Asbury Park, NJ

Asbury Park Police Department accepting applications for Special Law Enforcement Officer Class I (SLEO I)

TAPinto.net
TAPinto.net
 3 days ago

ASBURY PARK, NJ — The Asbury Park Police Department has announced that it is currently accepting applications for the position of Special Law Enforcement Officer Class I (SLEO I).

SLEO's perform a variety of duties within the Asbury Park Police Department including parking enforcement, beach and boardwalk patrol and additional functions as needed.

SLEO's may be assigned to bicycles, ATVs, or police vehicles.

Applicants must be 18 or older, a United States citizen, possess a valid New Jersey driver's license, have a minimum of a high school diploma or equivalent and be able to pass a thorough background investigation.

Those interested in applying must do so online by February 15.

With any questions, contact Patrolman Joel Fiori at 732 775 6548 or at joel.fiori@cityofasburypark.com.

TAPinto.net

Statement from Chief of Maplewood Police Department Albert Sally

MAPLEWOOD, NJ - Chief of the Maplewood Police Department Albert Sally, has issued a statement denouncing the actions of the five former Memphis Police officers toward Tyre Nichols, as well as any excessive force against any of our citizens. Chief Sally's statement follows: I, as Chief and leader of the Maplewood Police Department, denounce the actions of the five Memphis Police officers toward Tyre Nichols and any excessive force toward our citizens. I watched the body camera footage from Memphis Police Department and was disheartened by what I saw. I did not observe anything in the video that justifies the five officer's actions. ...
MAPLEWOOD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Hackensack’s Police Department Hosts Awards Ceremony to Honor Outstanding Personnel

Hackensack, NJ - On Wednesday, January 25, 2023, At the Bergen County Academies, the Hackensack Police Department held an awards ceremony for its officers who had gone above and beyond in the line of duty. Hackensack Mayor John Labrosse, City Manager Vincent Caruso, and Police Director Raymond Guidetti were in attendance at the ceremony to honor their Police Department.   “Recognizing service, sacrifice, and duty are fundamental to any organization’s success, and the commendations our police wear remind the public that there are men and women willing to sacrifice their lives for causes greater than themselves,” said Director Guidetti. “The simple act...
HACKENSACK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Superintendent McGann Pens Letter Regarding Report of Theft Charges Filed Against PTO President

FLEMINGTON, NJ - Flemington-Raritan Regional School District Superintendent Dr. Kari McGann sent a letter to the school community regarding the report from Raritan Township Police that the JP Case Middle School PTO president was charged with theft of PTO funds. Raritan Township Police reported Friday that Nicole Sanchez, PTO president, has been charged with theft of immovable property and fraudulent use of a credit card in connection with a report of $14,500 in unauthorized charges on the account. McGann said in her letter that although the district cannot share any information on the report, it is important to alert the community to the...
FLEMINGTON, NJ
TAPinto.net

RARITAN POLICE: JP Case PTO President Charged With Allegedly Stealing Money From PTO Bank Account

RARITAN TWP, NJ - The JP Case Middle School PTO president has been charged with theft after an investigation found irregularities in the PTO's bank statements, according to a release from the Raritan Township Police Department. Nicole Sanchez was charged with theft of immovable property and fraudulent use of a credit card. According to police, detectives from the department took a report Jan. 25 from PTO members regarding irregularities in the bank statements. PTO members, police said, advised that the PTO president, Sanchez, was previously the president and lone member of the board (aside from an informal volunteer treasurer) during the 2020-2021 and 2021-2022 school years. After reviewing the bank account statements for 2021 and 2022, police found several unexplained transactions. Sanchez, police said, had access to the PTO debit card and bank account during this time. Police found that there were about $14,500 in unauthorized charges on the account. In addition, police said, they found that Sanchez attempted to pay some of the money back with $2,300 paid back to the PTO. Sanchez, detectives said, admitted to being the sole perpetrator of the unauthorized transactions, and was intending to pay the money back. Sanchez was served with a summons and released.
RARITAN, NJ
TAPinto.net

3 Hillsborough Firefighters Graduate County Emergency Services Academy

HILLSBOROUGH, NJ - Three township residents graduated from the Somerset County Emergency Services Training Academy Friday night after completing 200 hours of rigorous training and testing during the summer and fall of 2022. Aidan Pitcher from Hillsborough Volunteer Fire Co. #1, and Brandon Dicorcia and Alexis Perez, both from Hillsborough Vol. Fire Co. #2, received their diplomas during the ceremony. Special Academic Recognition for Highest Score on the Firefighter I State Exam was accorded to Asad Ali, Watchung Volunteer Fire Dept. and Robert Munoz, New Providence Fire Co. Kritofer Hendrickson, Montgomery Township Volunteer Co. #2 and Sean Hernandez, Monmouth Junction Volunteer Fire Co....
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Union Police Officer Assaulted and Struck by Vehicle as Suspected Shoplifters Flee Vauxhall Target

UNION, NJ – As a Union police officer approached two shoplifters outside the Target on Springfield Avenue, the female suspect struck the officer with her vehicle and the male suspect assaulted the officer and fled the area. Union police say at about 6:30 Wednesday evening, officers responded to the Vauxhall store after the report of a shoplifting incident. The officers located two suspects after they exited the store and entered a parked vehicle. The female driver struck the officer as she attempted to flee the area. The male suspect then exited the vehicle and assaulted the officer.  The male suspect, Jefkins Agyeman-Budu, 26, of Weatherford, Oklahoma, was apprehended by back-up officers on Springfield Avenue while attempting to flee on foot.  The female fled in a vehicle described as a silver Honda sedan. Agyeman-Budu was charged with robbery, aggravated assault and resisting arrest.  He was sent to the Union County Jail pending a hearing to determine if he is a flight or safety risk.  He also has additional addresses in Staten Island, NY. According to police, charges involving his female accomplice are pending.  The investigating detective is Christopher Lensi. He can be contacted via email at CLensi@uniontownship.com. Two police officers were treated for minor injuries.
UNION, NJ
TAPinto.net

Furlong Woman Charged With Computer Fraud by Investigators in New Jersey

DOYLESTOWN, PA—A Furlong woman has been accused of running a computer-repair scam that hurt her victims not once, but twice, all while using their own computers. The Prosecutor in Bergen County, NJ, accused Mona Sethi, 65, of convincing victims of her scam that their computers were compromised. Investigators allege that for a fee, Sethi would offer to “repair” the victims’ computers. Authorities say victims would then give remote access to their computers. That gave Sethi access to their personal information, which she allegedly used for fraudulent purposes. Investigators say that Sethi created a shell company called Micro Technical Services LLC and bank accounts in India to move victims’ money overseas. On Jan. 25, officials from the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office worked with the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office and Buckingham police to execute a search warrant at Sethi’s house in Furlong and arrest her. Sethi was charged with money laundering, theft by deception and conspiracy. She is pending extradition to New Jersey. Want more news like this delivered to your inbox? Sign up for our daily and weekly e-mail newsletters online.
FURLONG, PA
TAPinto.net

ORDINANCE AMENDING THE ANNUAL SALARIES OF THE OFFICERS AND EMPLOYEES OF THE BOROUGH OF PROSPECT PARK FOR THE YEAR 2022

Borough of Prospect Park, Passaic County, New Jersey PUBLIC NOTICE Notice is hereby given that the following introduced ordinance were read and passed on first reading at the Regular Meeting of the Mayor and Council of the Borough of Prospect Park, Passaic County, NJ held on Monday, January 23, 2023 and that said ordinance will be taken up for further consideration by the Borough Council at the Regular Meeting to be held in person meeting will take place in the Council Chambers of the Municipal Building, 106 Brown Avenue, Prospect Park, NJ on Monday, February 27, 2023 at 6:30PM or as soon thereafter as the matter can be reached, at which time and place all persons who may be interested therein will be given an opportunity to be heard concerning same. During the week prior and leading up to and including the date of meeting, copies of said ordinance will be made available to the members of the general public who shall request the same at the office of the Borough Clerk in the Municipal Building. ORDINANCE NO. 2023-03 AN ORDINANCE AMENDING THE ANNUAL SALARIES OF THE OFFICERS AND EMPLOYEES OF THE BOROUGH OF PROSPECT PARK FOR THE YEAR 2022  Beauty Nadim, RMC, CMR Municipal Clerk
PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Corrections Officer from Piscataway Charged with Giving Cell Phone to Inmate in Prison Romance

FREEHOLD, NJ – Latonya C. Johnson, 51 of Piscataway has been charged with a single count of Knowingly Providing an Electronic Communication Device to an Inmate, a second-degree offense for giving a cell phone to a prisoner. Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago made the announcement on Thursday adding that Johnson, a guard at the Monmouth County Correctional Institution had been in a romantic relationship with a male inmate and gave him the cell phone so she could contact him more frequently. Santiago said investigators found that Johnson brought the cell phone into the prison sometime between May and October 2022. Johnson is scheduled to appear in Monmouth County Superior Court March 7 and could get up to 10 years in prison if convicted. TAPinto is free and published daily made possible through sponsorships and advertising. Get Your Town's News in Your Inbox:  Click Here to sign up. Contact piscataway@tapinto.net for sponsorship and advertising information. Market Your Business Using TAPinto Download the TAPinto App!   Click here for Android.  Click here for iOS.
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

Paul Cafone Promoted to Fire Chief — Updated Nutley Ordinance Makes the Impossible Happen

NUTLEY, NJ - Due to a well overdue ordinance update, what seemed impossible, at least in Nutley, is now possible. Public Safety Commissioner Alphonse Petracco promoted Deputy Fire Chief Paul Cafone to fire chief. The Nutley Board of Commissioners unanimously approved the appointment during the Jan. 3 public meeting. Cafone and many members of the Nutley Fire Department were present. See related story: Cafone Appointed Fire Chief, Nutley Fire Department Restructured Up until Jan. 3, in order for Cafone to become fire chief he would have had to forfeit his salary of $198,523.42 to earn only $5,000 minimum to $6,000 maximum a year...
NUTLEY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Former Hillsborough School Official Admits Paying Kickbacks for Illegal Overtime Payments

TRENTON, NJ – The former director of Buildings and Grounds for the Hillsborough Township School District has pleaded guilty to paying kickbacks in return for fraudulent overtime payments in excess of $137,000 according to US Attorney Philip R. Sellinger. Anthony DeLuca, 61, of Raritan, New Jersey, pleaded guilty before Senior U.S. District Judge Peter G. Sheridan to one count of embezzling, stealing, and obtaining by fraud more than $137,000 of funds belonging to and under the care, custody and control of the Hillsborough Township School District, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 666(a)(1)(A). According to the documents filed in this...
RARITAN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Livingston Police Investigate Reports of Stolen Vehicles, Make Three Juvenile Arrests

LIVINGSTON, NJ — The Livingston Detective Bureau is currently investigating two motor vehicle thefts that occurred over the last two weeks in addition to two incidents involving stolen motor vehicles that led to arrests. Livingston officers responded first to a Fawn Drive residence at approximately 5:12 p.m. on Jan. 15 on a report of a stolen 2019 BMW X7. According to police, the homeowners advised responding officers that they observed the vehicle being driven out of their driveway and leaving the scene. The vehicle was left unlocked with the key fob inside, police said. On Jan. 22, Livingston officers responded to a Tuxedo...
LIVINGSTON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Union Police Introduce Safe Place Program to Local Business Owners at Chamber Meeting

UNION, NJ – Officers and officials from the Union Police Department kicked off their “Safe Place Program” during a meeting of the Greater Union Township Chamber of Commerce meeting at BCB Bank on Wednesday morning. According to Captain Barry Cohen, the “Safe Place Program” began in Seattle in 2015 and is designed to provide victims of bias or hate crimes a safe place to go after an incident, a place, such as a local business, where the victim can obtain shelter while they await assistance.  “We are very proud to introduce this program in the Township,” said Police Director Christopher Donnelly.  “The Safe...
UNION, NJ
TAPinto.net

Officer Struck By Stolen Vehicle in Elizabeth

Elizabeth, NJ - On Wednesday, January 25, 2023, an Elizabeth police officer was hit by a car as he attempted to stop suspects driving a stolen car. According to police, officers were attempting to apprehend occupants of a stolen vehicle around 9:15 p.m. near Maple Avenue and the northbound side of Spring Street. The car allegedly struck the officer as the driver pulled away. The suspected vehicle was chased but lost at Route 78 in Newark. Reports confirm that the officer who was hit by the vehicle will make a  full recovery. It is unclear who the officer was and the damages sustained at the time of publishing this article. If you have any tips, email cabline@tapinto.net.
ELIZABETH, NJ
TAPinto.net

Mayor Al Morgan and Police Chief Dan Henn Issue Joint Statement

The events that took place on January 7th in Memphis, Tennessee are disturbing to watch. The actions taken by these Officers, of the Memphis Police Department, against Mr. Nichols are deplorable and without conscious. The lack of compassion these Officers showed Mr. Nichols is never acceptable in the law enforcement profession. The New Providence Police Department takes the trust that its citizens places upon us very seriously. Our Officers continually train year after year in the use of force to reinforce its core principles that minimize the need to apply force. We train in deescalation and crisis intervention. Our training also includes best practices in Active Bystandership that reinforces intervention during these tense situations. Our hearts go out to the family of Mr. Nichols. These actions are not representative of good policing. At the New Providence Police Department, we value the dignity and respect of our community. Our vision demands that we maintain the highest level of service to our community through thoughtful decision making and fostering strong relationships while our mission continues to always protect and serve. Allen Morgan Daniel Henn Mayor – New Providence Chief of Police
NEW PROVIDENCE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Three Church Parking Lot Thefts Led to One Man, Paramus Police Said

PARAMUS, NJ - A Ramsey man is accused of stealing cash from cars parked in the Armenian Presbyterian Church lot on Forest Avenue. Police arrested Garo Altunyan, 64, of Ramsey, for 3 incidents of Burglary to Auto. On December 27, 2022 the police responded to the church when the victim reported $1,200 cash had been stolen from his parked car.   Police were able to determine two similar events had occurred in the same church parking on March 10, 2022 and on August 23, 2022. Police were able to develop a suspect vehicle in these thefts. After staking out the vehicle, police identified Altunyan as the actor in these thefts.   On January 25, 2023, Altunyan turned himself in to the Paramus Police Department. He was then arrested, booked and processed. He was released on his own recognizance until his initial court appearance. The defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt. Anyone with further information in regards to this case should contact Detective Josh Capizzi at 201-262-3400 ext. 1438
PARAMUS, NJ
TAPinto.net

Somerville Middle School Disrupted by Reports of Planned Shooting

SOMERVILLE, NJ - School administrators and Somerville Police are assuring students at the Somerville Middle School and their parents that there is no inherent danger at the school, despite reports over the past two days of a planned student shooting. Parents have reacted strongly on social media with many keeping their children at home. Bryan P. Boyce, business administrator and school board secretary, circulated a message to Somerville Middle School families and staff Friday afternoon with an update on the situation: "Dear Somerville Middle School Families, Please be advised that contrary to rumors and concerns, our Somerville Middle School students and staff have always been and...
SOMERVILLE, NJ
TAPinto.net

TAPinto.net

