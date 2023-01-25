Read full article on original website
Ukraine says Russia's putting inflatable tanks on the battlefield — but the decoys deflated
Inflatable tanks are a staple of Russia's deception doctrine known as maskirovka, or masking, meant to boost stealth tactics and sow confusion.
Helicopter Used To Transport Putin, Top Officials Crash Lands in Moscow
The Mil Mi-8 helicopter hit the ground at Vnukovo airport with its blades and tail, Russian media reported.
Ukraine's battlefield success surprised Russia, but US troops who trained Ukrainians saw it coming, National Guard chief says
Many expected a Russian victory over Ukraine in "a matter of days or weeks," but not US National Guardsmen, Army Gen. Daniel Hokanson said this week.
Egypt unveils tombs and a sarcophagus in a new excavation
SAQQARA, Egypt — Egypt on Thursday unveiled dozens of new archaeological discoveries, including two ancient tombs, at a Pharaonic necropolis just outside of the capital Cairo. The artifacts, unearthed during a year-long excavation, were found beneath an ancient stone enclosure near the Saqqara pyramids and date back to the...
Her ancestors survived the Holocaust. She returns to Germany to reclaim her identity
Today is International Holocaust Remembrance Day. Every year there are fewer Holocaust survivors still with us. But the trauma they experienced continues to reverberate through generations. Today we bring you the story of a descendent of Holocaust victims. Haley's ancestors were Holocaust survivors. But she's chosen to return to Germany...
North Korea is under lockdown to fight the spread of a respiratory disease
SEOUL — North Korea's capital is under a five-day lockdown to fight the spread of an unspecified respiratory disease. Authorities have made no mention of COVID. The Russian Embassy in Pyongyang posted on its Facebook page a notice from authorities. It says the lockdown will last from Wednesday until Sunday.
Opium farming surges in Myanmar since the military coup, the U.N. says
BANGKOK — The production of opium in Myanmar has flourished since the military's seizure of power, with the cultivation of poppies up by a third in the past year as eradication efforts have dropped off and the faltering economy has led more people toward the drug trade, according to a United Nations report released Thursday.
Opinion: A Holocaust remembrance — and lessons we have yet to learn
The German ocean liner St. Louis sailed out of Hamburg in 1939. The 937 passengers onboard were trying to escape genocide. The Nuremberg Laws of Hitler's Germany had classified Jews an inferior race. Jewish children had been expelled from schools. Concentration camps had been opened. Jewish-owned businesses destroyed. Adolf Hitler...
Second gentleman Emhoff visits Auschwitz, part of a push against antisemitism
This International Holocaust Remembrance Day, government officials from various countries gathered at the site of the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp to remember victims and honor survivors. Among them, for the first time, was the first Jewish spouse of a U.S. president or vice president. Second gentleman Doug Emhoff is visiting Krakow,...
Thousands rally for 'Invasion Day' protests on Australia Day holiday
CANBERRA, Australia — Australians marked the 235th anniversary of British colonization Thursday with a public holiday that evokes anger at Indigenous injustice, focusing national attention on a new government push to acknowledge Australia's first inhabitants in the constitution. The government joined several large corporations in allowing staff the choice...
Here's what is driving the latest spiral of Israeli-Palestinian violence
TEL AVIV, Israel — What's often summed up as the "cycle of violence" in Jerusalem and the West Bank has suddenly surged to levels not seen in years. Thursday marked the deadliest Israeli army operation in the occupied West Bank since at least 2005. Troops killed nine Palestinians including gunmen and a 61-year-old woman during a raid against suspects in the crowded Jenin refugee camp. Dozens more were injured.
At least 7 people killed in a Jerusalem synagogue shooting
Israeli police say a Palestinian gunman killed at least seven people and injured several more at a synagogue in Jerusalem's Neve Yaakov neighborhood, in one of the deadliest attacks on Israelis in years. Israeli media report Jewish worshipers had finished Friday night Sabbath prayers and were outside the synagogue when...
Gaza militants fire rockets toward Israel after Israeli troops killed 9 Palestinians
TEL AVIV — Militants in the Gaza Strip fired rockets toward Israel and Israeli warplanes bombed Hamas sites in Gaza a day after the deadliest Israeli raid in the West Bank in years. There were no injuries reported from the rocket fire or air strikes — possibly a sign...
Palestinians say Israeli troops kill 9 in West Bank raid
JENIN REFUGEE CAMP, West Bank — Israeli forces killed at least nine Palestinians, including a 60-year-old woman, and wounded several others during a raid in a flashpoint area of the occupied West Bank on Thursday, Palestinian health officials said, in the deadliest day in years in the territory. The...
