BBC
Junior doctor blamed Birmingham hospital for her suicide, family say
A junior doctor left a suicide note blaming her death entirely on the hospital where she worked. Vaish Kumar, 35, who was based at Birmingham's Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QE), said in the letter shared by her parents the working environment "just broke me". She died in June and an inquest...
BBC
Katherine Brunt: England bowler retires from county cricket
Veteran England bowler Katherine Brunt has announced her retirement from regional and county cricket. Brunt will play The Hundred for Trent Rockets this summer but will not play for Northern Diamonds or Yorkshire. "I don't want to be opening the bowling for Yorkshire or the Diamonds when someone like Lizzie...
BBC
East Yorkshire's Peggy the Pugese bids to be named UK's ugliest dog
The owner of a dog vying for the dubious title of ugliest in the UK said she chose to adopt the quirky canine as she looked so "unloved and unusual". Four-year-old Peggy, believed to be a Pug and Chinese Crested cross - or Pugese - belongs to Holly Middleton from Leven, East Yorkshire.
London judge orders mother to return two children to Ireland
A man living in Ireland has won a High Court fight in London after complaining that his ex-partner had wrongly taken their two children to England.The man complained that the children, who are aged 10 and eight, had been taken without his agreement, and a High Court judge has ordered their return to Ireland.Mr Justice Mostyn was told that the children had been living in Bradford, West Yorkshire, with their mother.He heard that they had been born in Ireland and concluded that Irish judges should make decisions about their welfare.The judge has outlined detail of the case in a written ruling...
Police check every hotel in Colchester as hunt for wealthy missing mother and baby enters sixth day
A search for missing mother Constance Marten (pictured), 35, and her newborn child has entered its sixth day, with every hotel and B&B in the city of Colchester being checked.
BBC
Surgeon's remains found in lead coffin at Leicester Cathedral
Excavations at Leicester Cathedral have uncovered the lead coffin of a surgeon at the city's Victorian asylum. Edward Entwistle Wilkinson's remains were unearthed in a dig by University of Leicester archaeologists. The find triggered research into his life and career as the first resident medical officer at the Leicestershire and...
BBC
Rushden boy's organs used to save others after choking death
A mother whose 10-year-old son died after choking on a sweet said his organs were used to save four lives. Quintis Gouws, from Rushden, Northamptonshire, died in October after being taken to hospital. Odette Green said the family was left "devastated" and remained in shock but added other people could...
BBC
Plans for York hospital conversion receive Historic England approval
Historic England has voiced support for plans to convert a Georgian hospital in York into apartments. Built in the 18th Century, The Retreat, on Heslington Road, is regarded as having played a pivotal role in the development of mental illness treatment. Proposals to transform the 37-acre site were submitted by...
Jack van Poortvliet: ‘I’ve always had battles with myself. Now I manage it’
Jack van Poortvliet was 15 when they told him he was not going to make it. Leicester’s age-group selectors felt there were bigger, better scrum-halves out there and, for a while, the farmer’s son from Norfolk was inconsolable. “It was everything to me and I was absolutely devastated. I remember the other boys at school trying to pick me up. I was so glum and shed a few tears. It was tough.”
BBC
Miss Wales Darcey Corria seriously injured in M4 crash
Miss Wales Darcey Corria has suffered a broken pelvis and two broken bones in her neck after an M4 crash. She is being treated at the University Hospital of Wales (UHW), Cardiff, following the crash near Bridgend on Thursday evening. In a social media video, she said she was "feeling...
Six Nations: Gatland back at tough time for Welsh rugby
A look at Wales’ rugby team ahead of the Six Nations tournament starting Feb. 4:. COACH: Warren Gatland (11th 6N) BEST SIX NATIONS RESULT: Champion 2005, 2008, 2012, 2013, 2019, 2021. OUTLOOK: Not for the first time, Welsh rugby is in something of a mess. At club level, Wales’...
The definitive guide to England's 6,000+ GP practices
You can use MailOnline's GP data base tool to uncover all the info the NHS holds on your local surgery, from how many patients are registered to how often doctors see patients in person.
Katherine Grainger among rowers to smash thousands of metres for Doddie charity
It was all hands on deck on a former Royal Yacht as seven teams of sports stars and athletes rowed hundreds of thousands of metres between them to raise money for Doddie Weir’s charity.Olympic gold medal winner Dame Katherine Grainger and former Scotland rugby captain Rob Wainwright were among the participants battling it out on rowing machines on board the Royal Yacht Britannia in Leith on Saturday.The challenge, which was joined by several other teams virtually, was to see who could row the furthest between 10am and 1pm.10 minutes to go in the Britannia Regatta - the noise is ramping...
BBC
Laura Winham: Surrey woman lay dead in flat for three years, say family
A mentally ill woman was discovered in a "mummified, almost skeletal state" after lying dead for more than three years in her flat, her family say. Laura Winham, 38, was "abandoned and left to die" by the NHS and social services before her body was found by her brother in May 2021, they claim.
BBC
Josh McNally and Beno Obano return for Bath after injuries
Lock Josh McNally and prop Beno Obano will return for Bath after long periods out with injuries. McNally, 32, made four league appearances this season before dislocating his shoulder in the defeat by London Irish on 1 October. He starts in the second row for Friday's Premiership match at Sale.
BBC
FA Cup: Wrexham striker Paul Mullin relishes Sheffield United 'challenge'
Venue: Racecourse Ground Date: Sunday, 29 January Kick-off: 16:30 GMT. Coverage: Live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app; listen on BBC Radio 5 Live; BBC Radio Wales FM in the north and follow live text on BBC Sport website. Wrexham striker Paul Mullin is hoping to...
BBC
Alessia Russo honoured by Canterbury Christchurch University
England star Alessia Russo has been awarded an honorary doctorate by Canterbury Christchurch University. The Manchester United forward, who was born in Maidstone, received the award during a ceremony at Canterbury Cathedral on Friday. The university said the award was for her work inspiring other women and girls to take...
BBC
Accrington Stanley 1-3 Leeds United: Jesse Marsch's side progress to fifth round
Jack Harrison scored a stunning 25-yard drive as Leeds United progressed into the FA Cup fifth round for the first time since 2016 at the expense of League One Accrington Stanley. Harrison, who has been linked with a £20m move to Leicester City, fired left-footed into the bottom-right corner after...
BBC
Premiership: Exeter Chiefs 24-14 Gloucester: Hosts move up to third
Try: Gray, Kata, Woodburn Cons: Skinner 3 Pen: Skinner. Tries: May, Rapava Ruskin Cons: Twelvetrees 2 Pen: Carreras. Exeter moved up to third in the Premiership table with a 24-17 win over Gloucester at Sandy Park. Jonny Gray and Solomone Kata traded tries with Jonny May and Val Rapava Ruskin...
BBC
Gloucester world record holder thanks NHS staff for saving baby
A world record holder has praised the work of hospital staff after they saved the life of his new born baby. Jamie McDonald and his wife Anna McNuff, from Gloucester, nearly lost one of their new born baby twins, Jupiter, because she could not breathe. But the team of healthcare...
