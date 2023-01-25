Report: Liverpool In Negotiations To Sell Defender Before Transfer Window Closes - Sale Could Lead To A Midfielder Arriving At The Club

Read full article on original website
Related
Ralf Rangnick picked out three Man Utd ‘mood killers’ and now two of them have left Old Trafford in transfer exits
MANCHESTER UNITED have got rid of two out of three "mood killers" Ralf Rangnick identified last year. The German manager oversaw a turbulent spell in United's recent history and tried to make big changes at the club. He did not hold back in listing what needed to improve, including calling...
Frank Lampard breaks his silence on Instagram after being sacked by Everton
Frank Lampard has broken his silence on Instagram after he was sacked by Everton earlier this week and returned to Merseyside on Thursday to say his goodbyes.
Lionel Messi leaves top 100 field in wake but Premier League also shows power
Argentina and PSG forward was the clear winner, 10 years after his first triumph, but younger players are upwardly mobile
Zlatan Ibrahimovic disappointed in 'badly behaved' Argentina World Cup winners
"I'm not worried about Messi, I'm worried about the others," a concerned Zlatan Ibrahimovic said
Charles Leclerc will not be Ferrari’s number one driver in 2023 – team principal
New Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur has told Charles Leclerc he will not start the season as his number one driver.Following Mattia Binotto’s resignation, Frenchman Vassuer, 54, has been charged with ending Ferrari’s championship drought which stretches back to Kimi Raikkonen’s title triumph in 2007.Leclerc, 25, started last year as a real contender to beat Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, but his challenge faded away through a litany of mechanical and strategic mistakes.Leclerc is viewed within Ferrari as the man most likely to lead the team’s charge, but Vassuer insists he will not be awarded preferential treatment over team-mate Carlos Sainz.“It...
F1 news LIVE: Ferrari boss stuns paddock with Charles Leclerc revelation
New Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur has told Charles Leclerc he will not start the season as his No 1 driver.Following Mattia Binotto’s resignation, Frenchman Vassuer, 54, has been charged with ending Ferrari’s championship drought which stretches back to Kimi Raikkonen’s title triumph in 2007. Leclerc, 25, started last year as a real contender to beat Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, but his challenge faded away through a litany of mechanical and strategic mistakes.Leclerc is viewed within Ferrari as the man most likely to lead the team’s charge, but Vassuer insists he will not be awarded preferential treatment over team-mate...
F1 news LIVE: Sky Sports axe popular presenters ahead of new season
Sky Sports have confirmed that they will be axing popular F1 pundit Johnny Herbert, as well as Paul di Resta, from their coverage ahead of the 2023 season.Former driver Herbert has been a staple of Sky’s coverage since it picked up the rights in 2012 but has been chopped as part of a shake-up. A Sky spokesperson said: “Johnny has been an integral part of our Formula 1 team since the very first season on Sky Sports in 2012. We will miss his humour and big personality and thank him for his energy and enthusiasm over the last...
Kylian Mbappe’s promotion to PSG vice-captain ‘led to showdown between manager Galtier and Kimpembe’
PRESNEL KIMPEMBE was forced to have crunch talks with PSG manager Christophe Galtier after he promoted Kylian Mbappe to vice-captain. The 27-year-old previously held the position until the forward replaced him, but the defender was left in the dark over the decision. Mbappe's promotion comes less than 12 months after...
Comments / 0