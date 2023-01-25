ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Her ancestors survived the Holocaust. She returns to Germany to reclaim her identity

Today is International Holocaust Remembrance Day. Every year there are fewer Holocaust survivors still with us. But the trauma they experienced continues to reverberate through generations. Today we bring you the story of a descendent of Holocaust victims. Haley's ancestors were Holocaust survivors. But she's chosen to return to Germany...
Here's what is driving the latest spiral of Israeli-Palestinian violence

TEL AVIV, Israel — What's often summed up as the "cycle of violence" in Jerusalem and the West Bank has suddenly surged to levels not seen in years. Thursday marked the deadliest Israeli army operation in the occupied West Bank since at least 2005. Troops killed nine Palestinians including gunmen and a 61-year-old woman during a raid against suspects in the crowded Jenin refugee camp. Dozens more were injured.
