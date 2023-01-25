Trial had been set for March 13 in the case against complicity to murder suspect Tyron Holt, but that date was vacated in Christian Circuit Court Wednesday afternoon. Holt appeared in front of Circuit Judge Andrew Self alongside defense attorney Monroe Graham, who requested a bond reduction, saying her client has tested as a very low flight risk and his been incarcerated for a lengthy amount of time, despite his charge being amended from murder to complicity to murder. Holt himself reminded the judge that he is innocent until proven guilty, and he wants a chance to get his life back on track.

OAK GROVE, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO