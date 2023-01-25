Read full article on original website
Related
The 10 Dumbest Questions People from Colorado get Asked by Out-of-Staters
Having worked for quite some time in the hotel business in Colorado, I've probably had more than my fair share of encounters with out-of-state visitors. More than most, to be honest, if we're going based on tourists encountered on a daily basis. As such, I've fielded some of the dumbest questions about our state that one can possibly imagine.
Want to Hunt a Colorado Mountain Lion? Better Follow the Rules
Hunting is hot in Colorado. Every season, you can see them: countless numbers of hunting parties, traveling to and from their preferred hunting grounds. They're always in a great mood, unless of course they've come from an unfruitful hunt, but they're always there. Every season. The mountain lion is quite...
Did a Colorado Chain of Dispensaries Just Run Out of Weed?
In the legal marijuana industry, there are all kinds of obstacles that dispensaries face in order to remain not just legal, but at the end of the day, open altogether. One misstep could prove to be fatal to a dispensary's business and license loss is something that these types of businesses have to try to avoid consistently.
New Poll Finds 73% of US Parents Don’t Have Enough Parental Leave – Does Colorado Agree?
Parental leave is a hot topic in America today, so let's just dive in with both feet. Personally, I am in favor of offering leave to both parents after a child is born, and I don't care who knows it. Then again, I'm in favor of not having to go to work for any reason, so I may not be the best advocate.
So, Exactly When Did Colorado Start Cooking Meth in Libraries?
I am not a fan of meth, and I don't care who knows it. One of the many hard drugs that currently infect our country like a disease, methamphetamine is probably what you hear about the most, right behind opioids. A dubious honor, to be sure, though fentanyl may take its place in the near future.
Colorado’s Grand Mesa Mansion is Like Staying at a Private Resort
Trendy travelers are turning their backs on basic hotel rooms and opting for private abodes, found on websites like Airbnb and VRBO. These vacation rentals provide unique and stylish settings to help create a memorable getaway for any occasion. Book a Stay at Colorado's Grand Mesa Mansion. This vacation home...
Popular Colorado BBQ Festival Is Back For Summer Of 2023
It's been a cold winter so far in Colorado thus far, but when summer returns, things will heat up again for this long-standing Colorado Bar-B-Que event. We can already smell it... Popular Colorado BBQ Event Returns For The Summer Of 2023. It's 30 degrees outside as I write this, with...
Dog Found in Colorado After Being Stolen in Texas 3 Years Ago
We can only imagine the sense of overwhelming joy, relief, and closure one Texas dog owner is feeling after getting a call that their stolen dog has been found. Three years after a Rotweiller went missing from a Texas backyard, the dog was found by a few caring people concerned for the pooch that was out running near Highway 36.
Can Colorado Have Earthquakes?
Can Colorado have earthquakes? We sure can! While Colorado doesn't see as much seismic activity as San Francisco, the Rocky Mountains sure have a history of shaking at times. Some of Colorado's biggest earthquakes are believed to have happened long before seismology equipment was able to take important measurements. Still, using the data collected at the time, we can take a closer look at some of Colorado's largest quakes that happened from around 1870 to 2023. Many were felt here in Grand Junction.
State Patrol Puts Northern Colorado County in the Top 5 Worst for Speeding
Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is here with another reminder that Centennial State residents aren't the best at driving. In a new press release, the agency chastised local motorists for their apparent inability to stop speeding, particularly in school or work zones. "Great lengths are taken to alert drivers in advance...
Spend the Day in Sedalia, Colorado: What to See and Where to Go
There are endless places to explore around the state of Colorado. From scenic forests with miles of trails to trendy college towns full of shops and breweries, countless adventures can be had no matter what types of activities someone is into. Obvious opportunities for fun exist in big cities like...
Colorado’s Self-Driving Lawnmower will Blow Your Mind
In this day and age, technology continuously advances and, more times than others makes our lives easier. That is certainly the case with a Colorado company's invention - the long-awaited self-driving lawnmower. Colorado Company Invents Self-Driving Lawnmower. The company that created this futuristic self-driving mower is known as Scythe Robotics...
Mayower Gulch Trail Could Be Colorado's Best Winter Hike
Bridal Veil Falls: The Amazing Hike to Colorado's Tallest Free-Falling Waterfall. Bridal Veil Falls is the tallest free-falling waterfall in the state with a captivating 365-foot-drop that is a fascinating sight to behold. Scroll through the photos and learn more about one of Colorado's most popular stops near Telluride.
Take a Look Inside Colorado’s Stunning Highlands Ranch Mansion
Colorado is home to some breathtaking real estate. You may have heard of Oprah's gorgeous Telluride abode or Bear Creek Canyon's majestic Dunafon Castle — but have you seen the Highlands Ranch Mansion?. The property, which sits at 9550 E Gateway Drive in central Colorado, is a stunning relic...
Iconic Colorado Restaurant Remains Standing After Uncertain Times
An iconic restaurant/attraction in Colorado is back in action, following a period of uncertainty regarding its future. El Rancho has been a staple in Colorado's restaurant world since 1947. The two-story lodge-like building is located off I-70 in Evergreen. The structure's bright neon sign catches motorists' eye, causing many people to pull off the highway and see what's inside.
Anger Ensues When Colorado Burger Joint Flips Beverage Option
A national burger chain with several locations in Colorado is under scrutiny. A recent decision has given some customers a case of grumpypants. The chain Culver's operates 900 restaurants in 26 states. You'll find 22 Culver's restaurants in Colorado, the newest operating in Grand Junction. The entire chain is making a flip, causing some patrons to flip out.
All of the Lies Coloradans Tell Themselves Daily
Do you catch yourself occasionally telling a fib or two just to brighten your spirits? Don't feel bad, we all do it. Here in Colorado, there are a handful of lies we tell ourselves daily, hoping they'll get us over the next hurdle. We all have our bouts of cognitive...
The Davisson Brothers Band Show Home State Pride in ‘Mountain High’ Video [Exclusive Premiere]
The Davisson Brothers Band’s Chris Davisson didn’t have to go far for the video shoot for the band’s new single “Mountain High.”. “The majority of it was filmed in my backyard,” the proud West Virginian explains during a recent interview with Taste of Country of the place he has called home for the past ten years. “I've got a little piece of property there. So, I ended up filming it behind my house.”
99.9 KEKB
Grand Junction, CO
12K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
99.9 KEKB plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0