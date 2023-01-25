Asbury Park Police Department accepting applications for Special Law Enforcement Officer Class I (SLEO I)

ASBURY PARK, NJ — The Asbury Park Police Department has announced that it is currently accepting applications for the position of Special Law Enforcement Officer Class I (SLEO I).

SLEO's perform a variety of duties within the Asbury Park Police Department including parking enforcement, beach and boardwalk patrol and additional functions as needed.

SLEO's may be assigned to bicycles, ATVs, or police vehicles.

Applicants must be 18 or older, a United States citizen, possess a valid New Jersey driver's license, have a minimum of a high school diploma or equivalent and be able to pass a thorough background investigation.

Those interested in applying must do so online by February 15.

With any questions, contact Patrolman Joel Fiori at 732 775 6548 or at joel.fiori@cityofasburypark.com.



