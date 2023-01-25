Read full article on original website
Sherri Boyd Newton
(Age 62, of Hopkinsville) Funeral service will be Saturday January 28th at 11am at Macedonia Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 5pm to 8pm at Maddux Fuqua Hinton Funeral Home.
Todd Fiscal Court hears update, recommendations after Guthrie explosion
Todd Fiscal Court on Friday morning heard an update on the January 18 explosion in Guthrie that killed two people and injured three others. As previously reported, the fatality victims were identified as 21-year old Alex Wix of Westmoreland, Tennessee and 35-year old Bryan Bonilla of Clarksville. All three people injured, including two who were taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, have now been released from the hospital.
Nicholas Ray Thweatt
(Age 38, of Cadiz) Funeral service will be Saturday January 28th at 1pm at Concord Baptist Church. Visitation will be Saturday from 11am till the service hour at the church. Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Hopkinsville is in charge of arrangements.
Raul Rubio
(Age 34, of Hopkinsville) Funeral services will be Saturday, January 28th at Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Hopkinsville. Burial will be private. Visitation will be Saturday from 11am til the funeral home at Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Hopkinsville.
Leamy to seek commonwealth’s attorney seat
Assistant Christian County Attorney Maureen Leamy has announced she’ll be running for commonwealth’s attorney in an anticipated special election this fall following the impending resignation of current Commonwealth’s Attorney Rick Boling. Leamy made the announcement on Facebook this week, becoming the first person to publicly express an...
Della “Nana” Mae May
(Age 68, of Hopkinsville) Funeral service will be Friday January 27th at 1pm at Maddux Fuqua Hinton Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West. Visitation will be Friday from 11am till the service hour at Maddux Fuqua Hinton Funeral Home.
Phoenix Building at Ninth and Main deemed unsafe to enter
The historic Phoenix Building at Ninth and Main Streets in downtown Hopkinsville has been deemed unsafe to enter and the owners have been given 90 days to come up with a solution. Hopkinsville Fire Department Chief Steve Futrell says they received a call about concerns for the safety of anyone...
KYTC closes bridge on Jones Creek Spur in Trigg county
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has ordered the closure of a bridge on Jones Creek Spur in extreme southwestern Trigg County in the Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area. According to a news release, a routine inspection of the Jones Creek Bridge found issues with the substructure and the bridge...
HPD officer graduates basic training academy
A new Hopkinsville police officer is among 25 graduates this week of the Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice Training’s basic training academy. Hopkinsville Police Officer Patrick Scherm and the others received more than 800 hours of recruit-level instruction over 20 weeks. Major training areas include patrol procedures, physical training,...
Man flown to Nashville hospital after early morning stabbing
Hopkinsville police are investigating after a man was stabbed during a disturbance early Friday morning at an apartment on Talbert Drive. Officers were called to the apartment in the 100 block of Talbert shortly after 1 a.m. and found 28-year old Abayomi Cousins of Hopkinsville with a stab wound to the upper abdomen. Cousins and the suspect had been in an altercation when he was stabbed with a knife, according to the incident report.
Firefighter injured in Metalsa fire, treated and released from JSMC
A Hopkinsville firefighter was injured battling a blaze at Metalsa on Bill Bryan Boulevard Thursday morning. Lt. Payton Rogers says they were called to the facility and found fire in an oil expansion tank. Firefighter Christopher Marlar sustained the first and second-degree burns to his wrists when the chemical in...
Murray man arrested for alleged threat against Lyon County Middle School
A Murray man has been arrested for allegedly making multiple threats against Lyon County Middle School. Sheriff Brent White says investigators received information Thursday that 30-year old Steven Jester of Murray was making threats against the school. While evidence was being collected in Calloway County, Jester was located in a...
Arrest made after high speed pursuit
A high-speed pursuit Wednesday afternoon in Hopkinsville ended with the arrest of the driver on multiple charges. A Hopkinsville police officer attempted to stop 38-year old Julian Bell of Hopkinsville after Bell passed him on East Ninth Street traveling at a high rate of speed while weaving in and out of traffic, according to the arrest citation.
Man arrested on felony assault charge
An investigation into an incident late Wednesday night on South Kentucky Avenue led to the arrest of a man on a felony assault charge. The 45-year old female victim met officers in the street as they arrived and told Hopkinsville police that her boyfriend, 49-year old Joseph Tidwell of Hopkinsville, had struck her multiple times with a folding lawn chair.
Ground Broken On Clarksville Development
A new development is coming to downtown Clarksville. Ground was broken Wednesday by both city and county leaders for the development called Riverview Square. A 156-room hotel is being built along with 55-thousand square feet of retail and entertainment space. Construction is expected to be complete by the end of this year and it is projected to open at some point in 2024.
Trial date vacated, bond modification denied for Oak Grove fatal shooting suspect
Trial had been set for March 13 in the case against complicity to murder suspect Tyron Holt, but that date was vacated in Christian Circuit Court Wednesday afternoon. Holt appeared in front of Circuit Judge Andrew Self alongside defense attorney Monroe Graham, who requested a bond reduction, saying her client has tested as a very low flight risk and his been incarcerated for a lengthy amount of time, despite his charge being amended from murder to complicity to murder. Holt himself reminded the judge that he is innocent until proven guilty, and he wants a chance to get his life back on track.
Relay For Life kick-off pancake breakfast is this Saturday
The Christian County Relay for Life fundraising campaign will kickoff this weekend, and the community is invited to help out the cause at a pancake breakfast Saturday morning. It will take place from 7 a.m. until 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church and Pam Futrell with Relay says folks will be able to get all the pancakes they can eat, sausage, juice and coffee and fellowship with the Relay for Life committee for $5 per person.
