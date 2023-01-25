ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Stonecrest to receive nearly $375,000 in upgrades to improve athletic complex

STONECREST, Ga — The city of Stonecrest has approved funding to improve an athletic complex in Stonecrest off of Covington Highway. City officials plan to install LED field lights at the Southeast Athletic Complex with the use of about $375,000 in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act. This is part of the $900,000 that will allow the city to expand youth programs.

