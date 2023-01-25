ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
23 Things Every Good Texan Should Know

Most of us that have been born in raised in this great state, take much pride in being from Texas. I mean why not? Texas is the greatest country in the world. If you are not from Texas that statement might confuse you. When running into people from other states they like to give us a hard time for our Texas Pride! Texas could be a country all on its own. We have our own military, farming, shipping, and commerce to compete with most countries. When it comes to size, Texas is bigger than a lot of countries as well. Being a born and bred Texan, here are a few things that every Texan should know by memory courtesy of I Am Texan.
Can You Really Go To An Actual Ayahuasca Retreat In Texas?

Never one to shy away from a tricky topic, I have found myself researching things that leave most people I know staring at me blankly with their mouths hanging open as I explain them. I came across a post on social media asking if there were legal ayahuasca retreats in Texas. Great question, says I. So let's dig.
Amarillo Tap Water In Your Humidifier? It Might Make You Sick.

Here in Amarillo, I'd imagine every one of two homes has a humidifier in it. The air here is very dry, and it's so easy to have congestion issues. I know when I wake up in the morning, if I don't have my overhead fan running overnight at minimum, I can't breathe. It may be a bit different for me however as we lived in Austin for nearly eight years, and it's very humid there.
