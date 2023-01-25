ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

dailyhodl.com

Analyst Benjamin Cowen Issues Crypto Warning, Says Bitcoin (BTC) Rally Likely Unsustainable – Here’s Why

Popular crypto strategist Benjamin Cowen is questioning the sustainability of the current Bitcoin (BTC) rally based on historical precedence. Cowen tells his 782,000 YouTube subscribers that Bitcoin could replicate its early 2020 trajectory where the flagship crypto asset initially rallied before plunging significantly. Bitcoin reached a high of $10,500 before...
cryptogazette.com

Ethereum Warning Is Revealed By Benjamin Cowen

The crypto analyst Benjamin Cowen just revealed an Ethereum warning. Check out the latest reports about this below. It’s been just revealed that the popular crypto analyst Benjamin Cowen thinks Ethereum (ETH) is in for some tough days ahead despite its price surge this month. Cowen just explained that...
astaga.com

Ethereum Price Consolidates Below $1,650 As The Bulls Aim Another Rally

Ethereum climbed additional greater above $1,620 in opposition to the US Greenback. ETH is consolidating features and would possibly intention one other rally in the direction of the $1,720 stage. Ethereum is correcting features from the $1,655 and $1,665 resistance ranges. The value is now buying and selling above $1,600...
investing.com

Stocks head toward positive week as investors await Fed rate move

Investing.com -- U.S. stocks were rising, pushing the major indexes toward a positive week after economic data showed inflation slightly accelerated in December from the prior month. At 10:33 ET (15:33 GMT) the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 53 points or 0.2%, while the S&P 500 was up 0.2%...
CoinDesk

Genesis Seeks $20.9M From ‘Bitcoin Jesus’ Over Crypto Options Trades That Weren’t Settled

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. A unit of Genesis Global, the crypto lender that filed for bankruptcy protection in New York last week, claims blockchain-industry veteran and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) backer Roger Ver – sometimes referred to as “Bitcoin Jesus” based on his early evangelism for the industry – failed to settle cryptocurrency options trades.
theblock.co

Investor Jeremy Grantham dismisses bitcoin's latest rally as crypto prices tread water

Bitcoin was trading at $22,900, up 0.1%. Ether dropped 0.2%, trading around $1620. Binance’s BNB gained 3.6% over the past 24 hours. Crypto stocks were slightly lower in early trading. Cryptocurrency prices meandered in early trading, with bitcoin unable to break past $23,000 on a consistent basis. Crypto stocks...
blockchain.news

U.S. Federal prosecutors allege that Sam Bankman-Fried has used money from FTX exchange to invest in the VC

The United States government may have uncovered another another component of Sam Bankman-cryptocurrency Fried's enterprise thanks to their investigation. According to The New York Times, federal prosecutors in the United States have accused that Bankman-Fried invested money from the FTX exchange in the venture capital (VC) business Modulo Capital using funds obtained from the FTX exchange.
zycrypto.com

Bitcoin Has Entered Into The Early Bull Phase — Crypto Pundit Avers

Ki Young Ju, the CEO of data analytic firm CryptoQuant is convinced that Bitcoin is on the cusp of a major lift-off as crypto traders continue to switch from a risk-off to risk-on mode. Earlier yesterday, Young tweeted that Bitcoin had “entered into the early bull phase”, suggesting that the...
cryptogazette.com

The “Real” Bitcoin Move Is Yet To Come – New BTC Price Targets

More and more analysts are saying that the real move for Bitcoin is around the corner. Check out some of the most bullish reports below and find out what we can expect from the king coin. Bitcoin expects massive price moves. The popular analyst who correctly called Bitcoin’s rally this...
investing.com

Colombia raises interest rate to 12.75%, may not be final hike

BOGOTA (Reuters) -Colombia's central bank board raised the benchmark interest rate by 75 basis points to 12.75% on Friday, a softer increase than expected by a majority of analysts as the board continues to grapple with high inflation. The interest rate is at its highest since November 1999. "Both total...
cryptogazette.com

Bitcoin Breakout Is Reportedly Imminent – Key Price To Be Pivotal

The optimistic predicitons for the price of Bitcoin don’t seem to stop. Check out the latest one, which says that the price of the most important digital asset will be huge. At the moment of writing this article, BTC is trading in the green, and the king coin is priced at $22,998.
bitcoinist.com

Institutional Bitcoin Buying Is A Positive Sign, Suggests Matrixport

Recent data from Matrixport, a digital asset financial services platform, confirm that institutional investors have not abandoned crypto, especially Bitcoin. According to data, institutional investors now account for 85% of Bitcoin purchasing. Matrixport’s head of research and strategy, Markus Thielen, said it shows that institutional investors are still very much...
investing.com

2 Cheap 11.2% Dividend Stocks and 1 Paying “Just” 9.5%

Today we’ll discuss a duo of cheap dividend stocks paying 11.2%. And, for good measure, we’ll throw in another bargain even though it “only” yields 9.5%. I jest because I love. Dividends, that is. And bear markets don’t usually last much longer than this. So, it is double-digit yield shopping we go.

