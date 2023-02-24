The Killer Robot Film ‘M3GAN’ Is Now Streaming on Peacock

Forget Avatar and the recently-announced Oscar nominees — the breakout hit this year has been a low-budget horror film about a life-sized doll that takes on a mind of her own.

RS Recommends: The Best 4K TVs for Gaming

Yes, we’re talking about M3GAN (short for Model 3 Generative Android). The Blumhouse film about an overly loyal child’s companion was released in December and has quickly gone from a cult-favorite to a certified hit. Filmed on a budget of just $12 million, M3GAN has now surpassed $171 million worldwide, making it one of the highest-grossing films of 2023.

Buy M3GAN Showtimes and Tickets

Though it’s still playing in theaters, you can now also stream M3GAN online.

How to Stream M3GAN Online

Want to watch M3GAN online? The doll horror film is now available to rent on Amazon or on iTunes/Apple TV . The M3GAN rental price is $19.99 and you have 48 hours to finish the film once you start streaming it.

Buy: M3GAN $24.99

Prefer to download M3GAN to watch on-demand? Buy the film on Amazon for $24.99 and get an HD download that is yours to own and keep. You can also purchase the film on Apple for $24.99 .

Buy: M3GAN $24.99

How to Stream M3GAN on Peacock

Since M3GAN was distributed by Universal Pictures, the horror film has found a streaming home on Peacock, which is the NBCUniversal streaming arm. Peacock has both the regular and unrated versions of M3GAN available to stream online .

These Top-Rated Umbrellas Won't Let You Down In a Big Storm

Buy Peacock Subscription $4.99

A Peacock subscription costs just $4.99 a month and will let you watch M3GAN online free and on-demand with your Peacock login.

Another way to watch M3GAN ? Pick up the film on Blu-ray or DVD from Amazon.

Buy: M3GAN [DVD] $17.96

M3GAN Runtime, Rating, Spoilers

Written by horror movie vet Akela Cooper (Malignant, The Nun 2) , M3GAN follows a young girl named Cady, whose aunt designs a robot doll to help care for her after Cady’s parents are killed in a terrible tragedy. But things take an unexpected turn when M3GAN becomes overprotective of Cady, threatening anyone — and anything — that comes too close to the child.

Starring Allison Willams and Violet McGraw, M3GAN is rated PG-13 with a runtime of one hour and 42 minutes.

The film has become a huge hit not only in theaters but in the pop culture lexicon, inspiring countless memes and a surge in fan-made costumes and merch . It also inspired a Saturday Night Live sketch titled “M3GAN 2.0.”

Watch M3GAN online now by renting or buying it from Amazon here . Or stream M3GAN online on Peacock here .

Gamer Essential: This Cult-Favorite Gaming Headset Is Under $50 Right Now