second FED...
SPANISH SPRINGS, NV
2news.com

Pothole Repairs Underway in South Lake Tahoe

With the record-breaking precipitation this winter season, there has been an unprecedented number of potholes along South Lake Tahoe City streets from the freeze-thaw cycles. City crews are working diligently to address this issue by repairing potholes strategically. “With the break in storms, this gives us the perfect opportunity to...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
2news.com

Man Arrested In Fatal Carson City Crash

Edward Barbosa is facing multiple charges including Driving under the Influence causing death. The crash happened Saturday night at the intersection of U.S. 50 and College Parkway.
CARSON CITY, NV
2news.com

EmployNV to Host Seven Hiring Events starting Tuesday

EmployNV Business Hub and Winners Crossing invites jobseekers to a hiring event for Cashiers. The hiring event will be held on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the EmployNV Business Hub, 4001 S Virginia St. Suite 11, Reno, NV 89502. Wages range from $16.00 to...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Construction On Mall Drive In Sparks

RTC says the closure is part of the ongoing construction on the Oddie Wells Project. A portion of Mall Drive in Sparks will close on Monday as part of ongoing construction on the Oddie Wells Project.
SPARKS, NV
2news.com

City Of Reno & RTC Add New Traffic Signal To Busy Streets

RTC says the closure is part of the ongoing construction on the Oddie Wells Project. RTC Flips Switch on New Traffic Signal at S. Meadows and Wilbur May Pkwy. Drivers are encouraged to use extra caution in and around the newly signalized intersection as people get used to the new traffic signal.
RENO, NV

