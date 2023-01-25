ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 0

Related
99.9 KEKB

Did a Colorado Chain of Dispensaries Just Run Out of Weed?

In the legal marijuana industry, there are all kinds of obstacles that dispensaries face in order to remain not just legal, but at the end of the day, open altogether. One misstep could prove to be fatal to a dispensary's business and license loss is something that these types of businesses have to try to avoid consistently.
COLORADO STATE
99.9 KEKB

Popular Colorado BBQ Festival Is Back For Summer Of 2023

It's been a cold winter so far in Colorado thus far, but when summer returns, things will heat up again for this long-standing Colorado Bar-B-Que event. We can already smell it... Popular Colorado BBQ Event Returns For The Summer Of 2023. It's 30 degrees outside as I write this, with...
LOVELAND, CO
99.9 KEKB

Dog Found in Colorado After Being Stolen in Texas 3 Years Ago

We can only imagine the sense of overwhelming joy, relief, and closure one Texas dog owner is feeling after getting a call that their stolen dog has been found. Three years after a Rotweiller went missing from a Texas backyard, the dog was found by a few caring people concerned for the pooch that was out running near Highway 36.
WESTMINSTER, CO
99.9 KEKB

Can Colorado Have Earthquakes?

Can Colorado have earthquakes? We sure can! While Colorado doesn't see as much seismic activity as San Francisco, the Rocky Mountains sure have a history of shaking at times. Some of Colorado's biggest earthquakes are believed to have happened long before seismology equipment was able to take important measurements. Still, using the data collected at the time, we can take a closer look at some of Colorado's largest quakes that happened from around 1870 to 2023. Many were felt here in Grand Junction.
COLORADO STATE
99.9 KEKB

Colorado’s Self-Driving Lawnmower will Blow Your Mind

In this day and age, technology continuously advances and, more times than others makes our lives easier. That is certainly the case with a Colorado company's invention - the long-awaited self-driving lawnmower. Colorado Company Invents Self-Driving Lawnmower. The company that created this futuristic self-driving mower is known as Scythe Robotics...
COLORADO STATE
99.9 KEKB

Mayower Gulch Trail Could Be Colorado's Best Winter Hike

Bridal Veil Falls: The Amazing Hike to Colorado's Tallest Free-Falling Waterfall. Bridal Veil Falls is the tallest free-falling waterfall in the state with a captivating 365-foot-drop that is a fascinating sight to behold. Scroll through the photos and learn more about one of Colorado's most popular stops near Telluride.
COLORADO STATE
99.9 KEKB

Iconic Colorado Restaurant Remains Standing After Uncertain Times

An iconic restaurant/attraction in Colorado is back in action, following a period of uncertainty regarding its future. El Rancho has been a staple in Colorado's restaurant world since 1947. The two-story lodge-like building is located off I-70 in Evergreen. The structure's bright neon sign catches motorists' eye, causing many people to pull off the highway and see what's inside.
EVERGREEN, CO
99.9 KEKB

Anger Ensues When Colorado Burger Joint Flips Beverage Option

A national burger chain with several locations in Colorado is under scrutiny. A recent decision has given some customers a case of grumpypants. The chain Culver's operates 900 restaurants in 26 states. You'll find 22 Culver's restaurants in Colorado, the newest operating in Grand Junction. The entire chain is making a flip, causing some patrons to flip out.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
99.9 KEKB

All of the Lies Coloradans Tell Themselves Daily

Do you catch yourself occasionally telling a fib or two just to brighten your spirits? Don't feel bad, we all do it. Here in Colorado, there are a handful of lies we tell ourselves daily, hoping they'll get us over the next hurdle. We all have our bouts of cognitive...
COLORADO STATE
99.9 KEKB

The Davisson Brothers Band Show Home State Pride in ‘Mountain High’ Video [Exclusive Premiere]

The Davisson Brothers Band’s Chris Davisson didn’t have to go far for the video shoot for the band’s new single “Mountain High.”. “The majority of it was filmed in my backyard,” the proud West Virginian explains during a recent interview with Taste of Country of the place he has called home for the past ten years. “I've got a little piece of property there. So, I ended up filming it behind my house.”
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
99.9 KEKB

99.9 KEKB

Grand Junction, CO
12K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 KEKB plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy