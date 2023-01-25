ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Shore News Network

Lawsuit alleges Pennsylvania School District Violated Parents’ Rights To Opt Students Out Of SEL Curriculum

Nino Cambria on January 26, 2023 PHILADELPHIA, PA – According to a lawsuit filed Wednesday, a Pennsylvania school district violated parents’ rights by refusing to allow their children to opt out of a Social-Emotional Learning (SEL) program. A conservative legal group, America First Legal (AFL), filed the lawsuit against West Shore School District near Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, on behalf of the parents. Parents claim they were repeatedly denied an exemption from the curriculum because of conflicts with their Christian beliefs. In one case cited in the lawsuit, a parent gave the elementary school principal written notice stating that the curriculum conflicted The post Lawsuit alleges Pennsylvania School District Violated Parents’ Rights To Opt Students Out Of SEL Curriculum appeared first on Shore News Network.
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Rutter’s to open 50 more stores, including some in Pennsylvania

A convenience store chain in York County announced Thursday it will open 50 stores over the next five years. Rutter’s said it will add stores in Pennsylvania, Maryland and West Virginia and for the first time enter Delaware and Virginia. It’s also investing $150 million in capital expenditures this year to remodel stores and add alcohol sales and video gaming terminals at some locations.
YORK COUNTY, PA
East Coast Traveler

5 of Our Favorite Buffets in Pennsylvania

PENNSYLVANIA - There are several options if you're looking for the best buffet in Pennsylvania. These include Shady Maple Smorgasbord in East Earl, Dienner's Country Restaurant in Ronks, Chen's Mongolian Buffet in State College, and the Lititz Family Cupboard Restaurant in Lititz. These eateries offer authentic Pennsylvania Dutch cooking and are great for sharing a hearty meal.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
iheart.com

Local River Named Best by State Conservation, Natural Resources Department

>Local River Named Best by State Conservation, Natural Resources Department. (Harrisburg, PA) -- The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources has awarded the 2023 River of the Year to the North Branch of the Susquehanna River. DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn says the area waterway was chosen because it encourages economic revitalization of communities, is increasing tourism in the areas it runs through and provides recreational opportunities for local residents and visitors alike. The Northern Branch of the Susquehanna runs through eight counties including Montour and Northumberland counties in our area.
HARRISBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

A rumination about an aging county

Way back when I was a youthful 68 years old, I was the one people told “I’d have never believed you were that old.” Now, five years later, time has caught up and I’m the one who everyone asks, “May I carry your tray, Sir?” As philosopher Ferris Bueller observed, “Life moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it.”
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
thecatoctinbanner.com

A Most Unusual Set of Triplets

The Tracey triplets (from left): Mabel, Bessie, and Edith. In 1886, Emma Catherine Tracey of Fountaindale gave birth three days in a row. Mabel Viola was born around noon on April 4, weighing 6 lbs. Her sister, Edith Grace, was born the following day around noon, also weighing 6 lbs. Finally, Bessie Barton was born on April 6 around 6:00 p.m. and weighed 7 lbs. Dr. Abram Pierce Beaver of Fairfield, Pennsylvania, delivered the children.
WAYNESBORO, PA
abc27 News

Three new warehouses to replace Hempt Farms in Cumberland County

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — After decades of being a scenic farm with standardbred horses, a tremendous change is coming across the street from Cumberland Valley High School. “I don’t think this a good plan,” said Jim Heffeleower, the owner of a local jewelry store in Mechanicsburg. Silver Spring Township Supervisors approved “HSS Investors” to start […]
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Historic 1800’s office building in downtown Harrisburg to be auctioned off

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A historic office building in downtown Harrisburg is set to be auctioned off in the coming weeks. The office building is located on the corner of 401 N. 2nd St. and was originally built back in 1887. According to the listing, the historic office building is three stories tall and has 7,886 square feet of space across all three floors.
HARRISBURG, PA
thecatoctinbanner.com

German POWs Helped Save Adams’ Agriculture

Note: Cover Photo (Never before published) Nazi medical officer poses near the High Water Mark on the Gettysburg Battlefield, 1939 (Source: National Park Service, Gettysburg). It was found by an NPS archivist while searching for materials for my book. (Adapted from ‘Nazis’ in Gettysburg: World War II Comes to a...
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
WGAL

UPDATE: I-81 reopens at Maryland, Pennsylvania line

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — A vehicle fire shut down I-81 on Thursday morning in Franklin County at the Maryland, Pennsylvania state line. The southbound lanes of I-81 were closed at Exit 1, PA-163/Mason Dixon Road. There were delays of nearly an hour in the area. The scene has since...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

New nightclub; rejected pets; pedestrian safety: Good Morning, Pennsylvania

Good morning, Pennsylvania. It feels like we’ve done a rash of stories on house fires across the region lately. This month in York County, two people died in separate fires just two hours apart. Yesterday, a woman was killed in a Berks County fire. The day before, a homeowner was seriously injured in a Perry County blaze that destroyed a home.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Harrisburg councilman interrupts, pulls gun on potential burglar at his nonprofit: video

Ralph Rodriguez has spent the past decade pouring his heart and soul into All You Can Inc., a nonprofit charity in Allison Hill, that focuses on helping locals. So when he saw a masked man appear on the doorbell camera of his business’ Berryhill Street office in Harrisburg early Saturday, the city councilman and his wife rushed five minutes down the road to confront him.
HARRISBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Tour center to be demoed in February

Gettysburg will have a new tour center in 2024. Demolition crews will destroy Gettysburg Tour Center’s store and ticket counter on Baltimore Street in February so construction can begin on a new facility, Felty Investments Owner Max Felty said Friday. The Gettysburg Tour Center has operated in the same spot since the 1950s. The current building was constructed in the 1960s. Felty expects the new building to open in 2024.
GETTYSBURG, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy