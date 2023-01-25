ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

whopam.com

Ground Broken On Clarksville Development

A new development is coming to downtown Clarksville. Ground was broken Wednesday by both city and county leaders for the development called Riverview Square. A 156-room hotel is being built along with 55-thousand square feet of retail and entertainment space. Construction is expected to be complete by the end of this year and it is projected to open at some point in 2024.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Clarksville Fire Rescue welcomes 13 new firefighters

CLARKSVILLE, TN – On Friday, Clarksville Fire Rescue held a swearing-in ceremony for 13 new firefighters at the Customs House Museum and Cultural Center. Mayor Joe Pitts administered the oath to the new firefighters in front of family and friends. After the oath, family members had the honor of...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Davidson County Source

Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority Announces New Officers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (January 27, 2023) – The Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority (MNAA), which owns and operates Nashville International Airport® (BNA®) and John C. Tune Airport® (JWN®), today announced the election of officers for its Board of Commissioners: Joycelyn Stevenson was elected as Board Chair, James W. Granbery was elected as Vice-Chair, and Andrew W. Byrd was elected Secretary. Joycelyn Stevenson Eis the first African American Woman to hold the position of Board Chair. In accordance with the commission bylaws, the officers will serve the remainder of the current term, which expires on June 20, 2024.
NASHVILLE, TN
trazeetravel.com

Stay at This New Luxury Farm Resort Just Outside Nashville

While you might not think of “luxury” and “farm” in the same sentence, that’s exactly the combo this new resort offers, just outside of Nashville, in Franklin, Tennessee. Southall is designed as a new take on Southern hospitality, with a working farm on 300-plus acres,...
FRANKLIN, TN
Hoptown Chronicle

Hopkinsville’s L&N Freight Station sells at auction

The historic L&N Freight Station on East Ninth Street will likely remain a storage facility following an auction to sale the property. Two Hopkinsville men who own construction-related businesses partnered to secure the high bid during the auction Friday afternoon. Blake Ladson and Maurice Jesse had the winning bid of $165,000. Bolinger Real Estate and Auction conducted the auction.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WSMV

Petition circulates against Hendersonville redevelopment

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A petition nearing 200 signatures is circulating in Hendersonville, opposed to a plan to redevelop West Main Street - one of the main roads into the city. The Future Land Use Plan identifies West Main Street as ripe for redevelopment, according to the plan’s authors. It...
HENDERSONVILLE, TN
WSMV

Meet the man buying a $1.5 million charred Tennessee mansion

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) – An entrepreneur and content creator living in Houston, Texas, has purchased a Middle Tennessee mansion that was considered a total loss by fire officials after it went up in flames in September. Mike Thakur, who is originally from the United Kingdom, signed a contract this...
HOUSTON, TX
radio7media.com

Spring Hill police investigate Port Royal shooting

ON JANUARY 26, AT 10:30 PM, OFFICERS WITH THE SPRING HILL POLICE DEPARTMENT WERE DISPATCHED TO THE 4600 BLOCK OF PORT ROYAL ROAD TO MULTIPLE CALLS CONCERNING SOMEONE SHOOTING A GUN. WITNESSES HEARD SEVERAL GUNSHOTS AND SAW A PERSON STANDING OUTSIDE OF WHAT APPEARED TO BE A DARK-COLORED SUV SHOOTING AT ANOTHER VEHICLE THAT WAS CLOSE TO IT. OFFICERS COULD NOT LOCATE ANY VICTIMS OR INVOLVED VEHICLES AT THAT TIME. A SHORT TIME LATER, THE SUBJECT IN THE CAR BEING SHOT AT RETURNED TO THE SCENE AND SPOKE WITH OFFICERS, WHO OBSERVED SEVERAL BULLET HOLES IN THE VEHICLE. OFFICERS COLLECTED OTHER EVIDENCE THAT WAS AT THE SCENE. THE INCIDENT REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION.
SPRING HILL, TN
a-z-animals.com

Cherry Blossoms in Tennessee: When They Bloom and Where to See Them

Is certainly most well-known for its music and its mountains, but that’s just the beginning of what the Volunteer State has to offer. For plant lovers, the flora of Tennessee is varied and wonderful. In the spring, the state emerges from the doldrums of winter with a burst of color, including beautiful pink and white cherry blossoms. Here are some of the best places in Tennessee to catch a glimpse of these lovely, but quickly fleeting, spring flowers.
TENNESSEE STATE

