Beaufort County, SC

wtoc.com

$3 million in fire fees uncollected in Chatham County

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County officials provided an update Friday on where they stand on collecting fire fees under the new format. So far, there’s still more than $3 million that have gone uncollected after the due date earlier this month. Here’s what the numbers look like...
wtoc.com

Cement truck spill closes all lanes on Stiles Avenue

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - There may be some travel delays if you’re traveling near the Enmarket Arena Saturday night. Savannah Police says a cement truck spill has closed all lanes of Stiles Avenue between Cloverdale Drive and Carr Avenue. Police say the road could be closed for up to...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Dean Forest Road to close for 4 days in February

SAVANNAH, Ga. – Those who have plans to travel on Dean Forest Road at I-16 next month will have to take a detour. Today, the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) announced SR 307/Dean Forest Road at I-16 is scheduled to be closed starting at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, February 22, and will not reopen until […]
SAVANNAH, GA
live5news.com

Lowcountry organizations brace for scaling back of SNAP benefits

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - In one week, families across the state will go back to receiving pre-pandemic level SNAP benefits, and Lowcountry organizations are bracing for what this could mean for the families they serve. Since March 2020, a 2-person SNAP household was able to receive an additional $266 in...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Suspicious package sends 2 N. Charleston schools on E-learning day

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say they have reopened roads around two North Charleston schools after investigating a suspicious package. Shortly after 4:30 a.m., North Charleston Police, the Charleston County Bomb Squad and Charleston County security officials responded to a call about a suspicious package at North Charleston High School, North Charleston Police spokesman Harve Jacobs said.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WSAV News 3

BCSO says stolen vehicle found

SUN CITY, S.C. (WSAV) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Department says a stolen vehicle has been located after it went missing earlier today. Police arrived just after 5 a.m. at a home in Sun City for the report of a stolen vehicle. The vehicle owner says that he turned his vehicle on, put items inside […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
walterborolive.com

SHIELD Ministries Expansion to Colleton County

In Him we have redemption through His blood, the forgiveness of sins, in accordance with the riches of God’s grace - Ephesians 1:7 NIV. SHIELD Ministries is committed to being available to God to aid men transition through prison, prison re-entry, and prison intervention services. Our program addresses all re-entry barriers which prisoners face. We provide evidence based cognitive behavior learning programs which include onsite housing services as well as counseling, job referral, and skills training services. We ensure that our participants understand legal and court-ordered requirements of their release to aid in successful completion. Our participants become successfully employed and become contributing members of society.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

1 injured after dump truck overturns on Savannah Highway

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – An overturned dump truck impacted traffic along Highway 17 near Ravenel on Wednesday. The crash happened around 1:00 p.m. close to the Circle K gas station in the northbound lanes of Highway 17 (Savannah Highway) near Highway 162. First responders and Charleston County deputies are responding to the crash, which […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
cspdailynews.com

Parker’s Hires Loyalty, Marketing and Talent Acquisition Leaders

Convenience-store retailer Parker’s Corp. has hired three new team members to support the company’s growth and expansion across coastal Georgia and South Carolina through enhanced marketing efforts, loyalty program management and talent acquisition. Savannah, Georgia-based Parker’s owns and operates approximately 70 c-stores throughout coastal Georgia and South Carolina...
CHARLESTON, SC
Courthouse News Service

Army Corps asks panel to let it tear down Georgia lock and dam system

RICHMOND, Va. (CN) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers argued before a Fourth Circuit panel Friday for the reversal of an injunction blocking the removal and replacement of the aging Savannah Bluff Lock and Dam near the Georgia-South Carolina border. The Corps is appealing U.S. District Judge Richard...
AUGUSTA, GA
WSAV News 3

Savannah bank robber arrested after second offense

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — A “repeat offender” is being charged with bank robbery after admitting he robbed a Savannah bank. This comes just seven years after he was convicted of a prior bank robbery. Shawn Kelly, 45, awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to one count of bank robbery. Kelly admitted to the crime saying he […]
SAVANNAH, GA

