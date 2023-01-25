ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rahway, NJ

Community Comes Together After Elizabeth Man Struck and Killed in Rahway While Changing Tire

By David Brighouse
TAPinto.net
TAPinto.net
 3 days ago

RAHWAY, `NJ — Over $70,000 has already been raised from nearly 600 donors to support the wife and 1-year-old twin sons of Steven Neves De Oliveira, who was struck and killed at the intersection of Rt 1. North and Randolph Avenue in Rahway while fixing a flat tire on his truck.

According to the GoFundMe page established to support his wife Diane and sons Ethan and Grayson, "Steve was an incredibly selfless person who always knew how to have fun in every situation and had a natural knack to make those around him laugh. He was a wonderful son and loving older brother with countless friends and family that all saw him as a role model and a hard-working family man. Steve’s greatest joys in life were his boys and he couldn’t wait to move them into the new home he had just bought so they could begin making memories together."

A copy of De Oliveira's obituary can be found here.

To access the GoFundMe site, visit: https://gf.me/v/c/h338/steve-chopz

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qRqCm_0kRG4P7w00

