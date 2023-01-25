LYT PARTNERS WITH YUNEX TRAFFIC ON URBAN MOBILITY TRANSIT AND EMERGENCY SOLUTIONS THROUGHOUT THE PACIFIC NORTHWEST

In the post-pandemic world, while many travelers have been obsessed with airlines, ground stops, cancellations and delays, Amtrak's ridership is bouncing back — more than doubling in the Northeast corridor, and 88% across the country. At the same time, Amtrak was strengthening its long-haul services, with trains like the Empire Builder, the Zephyr, the Sunset Limited and the Southern Crescent, the Southwest Chief and the Coast Starlight, to name a few.And while we don't yet have true high-speed rail yet in this country — and may never have it — there are some improvements in the service. And why don't...

1 DAY AGO