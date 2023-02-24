The Killer Robot Film ‘M3GAN’ Is Now Streaming on Peacock

Yes, we’re talking about M3GAN (short for Model 3 Generative Android). The Blumhouse film about an overly loyal child’s companion was released in December and has quickly gone from a cult-favorite to a certified hit. Filmed on a budget of just $12 million, M3GAN has now surpassed $171 million worldwide, making it one of the highest-grossing films of 2023.
Since M3GAN was distributed by Universal Pictures, the horror film has found a streaming home on Peacock, which is the NBCUniversal streaming arm. Peacock has both the regular and unrated versions of M3GAN available to stream online .
Written by horror movie vet Akela Cooper (Malignant, The Nun 2) , M3GAN follows a young girl named Cady, whose aunt designs a robot doll to help care for her after Cady’s parents are killed in a terrible tragedy. But things take an unexpected turn when M3GAN becomes overprotective of Cady, threatening anyone — and anything — that comes too close to the child.
Starring Allison Willams and Violet McGraw, M3GAN is rated PG-13 with a runtime of one hour and 42 minutes.
The film has become a huge hit not only in theaters but in the pop culture lexicon, inspiring countless memes and a surge in fan-made costumes and merch . It also inspired a Saturday Night Live sketch titled “M3GAN 2.0.”
