Developers try again to propose rezoning in Georgetown, development of almost 400 homes
GEORGETOWN, Ga. (WTOC) - Landmark 24 is trying to rezone about 100 acres of land off Wild Heron Rd. to residential. Wednesday night was all about Landmark 24 developers addressing residents’ concerns and reiterating their plans, but the community’s biggest frustrations are traffic, safety and the potential impact on the school system.
$3 million in fire fees uncollected in Chatham County
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County officials provided an update Friday on where they stand on collecting fire fees under the new format. So far, there’s still more than $3 million that have gone uncollected after the due date earlier this month. Here’s what the numbers look like...
Cement truck spill closes all lanes on Stiles Avenue
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - There may be some travel delays if you’re traveling near the Enmarket Arena Saturday night. Savannah Police says a cement truck spill has closed all lanes of Stiles Avenue between Cloverdale Drive and Carr Avenue. Police say the road could be closed for up to...
Ships of the Sea welcomes first new ship model to collection in nearly a decade
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s been just about a year since the US Navy commissioned the newest of six ships named in honor of the City of Savannah, the USS Savannah LCS-28. The Littoral Combat Ship was commissioned in Brunswick in February of last year. But now you have...
Dean Forest Road to close for 4 days in February
SAVANNAH, Ga. – Those who have plans to travel on Dean Forest Road at I-16 next month will have to take a detour. Today, the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) announced SR 307/Dean Forest Road at I-16 is scheduled to be closed starting at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, February 22, and will not reopen until […]
Spectator turnout smaller than expected in week one of Murdaugh trial
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Walterboro prepared for an influx of visitors during the Alex Murdaugh murder trial, but the turnout in week one was smaller than expected. “Right now, our visitors are mostly press. I mean, there’s not a lot of people in the courtroom other than press and we’re actually a […]
New late-night law for downtown Charleston businesses takes effect next month
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Charleston wants to help businesses that operate late into the evenings prepare for the start of a new ordinance that takes effect just before Valentine’s Day. City leaders will hold an open house for business owners on Thursday ahead of the deadline...
Savannah to look at 'Bar Cards,' new requirement for all servers in order to serve alcoholic beverages
SAVANNAH, Ga. — ABOVE: Your Friday Headlines. The city of Savannah is set to look at new alcoholic beverage revisions during their city council meeting, including a new and proposed object called a "Bar Card." A "Bar Card," if approved, is what servers and waitresses would carry with them...
Leading discount grocery store chain opens new location in South Carolina
A major discount supermarket chain recently opened another new grocery store location in South Carolina. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 26, 2023, the popular discount grocer Aldi opened its newest South Carolina supermarket location in Bluffton at 1131 Fording Island Road, according to the company's website.
Lowcountry organizations brace for scaling back of SNAP benefits
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - In one week, families across the state will go back to receiving pre-pandemic level SNAP benefits, and Lowcountry organizations are bracing for what this could mean for the families they serve. Since March 2020, a 2-person SNAP household was able to receive an additional $266 in...
Suspicious package sends 2 N. Charleston schools on E-learning day
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say they have reopened roads around two North Charleston schools after investigating a suspicious package. Shortly after 4:30 a.m., North Charleston Police, the Charleston County Bomb Squad and Charleston County security officials responded to a call about a suspicious package at North Charleston High School, North Charleston Police spokesman Harve Jacobs said.
BCSO says stolen vehicle found
SUN CITY, S.C. (WSAV) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Department says a stolen vehicle has been located after it went missing earlier today. Police arrived just after 5 a.m. at a home in Sun City for the report of a stolen vehicle. The vehicle owner says that he turned his vehicle on, put items inside […]
Family-owned ‘Hangar 72’ restaurant opens in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A new restaurant has opened its doors to customers near the Tanger Outlets in North Charleston. Family-owned Hangar 72 Sports Tavern offers an Americana-style menu from burgers to wings, prime rib, and more. “We offer a full-service bar, three dining areas, multiple TVs including a 110″ big screen and an […]
SHIELD Ministries Expansion to Colleton County
In Him we have redemption through His blood, the forgiveness of sins, in accordance with the riches of God’s grace - Ephesians 1:7 NIV. SHIELD Ministries is committed to being available to God to aid men transition through prison, prison re-entry, and prison intervention services. Our program addresses all re-entry barriers which prisoners face. We provide evidence based cognitive behavior learning programs which include onsite housing services as well as counseling, job referral, and skills training services. We ensure that our participants understand legal and court-ordered requirements of their release to aid in successful completion. Our participants become successfully employed and become contributing members of society.
1 injured after dump truck overturns on Savannah Highway
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – An overturned dump truck impacted traffic along Highway 17 near Ravenel on Wednesday. The crash happened around 1:00 p.m. close to the Circle K gas station in the northbound lanes of Highway 17 (Savannah Highway) near Highway 162. First responders and Charleston County deputies are responding to the crash, which […]
Property crime up 10% in unincorporated Chatham County, according to police
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley provided an update on crime in the county at Friday morning’s county commission meeting – giving an overview of last year compared to 2021. Overall, total crime has increased while violent crime is on the decline. The...
Parker’s Hires Loyalty, Marketing and Talent Acquisition Leaders
Convenience-store retailer Parker’s Corp. has hired three new team members to support the company’s growth and expansion across coastal Georgia and South Carolina through enhanced marketing efforts, loyalty program management and talent acquisition. Savannah, Georgia-based Parker’s owns and operates approximately 70 c-stores throughout coastal Georgia and South Carolina...
Army Corps asks panel to let it tear down Georgia lock and dam system
RICHMOND, Va. (CN) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers argued before a Fourth Circuit panel Friday for the reversal of an injunction blocking the removal and replacement of the aging Savannah Bluff Lock and Dam near the Georgia-South Carolina border. The Corps is appealing U.S. District Judge Richard...
Savannah bank robber arrested after second offense
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — A “repeat offender” is being charged with bank robbery after admitting he robbed a Savannah bank. This comes just seven years after he was convicted of a prior bank robbery. Shawn Kelly, 45, awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to one count of bank robbery. Kelly admitted to the crime saying he […]
Hilton Head Island Restaurant Week 2023 SC: Menus Highlights, Dates
Hilton Head Island Restaurant Week 2023 returns January 28 – February 4, 2023. Whether it is a place that has never been tried or the area’s newest hot spot, Restaurant Week is the best way to dine your way through the Lowcountry. The chamber’s 15th annual Restaurant Week...
