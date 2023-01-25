ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Royal, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtoc.com

Man takes suspicious package to Chatham County Police precinct

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department had to investigate a suspicious package at the Islands precinct after someone transported it there. According to police, a person was cleaning out a deceased relative’s belongings when he found a suspicious package. He then took that package to the Islands precinct off Johnny Mercer Boulevard.
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WCBD Count on 2

Woman shot after answering door in Awendaw, deputies say

AWENDAW, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) provided new details Thursday about a shooting that left a woman injured in the Awendaw area. Deputies responded to a home off Theodore Brunson Road just before 7:00 p.m. Wednesday where they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound inside the residence. The woman […]
AWENDAW, SC
WSAV News 3

BCSO says stolen vehicle found

SUN CITY, S.C. (WSAV) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Department says a stolen vehicle has been located after it went missing earlier today. Police arrived just after 5 a.m. at a home in Sun City for the report of a stolen vehicle. The vehicle owner says that he turned his vehicle on, put items inside […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Beaufort man facing DUI charges in crash that left cop injured

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Bluffton police officer is recovering after investigators say he was injured in a head-on collision with a drunk driver. Dewayne Darryll Linnen, 44, of Beaufort, is facing two counts of felony DUI; great bodily injury results in connection to the Saturday morning crash, according to LCpl. Nick Pye.
BLUFFTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Coroner identifies victim in deadly Highway 41 crash

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A 23-year-old woman was killed in a crash along Highway 41 in Huger on Thursday morning. Berkeley County Coroner Darnell Hartwell said Skyland Westbury of Georgetown died at the scene of the crash which happened along SC-41 (Highway 41) shortly after 7:00 a.m. Officials with the Charleston Police Department said […]
HUGER, SC
abcnews4.com

Video: Police chase in Goose Creek leads to crash

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCIV) — Video footage has captured a shoplifting suspect crash his vehicle while pursued by police in Goose Creek. According to Goose Creek Police Chief LJ Roscoe, the Goose Creek Police (GCPD) investigated a shoplifting case at the Walmart Supercenter on St. James Avenue during the afternoon of Jan. 24.
GOOSE CREEK, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Walterboro police seek help identifying suspects

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – The Walterboro Police Department (WPD) is requesting the public’s help in identifying the individuals pictured.  On January 22, officers responded to a security alarm at REV Bank on N. Jefferies Blvd.  WPD reported significant damage to the ATM.  Surveillance footage from the bank showed two men and a car that police are working to […]
WALTERBORO, SC
live5news.com

Suspicious package sends 2 N. Charleston schools on E-learning day

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say they have reopened roads around two North Charleston schools after investigating a suspicious package. Shortly after 4:30 a.m., North Charleston Police, the Charleston County Bomb Squad and Charleston County security officials responded to a call about a suspicious package at North Charleston High School, North Charleston Police spokesman Harve Jacobs said.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Unknown man entered Mount Pleasant elementary school, prompting student lockdown Thursday afternoon: report

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A 22-year-old man was arrested Thursday after police said he entered a Mount Pleasant school without permission, prompting a lockdown of its afterschool program. Officers with the Mount Pleasant Police Department received a call from the assistant principal at Mamie P Whitesides Elementary around 3:00 p.m. stating that an unknown […]
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy