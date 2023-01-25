Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or retiring to the great state of Pennsylvania, you should add the following towns to your list.
Lawsuit alleges Pennsylvania School District Violated Parents’ Rights To Opt Students Out Of SEL Curriculum
Nino Cambria on January 26, 2023 PHILADELPHIA, PA – According to a lawsuit filed Wednesday, a Pennsylvania school district violated parents’ rights by refusing to allow their children to opt out of a Social-Emotional Learning (SEL) program. A conservative legal group, America First Legal (AFL), filed the lawsuit against West Shore School District near Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, on behalf of the parents. Parents claim they were repeatedly denied an exemption from the curriculum because of conflicts with their Christian beliefs. In one case cited in the lawsuit, a parent gave the elementary school principal written notice stating that the curriculum conflicted The post Lawsuit alleges Pennsylvania School District Violated Parents’ Rights To Opt Students Out Of SEL Curriculum appeared first on Shore News Network.
Rutter’s to open 50 more stores, including some in Pennsylvania
A convenience store chain in York County announced Thursday it will open 50 stores over the next five years. Rutter’s said it will add stores in Pennsylvania, Maryland and West Virginia and for the first time enter Delaware and Virginia. It’s also investing $150 million in capital expenditures this year to remodel stores and add alcohol sales and video gaming terminals at some locations.
abc27.com
Rutter’s announces major expansion plans in Pennsylvania, eastern region
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Earlier today, Rutter’s announced major expansion and renovation plans for the upcoming years. Rutter’s announced ‘aggressive’ expansion plans for the next five years which consists of expanding further into Pennsylvania – east near Philadelphia, west of Pittsburg, and north of Altoona.
5 of Our Favorite Buffets in Pennsylvania
PENNSYLVANIA - There are several options if you're looking for the best buffet in Pennsylvania. These include Shady Maple Smorgasbord in East Earl, Dienner's Country Restaurant in Ronks, Chen's Mongolian Buffet in State College, and the Lititz Family Cupboard Restaurant in Lititz. These eateries offer authentic Pennsylvania Dutch cooking and are great for sharing a hearty meal.
iheart.com
Local River Named Best by State Conservation, Natural Resources Department
>Local River Named Best by State Conservation, Natural Resources Department. (Harrisburg, PA) -- The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources has awarded the 2023 River of the Year to the North Branch of the Susquehanna River. DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn says the area waterway was chosen because it encourages economic revitalization of communities, is increasing tourism in the areas it runs through and provides recreational opportunities for local residents and visitors alike. The Northern Branch of the Susquehanna runs through eight counties including Montour and Northumberland counties in our area.
A rumination about an aging county
Way back when I was a youthful 68 years old, I was the one people told “I’d have never believed you were that old.” Now, five years later, time has caught up and I’m the one who everyone asks, “May I carry your tray, Sir?” As philosopher Ferris Bueller observed, “Life moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it.”
thecatoctinbanner.com
A Most Unusual Set of Triplets
The Tracey triplets (from left): Mabel, Bessie, and Edith. In 1886, Emma Catherine Tracey of Fountaindale gave birth three days in a row. Mabel Viola was born around noon on April 4, weighing 6 lbs. Her sister, Edith Grace, was born the following day around noon, also weighing 6 lbs. Finally, Bessie Barton was born on April 6 around 6:00 p.m. and weighed 7 lbs. Dr. Abram Pierce Beaver of Fairfield, Pennsylvania, delivered the children.
Washington Examiner
Pennsylvania school district sued for barring student from opt-out of social emotional learning class
A central Pennsylvania school district is facing a lawsuit after it repeatedly rejected requests by a student's parents who cited their Christian faith while attempting to opt their child out of a social emotional learning class. The conservative legal organization America First Legal filed the lawsuit in the state court...
Three new warehouses to replace Hempt Farms in Cumberland County
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — After decades of being a scenic farm with standardbred horses, a tremendous change is coming across the street from Cumberland Valley High School. “I don’t think this a good plan,” said Jim Heffeleower, the owner of a local jewelry store in Mechanicsburg. Silver Spring Township Supervisors approved “HSS Investors” to start […]
Pennsylvania may be at a crossroad on abortion | Opinion
In the same week that Gov. Josh Shapiro stood at his inauguration outside of the State Capitol in Harrisburg, proclaiming his disdain for the overturn of Roe v Wade, thousands of pro-life men, women and children from across Pennsylvania joined thousands more at the U.S. Capitol at the March for Life.
abc27.com
Historic 1800’s office building in downtown Harrisburg to be auctioned off
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A historic office building in downtown Harrisburg is set to be auctioned off in the coming weeks. The office building is located on the corner of 401 N. 2nd St. and was originally built back in 1887. According to the listing, the historic office building is three stories tall and has 7,886 square feet of space across all three floors.
thecatoctinbanner.com
German POWs Helped Save Adams’ Agriculture
Note: Cover Photo (Never before published) Nazi medical officer poses near the High Water Mark on the Gettysburg Battlefield, 1939 (Source: National Park Service, Gettysburg). It was found by an NPS archivist while searching for materials for my book. (Adapted from ‘Nazis’ in Gettysburg: World War II Comes to a...
WGAL
UPDATE: I-81 reopens at Maryland, Pennsylvania line
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — A vehicle fire shut down I-81 on Thursday morning in Franklin County at the Maryland, Pennsylvania state line. The southbound lanes of I-81 were closed at Exit 1, PA-163/Mason Dixon Road. There were delays of nearly an hour in the area. The scene has since...
Developer plans to build 250,000-square-foot indoor sports center in central Pa.
A 250,000-square-foot indoor sports center is planned for York County. York County real estate development company, Inch & Co. Inc. is proposing to build the sports center on the site of the former Central High School sports stadium at 1100 Columbia Ave. in North York Borough. “We see a big...
Hershey Farm fire reduces restaurant options for Lancaster County tourists
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Lancaster County’s tourism season unofficially starts on March 10, when Sight & Sound Theatre opens its latest show. The show is the highlight of many organized tours through the area. With barely more than a month before the season begins, the area is down...
PennLive.com
New nightclub; rejected pets; pedestrian safety: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
Good morning, Pennsylvania. It feels like we’ve done a rash of stories on house fires across the region lately. This month in York County, two people died in separate fires just two hours apart. Yesterday, a woman was killed in a Berks County fire. The day before, a homeowner was seriously injured in a Perry County blaze that destroyed a home.
Harrisburg councilman interrupts, pulls gun on potential burglar at his nonprofit: video
Ralph Rodriguez has spent the past decade pouring his heart and soul into All You Can Inc., a nonprofit charity in Allison Hill, that focuses on helping locals. So when he saw a masked man appear on the doorbell camera of his business’ Berryhill Street office in Harrisburg early Saturday, the city councilman and his wife rushed five minutes down the road to confront him.
WGAL
12 Pennsylvania school districts accused of moving money to qualify for tax hikes
A dozen Pennsylvania school districts – including some in the Susquehanna Valley – are being accused of playing a shell game to move money around so they could qualify for tax hikes. Under state law, school districts can raise property taxes up to a limit. Any higher increase...
Tour center to be demoed in February
Gettysburg will have a new tour center in 2024. Demolition crews will destroy Gettysburg Tour Center’s store and ticket counter on Baltimore Street in February so construction can begin on a new facility, Felty Investments Owner Max Felty said Friday. The Gettysburg Tour Center has operated in the same spot since the 1950s. The current building was constructed in the 1960s. Felty expects the new building to open in 2024.
