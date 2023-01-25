Read full article on original website
WRAL News
Review: Joe Henry returns with varied 'kind-word blues' set
“All the Eye Can See,” Joe Henry (earMUSIC) “There goes the sun,” Joe Henry sings, sounding nothing like George Harrison as he contemplates our long, cold, lonely winter. “All the Eye Can See” is the most diverse album of Henry’s career, surrounding his acoustic guitar with mysterious sounds...
WRAL News
Harrison Ford inspires cast in new comedy 'Shrinking'
NEW YORK — When Bill Lawrence was developing his new Apple TV+ comedy ”Shrinking,” he introduced one character in the pilot script as a “Harrison Ford-type” — but never dreamed he would get the real deal. Although the showrunner has had comedy success working...
WRAL News
‘A Thousand and One’ wins Sundance grand jury prize
“A Thousand and One,” a drama about an impoverished single mother and her son in New York City, won the Sundance Film Festival’s grand jury prize in the U.S. dramatic competition, while “Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project” was awarded the top prize in the U.S. documentary category. This year’s winners were announced at an awards ceremony Friday afternoon in Park City, Utah, which included an audience prize for the documentary “ 20 Days in Mariupol.”
Tom Verlaine, guitarist and singer of influential rock band Television, dies at 73
The founding father of American punk and a fixture in the 1970s New York rock scene died Saturday as the result of a brief illness.
From Angola to America’s Got Talent: Archie Williams' odyssey
After being wrongfully convicted and spent 36 years in Angola, Archie Williams captured the hearts of fans and judges on America’s Got Talent in 2020. Monday, Williams is competing in AGT All-Stars.
WRAL News
Smokey Robinson, 'King of Motown,' to release new solo album
NEW YORK — It's been nearly a decade since Smokey Robinson's last album, but new music from the King of Motown is on the horizon. Robinson will release the nine-track album “Gasms” on April 28, the music legend behind hits like “My Girl” and “The Way You Do the Things You Do” announced Friday.
WRAL News
TV anchors T.J. Holmes, Amy Robach leave ABC amid romance
NEW YORK — T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach, anchors at the afternoon extension of ABC's “Good Morning America,” are leaving the network after their romance was reported in November. The pair were taken off the air and placed on temporary hiatus after photos surfaced of them holding...
WRAL News
Gregory Allen Howard who wrote 'Remember the Titans' dies
NEW YORK — Screenwriter Gregory Allen Howard, who skillfully adapted stories of historical Black figures in “Remember the Titans” starring Denzel Washington, “Ali” with Will Smith and “Harriet” with Cynthia Erivo, has died. He was 70. Howard died Friday at his home in...
WRAL News
Sylvia Syms, 'Ice Cold in Alex,' and 'The Queen' star, dies
LONDON — Actress Sylvia Syms, who starred in classic British films including “Ice Cold in Alex” and “Victim,” has died, her family said Friday. She was 89. Syms’ children said she “died peacefully” on Friday at Denville Hall, a London retirement home for actors and entertainers.
