Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Leading discount grocery store chain opens new location in South CarolinaKristen WaltersBluffton, SC
Straight from the Kitchen: Diving into Beaufort’s bar foodExplore Beaufort SCBeaufort, SC
5 Reasons to visit Hunting Island in the winterExplore Beaufort SCBeaufort, SC
Beaufort events scheduled to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.Explore Beaufort SCBeaufort, SC
Related
WJCL
Defense for family members charged in Effingham teens' murders, burial take issue with indictment
The Effingham County trio accused of murdering two children and burying them in their backyard were back in court Thursday, taking issue with their original indictment. From just after 10 a.m. until close to 6 p.m., defense attorneys were working hard to pick apart the original grand jury indictment. It...
wtoc.com
Property crime up 10% in unincorporated Chatham County, according to police
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley provided an update on crime in the county at Friday morning’s county commission meeting – giving an overview of last year compared to 2021. Overall, total crime has increased while violent crime is on the decline. The...
wtoc.com
Man takes suspicious package to Chatham County Police precinct
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department had to investigate a suspicious package at the Islands precinct after someone transported it there. According to police, a person was cleaning out a deceased relative’s belongings when he found a suspicious package. He then took that package to the Islands precinct off Johnny Mercer Boulevard.
live5news.com
Beaufort man facing DUI charges in crash that left cop injured
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Bluffton police officer is recovering after investigators say he was injured in a head-on collision with a drunk driver. Dewayne Darryll Linnen, 44, of Beaufort, is facing two counts of felony DUI; great bodily injury results in connection to the Saturday morning crash, according to LCpl. Nick Pye.
Woman shot after answering door in Awendaw, deputies say
AWENDAW, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) provided new details Thursday about a shooting that left a woman injured in the Awendaw area. Deputies responded to a home off Theodore Brunson Road just before 7:00 p.m. Wednesday where they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound inside the residence. The woman […]
WJCL
Prosecutors seek dental records of mother charged in Quinton Simon's disappearance, death
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above file video: No word if cameras will be allowed in court during Leilani Simon trial. The State of Georgia is seeking possible new evidence in the death of a Savannah toddler whose mother is charged with his murder. On Friday, the State subpoenaed Aspen Dental...
wtoc.com
Man indicted on murder charges for killing ex-girlfriend at work on Mall Blvd.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend at work has been indicted on murder charges. Alphonso Xavier Irving, 22, is charged in a five-count indictment issued Wednesday by a Chatham County grand jury. Savannah Police say he shot 19-year-old Natalie Sampayo on Dec. 15 while she...
WJCL
Savannah man faces up to 20 years in prison after admitting to bank robbery
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Crime scene of robbery. A Chatham County man faces up to 20 years in federal prison after admitting that he robbed a Savannah bank. Shawn Kelly, 45, of Savannah, made the confession just seven years after he was sent to state prison for a prior bank robbery.
WSAV-TV
Alex Murdaugh interview with SLED, Colleton County Sheriff's Office
Video evidence of an interview taken the night of the murders. Alex Murdaugh interview with SLED, Colleton County …. Video evidence of an interview taken the night of the murders. Statesboro peaking at right time. Headed into the final weeks for region play, the Blue Devils are second in Region...
Body cam footage of scene shown in Murdaugh trial
Alex Murdaugh looked close to collapsing at times as first-responder body cam video was shown to the jury in day four of his double murder trial in Colleton County.
wtoc.com
Spectators gather for Murdaugh murder trial
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Now that jury selection is over for the Murdaugh double murder trial, the public is allowed in the courtroom and that has made the area around the Colleton County Courthouse even busier. Of course, with this trial in town, it is far from business as...
Alex Murdaugh cried at his murder trial but appeared dry-eyed at the crime scene after his family was killed, sheriff's sergeant testifies
Alex Murdaugh, once a high-profile South Carolina lawyer, is accused of murdering his wife and son in June 2021.
BCSO says stolen vehicle found
SUN CITY, S.C. (WSAV) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Department says a stolen vehicle has been located after it went missing earlier today. Police arrived just after 5 a.m. at a home in Sun City for the report of a stolen vehicle. The vehicle owner says that he turned his vehicle on, put items inside […]
Alleged shoplifting suspect arrested following chase, multiple crashes in Goose Creek
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – An alleged shoplifter led authorities in a vehicle pursuit Tuesday evening before crashing into multiple vehicles in Goose Creek, police say. Officers with the Goose Creek Police Department received a 9-1-1 call from an employee at the Walmart shopping center off St. James Avenue shortly after 5:00 p.m. regarding a […]
Charleston City Paper
State: Murder weapon known, but can’t be found in Murdaugh case
According to surprising Tuesday testimony in the double murder trial of disbarred lawyer Alex Murdaugh, an expert witness said investigators know what the murder weapon was — a .300 Blackout semi-automatic rifle “that had been used before at the Murdaughs’ spacious hunting estate in Colleton County.” But they don’t know where it is.
WJCL
Savannah man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend at work officially indicted on five charges
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Official charges have been announced against the man accused of shooting and killing his ex-girlfriend at a Savannah waxing studio. Twenty-two-old Alphonso Xavier Irving was arrested on Dec. 15, 2022, the day he shot his ex-girlfriend, 19-year-old Natalie Sampayo while she was at work at the European Wax Studio on Mall Blvd.
wtoc.com
$3 million in fire fees uncollected in Chatham County
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County officials provided an update Friday on where they stand on collecting fire fees under the new format. So far, there’s still more than $3 million that have gone uncollected after the due date earlier this month. Here’s what the numbers look like...
live5news.com
1 killed, 1 injured in early-morning Hwy. 41 crash
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police are investigating a deadly Thursday morning crash that left Highway 41 closed for hours. The crash happened on the highway one mile north of Reflectance Drive at 6:44 a.m. A vehicle driving southbound hit another vehicle going northbound, according to Inspector Michael Gillooly. One...
Arkansas officers charged in violent arrest of Goose Creek man
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Two former Arkansas law enforcement officers are charged with civil rights violations in the violent arrest of a man outside a convenience store that was caught on video and widely shared on social media, the U.S. Justice Department announced Tuesday. Former Crawford County sheriff’s deputies Zack King and Levi White are charged […]
Highlands Today
Live coverage of the double homicide investigation
Court will be closed till 9.30 am on Thursday. Come back to watch the jury sit live as the highly anticipated murder trial of disbarred attorney Alex Murdock unfolds. Murdoch pleaded not guilty to murdering his wife Maggie and son Paul at the family’s hunting lodge in June 2021. Murders Timeline Murdoch Murder Mystery Interactive Map: Dates and Places Surrounding 5 Lowcountry Deaths WATCH WEDNESDAY’S OPENING STATEMENT IN FULL BELOW: On Wednesday, both prosecutors and defense attorneys gave their opening statements in Colleton County Court. Each side took about 30 minutes to present their arguments. Murdoch teared up as his defense lawyer, Dick Harpoodley, described to the jury the horrors of the injuries sustained by Maggie and Paul and how they traumatized Alex. “Alex, stand up,” Harboudlian instructed his client. “This is Alex Murdock. Alex is Paul’s loving father and Maggie’s loving husband. …Their relationship and Alex and Maggie’s relationship was loving, how they went to the baseball game a week ago, how they had a loving relationship. You’re not going to hear a witness say they sent suggestive texts and emails.” The lawyer, Creighton Waters, paints a very different picture of Murdoch. He told the jury that the key piece of evidence in the case had to do with Alex and the victims’ cell phones. His wife and son were killed, cell phone evidence would prove otherwise. He added that a video taken on Paul’s phone moments before the murder would prove Alex was with his wife and son.” At 8:44 and 55 seconds into the night, Paul recorded a video. He was in the kennels because he was. You talk to one of his friends, and you tell this friend. “You’re going to hear from because his friend’s dog was in the kennels and they thought there was something wrong with his tail. Paul was videotaping it to send to his friend. . .you’ll hear from witnesses who recognize Paul’s voice, Maggie’s voice and Alex’s voice,” Waters said. . BELOW FILE VIDEO: Several members of the Murdock family are seen inside the courtroom after Alex Murdock called 911 to find the bodies of his wife and son. First official day of trial. Alex Murdock’s surviving son Buster, his brothers John Marvin and Randy and his sister sat behind him in the courtroom. As for the jury, eight women and four men were selected hours before opening statements. Out of the six differently-abled persons, four are male and two are female. Witness testimony is expected to begin Thursday. 255 witnesses are listed. Preliminary report: On June 7, 2021, two members of the prominent Murdoch family in South Carolina were found shot to death on their property. Since that time, the investigation into the deaths of Paul and Maggie Murdock and the arrest of the man who called 911 that night, attorney Alex Murdock has been disbarred, leading to international headlines. Related South Carolina lawyer: Alex Murdoch could get a hung jury in murder trial Murdoch family holds South Carolina’s 14th Circuit attorney post for nearly a century The wrongful-death settlement of a Murdoch housekeeper led to more financial crimes. By Alex Murdock.
Comments / 0