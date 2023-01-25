LYT PARTNERS WITH YUNEX TRAFFIC ON URBAN MOBILITY TRANSIT AND EMERGENCY SOLUTIONS THROUGHOUT THE PACIFIC NORTHWEST

Read full article on original website
You can tour America by train and save as Amtrak slashes price of US Rail Pass to $299
American rail operator Amtrak is currently offering reduced-cost train passes, allowing for cheaper train travel across the US.The price of its 30-day USA Rail Pass has been slashed by $200 to $299 (£246) per person for passengers who book between 10-20 January 2023. This multi-ride pass offers travellers 10 single journeys to or from 500 destinations nationwide, and covers both cross-country and town routes.Rail journeys include the Coast Starlight route from Seattle to Los Angeles, a 35-hour trip showcasing scenic American views. Additional options cover the California Zephyr between Chicago and Northern California; Southwest Chief from Chicago to Los Angeles; Sunset...
Delta is responding to an overcrowding problem in its Sky Club lounges by ‘booting employees’
Delta Air Line staff have been told they can't use the company's luxury Sky Club lounges unless they fork out for a ticket - even if they're for company business.
Boeing’s chief sustainability officer: ‘We can’t count on hydrogen-powered commercial flights before 2050’
The world's airplane fleet can't just switch overnight to hydrogen to achieve net zero, says Christopher Raymond, Boeing's chief sustainability officer.
csengineermag.com
AWWA releases insights report from Water 2050 Technology Think Tank
A diverse group of influential thinkers from within and outside the water community put forth 10 recommendations for a technologically-advanced water future in the second think tank report of the Water 2050 initiative. Published today by the American Water Works Association (AWWA), the Water 2050 Technology Think Tank Report is...
msn.com
25 Cities With the Best Public Transportation, Ranked
It goes without saying that it’s much easier to enjoy a city when you can easily get around it. That's why the best tourism cities boast superb public transit systems — publicly subsidized networks of trains, subways, buses and boats that can quickly and cheaply get you where you want to go.
csengineermag.com
RINA enters US infrastructure market with acquisition of Patrick Engineering
RINA, the Inspection, Certification and Engineering consultancy multinational, has announced the acquisition of the entire share capital of Patrick Engineering Ltd., the Chicago-based engineering consultancy company active in Infrastructure, Transport and Renewable Energy. With a turnover of approximately 82 million dollars and 340. employees in 19 offices mainly located in...
csengineermag.com
MICRODESK, A SYMETRI COMPANY, ANNOUNCES EXPANDED SUSTAINABILITY CAPABILITIES WITH ONE CLICK LCA GLOBAL PARTNERSHIP
Microdesk, a leading provider of BIM, Virtual Design & Construction (VDC) and Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) services, announces a new partnership with One Click LCA, the world’s leading construction Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) and Environmental Product Declaration (EPD) software provider. Building LCA is a science-based methodology for quantifying the...
Travelers opting for rail again as Amtrak expands options
In the post-pandemic world, while many travelers have been obsessed with airlines, ground stops, cancellations and delays, Amtrak's ridership is bouncing back — more than doubling in the Northeast corridor, and 88% across the country. At the same time, Amtrak was strengthening its long-haul services, with trains like the Empire Builder, the Zephyr, the Sunset Limited and the Southern Crescent, the Southwest Chief and the Coast Starlight, to name a few.And while we don't yet have true high-speed rail yet in this country — and may never have it — there are some improvements in the service. And why don't...
globalspec.com
Japanese aviation startup SkyDrive to bring air taxis to US
Aviation startup SkyDrive Inc., a developer of electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, announced it will enter the U.S. air taxi market and build a home base in South Carolina. The company made the announcement at the VFS eVTOL Symposium in Mesa, Arizona, where SkyDrive outlined its plan to...
csengineermag.com
COWI wins ACEC Florida Engineering Excellence Grand Award for Wekiva Parkway project
COWI in North America’s Wekiva Parkway Section 6 is among 11 engineering projects that will soon be honored with the American Council of Engineering Companies of Florida (ACEC-FL) Engineering Excellence Grand Award. Wekiva Parkway Section 6 has also been designated as one of the top finalists to enter the national competition sponsored by the American Council of Engineering Companies (ACEC).
csengineermag.com
Xylem To Acquire Evoqua in $7.5 Billion All-Stock Transaction
Xylem Inc. (NYSE: XYL), a leading global water technology company (“Xylem”), and Evoqua (NYSE: AQUA), a leader in mission-critical water treatment solutions and services, today announced they have entered into a definitive agreement under which Xylem will acquire Evoqua in an all-stock transaction that reflects an implied enterprise value of approximately $7.5 billion.
csengineermag.com
Datum Engineers Opens Chicago Regional Office/Adds Senior Executive
Datum Engineers is expanding its reach by opening a Chicago regional office. “Until now, our offices have all been in Texas, but we’ve worked on projects across the entire U.S. – and beyond,” says. “As Texas has grown to become more of a national player for design firms and great design work, we are growing nationally too.”
Southwest Airlines Develops Software Fix to Prevent Future Travel Meltdowns
The company is facing a DOT investigation.
csengineermag.com
Port of Long Beach Closes 2022 with Second-Busiest Year
The Port of Long Beach marked its second-busiest year on record by moving 9.13 million twenty-foot equivalent units in 2022, allowing for a return to normal operations while once again serving as the nation’s leading export seaport. The Port ended 2022 with 9,133,657 TEUs moved, down 2.7% from 2021,...
Time Out Global
There are new late-night bus routes from the CBD to the heartlands starting tonight
If you’re out late at one of Singapore’s best bars or swanky nightclubs, you can now make the most of the newly-launched late-night bus routes that’ll send you straight from the CBD to the heartlands. Private bus charter company A&S Transit has two new late-night routes to:...
