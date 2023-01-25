Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
whopam.com
Ground Broken On Clarksville Development
A new development is coming to downtown Clarksville. Ground was broken Wednesday by both city and county leaders for the development called Riverview Square. A 156-room hotel is being built along with 55-thousand square feet of retail and entertainment space. Construction is expected to be complete by the end of this year and it is projected to open at some point in 2024.
Fear naut: Steps taken to save naval building at Shelby Bottoms
A historic Nashville naval building is one step closer to being saved in East Nashville.
clarksvillenow.com
Clarksville Fire Rescue welcomes 13 new firefighters
CLARKSVILLE, TN – On Friday, Clarksville Fire Rescue held a swearing-in ceremony for 13 new firefighters at the Customs House Museum and Cultural Center. Mayor Joe Pitts administered the oath to the new firefighters in front of family and friends. After the oath, family members had the honor of...
Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority Announces New Officers
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (January 27, 2023) – The Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority (MNAA), which owns and operates Nashville International Airport® (BNA®) and John C. Tune Airport® (JWN®), today announced the election of officers for its Board of Commissioners: Joycelyn Stevenson was elected as Board Chair, James W. Granbery was elected as Vice-Chair, and Andrew W. Byrd was elected Secretary. Joycelyn Stevenson Eis the first African American Woman to hold the position of Board Chair. In accordance with the commission bylaws, the officers will serve the remainder of the current term, which expires on June 20, 2024.
trazeetravel.com
Stay at This New Luxury Farm Resort Just Outside Nashville
While you might not think of “luxury” and “farm” in the same sentence, that’s exactly the combo this new resort offers, just outside of Nashville, in Franklin, Tennessee. Southall is designed as a new take on Southern hospitality, with a working farm on 300-plus acres,...
Hopkinsville’s L&N Freight Station sells at auction
The historic L&N Freight Station on East Ninth Street will likely remain a storage facility following an auction to sale the property. Two Hopkinsville men who own construction-related businesses partnered to secure the high bid during the auction Friday afternoon. Blake Ladson and Maurice Jesse had the winning bid of $165,000. Bolinger Real Estate and Auction conducted the auction.
WSMV
Petition circulates against Hendersonville redevelopment
HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A petition nearing 200 signatures is circulating in Hendersonville, opposed to a plan to redevelop West Main Street - one of the main roads into the city. The Future Land Use Plan identifies West Main Street as ripe for redevelopment, according to the plan’s authors. It...
Boutique dog hotel opens in Nashville
Boutique hotels are all over Nashville, but what about a boutique dog hotel? That's the newest concept in Music City, called Yardstick.
fox17.com
'My family should not be going through this' MAC funds back for families' housing needs
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A week after Metro Action Commission (MAC) announced it ran out of funds, it is telling families who lost their homes that the money is back. Regina Scruggs and her granddaughter Uriah Vaughn are now living in a hotel. They were approved for a Metro...
smokeybarn.com
Friday Feb. 10th: FREE Food Giveaway Event By Mid Cumberland Community Action
ROBERTSON COUNTY TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) –The Mid-Cumberland Community Action Agency is hosting a commodities giveaway on Friday, February 10, 2023 9a-1p at VolState Highland Crest Campus, 150 Laureate Avenue, Springfield. Clients wishing to receive food must show ID. (Robertson County residents only) Volunteers needed. Be a part of...
clarksvillenow.com
‘It’s pretty bad:’ Lowes Drive pothole problem again plagues motorists in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – If you’ve driven down Lowes Drive lately, you’ve likely noticed the potholes along the road. While it looks like several have been repaired through the years, it’s still full of rough patches and looks to be below road standards. However, since...
fox17.com
South Nashville ride share company randomly shuts down, workers without pay
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Employees from the electric ride share company, Earth Rides, say the company shut down without notice and owes them a paycheck. On Jan. 19, Earth Rides in South Nashville permanently closed their doors. Former full-time and part-time drivers, who wish to remain anonymous, say they...
16 Year Old Missing Juvenile From Spring Hill
Spring Hill, TN – The SHPD requests the public’s help locating 16-year-old Alicia Garcia, who left her home in Spring Hill either early this morning or late last night on Thursday, January 26, 2023. She is 5’5 and weighs 120 pounds. No clothing or vehicle description is available....
WSMV
Meet the man buying a $1.5 million charred Tennessee mansion
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) – An entrepreneur and content creator living in Houston, Texas, has purchased a Middle Tennessee mansion that was considered a total loss by fire officials after it went up in flames in September. Mike Thakur, who is originally from the United Kingdom, signed a contract this...
radio7media.com
Spring Hill police investigate Port Royal shooting
ON JANUARY 26, AT 10:30 PM, OFFICERS WITH THE SPRING HILL POLICE DEPARTMENT WERE DISPATCHED TO THE 4600 BLOCK OF PORT ROYAL ROAD TO MULTIPLE CALLS CONCERNING SOMEONE SHOOTING A GUN. WITNESSES HEARD SEVERAL GUNSHOTS AND SAW A PERSON STANDING OUTSIDE OF WHAT APPEARED TO BE A DARK-COLORED SUV SHOOTING AT ANOTHER VEHICLE THAT WAS CLOSE TO IT. OFFICERS COULD NOT LOCATE ANY VICTIMS OR INVOLVED VEHICLES AT THAT TIME. A SHORT TIME LATER, THE SUBJECT IN THE CAR BEING SHOT AT RETURNED TO THE SCENE AND SPOKE WITH OFFICERS, WHO OBSERVED SEVERAL BULLET HOLES IN THE VEHICLE. OFFICERS COLLECTED OTHER EVIDENCE THAT WAS AT THE SCENE. THE INCIDENT REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION.
One dead, two injured after gas station shooting in Clarksville
A homicide investigation is underway following a Saturday morning shooting at a Clarksville gas station that left one person dead and two others injured.
a-z-animals.com
Cherry Blossoms in Tennessee: When They Bloom and Where to See Them
Is certainly most well-known for its music and its mountains, but that’s just the beginning of what the Volunteer State has to offer. For plant lovers, the flora of Tennessee is varied and wonderful. In the spring, the state emerges from the doldrums of winter with a burst of color, including beautiful pink and white cherry blossoms. Here are some of the best places in Tennessee to catch a glimpse of these lovely, but quickly fleeting, spring flowers.
fox17.com
Former employee says ride share company owner 'emotionally abused' workers
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — An electric car company in Nashville, Earth Rides, shut down without notice on Jan. 19 and owes workers a paycheck. On Friday, more employees are came forward to FOX 17 News saying their safety and their customers’ safety were put at risk. A former...
How to know if December’s flash freeze in Middle TN killed your plants
The historic arctic blast just before Christmas dealt a huge blow to some of the foliage around Middle Tennessee. News 2 took a trip to Cheekwood to see how its plants are doing a month after the winter storm, as well as get some gardening tips.
Comments / 0