FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
House Dem. Whip Katherine Clark Deleted a Defund the Police Post Just Weeks Before Her Child Attacked Cops in BostonWild Orchid MediaBoston, MA
Boston's Oldest Restaurant Serving Diners Since 1826 Till Date From The Same Building That once Housed An Exiled PrinceMadocBoston, MA
Lindsay Clancy: Mother charged with murdering her two kids, attempted murder of her infant before suicide attemptLavinia ThompsonDuxbury, MA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in BostonTed RiversBoston, MA
wgbh.org
Basic Black: Will Greater Boston’s next generation of leaders break barriers?
This is the most diverse of class of lawmakers ever elected to the Massachusetts State House. They may be young and newly elected, but they are already well-known faces in their communities of color — communities facing some of the most challenging problems in the state, from lack of affordable housing to high health care costs. How will this next generation of local political leaders navigate their first terms, and will they be able to break barriers their predecessors could not?
wgbh.org
Massachusetts Latinos worry about high cost of living, significant housing expenses
Massachusetts' sizable Latino population is feeling a disproportionate impact from racial and economic disparities, particularly when it comes to housing. Almost three in four Latino residents in Greater Boston are renters, according to The Boston Foundation’s research center Boston Indicators, and they're feeling the burden of ever-increasing rents. Latino home owners are also struggling with high costs of living.
wgbh.org
Boston Public Radio full show: Jan. 26, 2023
Chuck Todd joined to dive into the latest national politics. Chuck Todd is the moderator of "Meet the Press", host of Meet the Press Daily on MSNBC, and the Political Director for NBC News. Then we opened the lines to discuss new guidance from the American Academy of Pediatrics recommending...
wgbh.org
Commission urges legal action against embattled former police chief of Methuen
The city of Methuen should “explore all avenues of recourse” against embattled former Police Chief Joseph Solomon for allegedly allowing the improper payment of more than $1.5 million to seven employees who worked as full-time police officers when they weren’t officially in the civil service system. That’s according to the state Civil Service Commission that released a 43-page investigation this week alleging that Solomon “circumvented” the law and “submitted false information” in order to employ personnel who were not qualified, effectively keeping others from earning well-deserved income.
wgbh.org
A lawsuit could force the state to help thousands of people with disabilities find housing
After being hospitalized from several medical challenges, John Simmons arrived at a nursing home in Everett for what he expected to be a short stay. Three years later, he’s still there. Simmons, who uses a wheelchair and relies on portable oxygen to help him breathe, could live on his own. But like many people with disabilities in Massachusetts, he’s stuck in a nursing home because he can’t find an affordable place where he can live.
wgbh.org
New Emerson College initiative wants to change the narrative around gun violence
Tens of thousands of people are killed or injured due to gun violence every year in the United States, and there's much more to each story than just a gun. Eric Gordon, director of the Engagement Lab at Emerson College said on Greater Boston that a new initiative called Transforming Narratives of Gun Violence aims to "think beyond the gun."
wgbh.org
'Reunion, renewal and celebration:' Boston's Chinatown gears up for Lunar New Year festivities
Boston's Chinatown is home to the third-largest Chinese community in the U.S., and Sunday is their biggest celebration of the year. The sounds of drums will fill the air as crowds of people gather in the street for Lunar New Year and the ringing in of the Year of the Rabbit.
wgbh.org
Do some international travel without leaving New England
Every Thursday, GBH Executive Arts Editor Jared Bowen brings a new roundup of arts and culture happenings to Morning Edition. This week, take a detour out of Boston to explore some of New England's newest exhibitions. "The Floating World: Japanese Prints from the Bancroft Collection" On view at the Worcester...
wgbh.org
How 12 years in India changed this Boston musician’s sound
From street performers to world-class musicians, the Boston music scene is alive and well — and it’s springing back to life. GBH’s All Things Considered loves to showcase some of the incredible and abundant talent that fills the city. One of them, Boston native and Berklee alum Zachary Ray, joined host Arun Rath in-studio to perform his new song “Cloud 9” with guitarist Santiago.
wgbh.org
WPI opens center to help with students' mental wellness
Worcester Polytechnic Institute has opened a space on campus to help students with mental wellness, following a drastic increase in student suicides over the past two years. The new Center for Well-Being is meant to be a relaxing “oasis” where students can detach from work and decompress. It features zen sand gardens, a water wall, rooms for yoga and meditation, instruction on how to cope with stress, and trained student staff to speak with anyone in need of assistance. Administrators say the center's focus on programming will work in conjunction with the school's existing mental health counseling services.
