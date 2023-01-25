Read full article on original website
Highly-rated retail store opens in MinnesotaKristen WaltersSaint Cloud, MN
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes sweep St. Cloud State, prevail in OT for second-straight seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
No. 1 Buckeyes take 6-game winning streak on road at No. 16 St. Cloud StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Unique food chain opening new location in MinnesotaKristen WaltersSaint Cloud, MN
scsuhuskies.com
Chobak shines, strong power play helps No. 15 Huskies blank Bemidji State 2-0
ST. CLOUD, Minn. – Two power play goals and 32 saves from JoJo Chobak guided No. 15 St. Cloud State Women's Hockey to a 2-0 shutout of Bemidji State on Friday evening at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center. With their fifth shutout of the 2022-23 season, the Huskies have established a new program record for blankings in a single season.
scsuhuskies.com
St. Cloud State Women's Basketball Suffers Tough Loss to Augustana
ST. CLOUD, Minn. - The St. Cloud State women's basketball team suffered a tough loss to the Augustana Vikings Friday evening at Halenbeck Hall which snapped a five-game win streak for the Huskies. St. Cloud struggled offensively in the second period to fall behind at half which they were unable to comeback from to fall 66-48 to the Vikings. Augustana sits atop of the NSIC South Division moving to 18-3 overall, 12-3 in conference while the Huskies will stay at second in the north moving to 14-4 overall, 11-4 in conference.
scsuhuskies.com
St. Cloud State Men's Basketball Downed by Augustana
ST. CLOUD, Minn. - The St. Cloud State men's basketball team was shut down by the Augustana Vikings Friday evening at Halenbeck Hall. The Huskies fell victim to a slow first half while struggling to play catch-up in the second. St. Cloud dropped 90-66 to Augustana. SCSU shot .426 from the field, every Husky that touched the floor added points to the board, with only two hitting double-digit figures.
scsuhuskies.com
Road Trip up North to Familiar Foe Minnesota Duluth Up Next for No. 1 St. Cloud State Men's Hockey
Minnesota Duluth Duluth, Minn. Friday, Jan. 27 7:00 p.m. Fox 9 + / NCHC.tv KNSI Stats SCSU Notes. Minnesota Duluth Duluth, Minn. Saturday, Jan. 28 7:00 p.m. Fox 9 + / NCHC.tv KNSI Stats UMD Notes. THE MATCHUP. Following its ascension to the No. 1 spot in both national polls,...
scsuhuskies.com
St. Cloud State Men's Basketball Gears Up to Host NSIC South Foes
ST. CLOUD, Minn. - The St. Cloud State men's basketball team will host their last opponents from the NSIC South Division this weekend at Halenbeck Hall. The Huskies will host Augustana Friday, Jan. 27 and Wayne State Saturday, Jan. 28. Friday's game will tip-off at 5:30 p.m. while Saturday's game...
scsuhuskies.com
No. 5 Huskies travel to MSUM, No. 20 Northern State for conference bouts
ST. CLOUD, Minn. – No. 5 St. Cloud State Wrestling begins a long road stretch this weekend with a pair of duals at MSU-Moorhead and No. 20 Northern State, visiting the Dragons on Friday at 7:00 p.m. CT with a 2:00 p.m. CT first bout against the Wolves on Saturday. The Huskies wrestle their next five duals on the road before closing conference competition against SMSU at home in mid-February.
scsuhuskies.com
24 Huskies earn Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Myles Brand Distinction Award
BURNSVILLE, Minn. – St. Cloud State Athletics had 24 student-athletes earn Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC) Myles Brand All-Academic with Distinction Award honors, as announced on Thursday by the conference. The honor, named for the late NCAA President Dr. Myles Brand, is bestowed to senior NSIC student-athletes who have a cumulative grade point average of 3.75 or higher, are exhausting their eligibility and are on track to graduate (student-athletes can only earn the award once).
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Minnesota
If you live in Minnesota and you like going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Minnesota that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Minnesota’s Miracle Woman, Frozen Solid And Survived
Ever since I became aware of this story, I can't help but think of it when the Minnesota weather turns dangerously cold. The outcome for this women was nothing short of a miracle. Here in Minnesota, we are very aware of how dangerously cold it can get in the winter...
WATCH: Scary Video Of Driver Sent Airborne After Struck By Sliding Car In Minnesota
Cold temps and snow do not pair well for Minnesota roadways. Watch a video of a person who got sent airborne after a car slid into them. In December of 2022, Minnesota Department Of Transportation cameras caught more than 500 crashes, spinouts, and jackknifes that were reported on Minnesota roads. Honestly, driving in the winter gives me the most anxiety I've ever experienced as mother nature can be relentless. You never know what's going to happen when ice begins to form on roads.
redlakenationnews.com
Minnesota ice isn't so nice, and anglers' pickups go down
With 60 rental ice fishing houses on Lake of the Woods this winter, and about 35 miles of ice roads to plow, Brian Ney knew that he and his crew of eight would be busy last Sunday. Ney's family had built Adrian's Resort on the big northern border lake in...
Minnesota weather: Get ready for a 1-2 winter punch
If you thought we’d squeeze by with just those seven cold days leading up to Christmas this winter, you’re mistaken. While the typically frigid air has been exploring Siberia for the past month, it’s had its fill there and wants to visit Minnesota again. Some perspective is...
This Reunited Minnesota Band Set To ‘Blast Off’ With Saint Cloud Performance
Back in 2008, a band from Minneapolis, Minnesota called 'Rocket Club,' skyrocketed out of the gate, and accomplished a goal that no other Minnesota band has been able to do since that time, or before. This independent, unsigned group had three of their songs land on the Billboard County music charts. That means without any major label backing, they were able to create a serious buzz in the country music industry.
Where Are They Now? John Hines Stays Connected to Minnesota
John Hines is a Minnesota media legend. For more than 46 years, he could be seen and heard on Minnesota television and radio. He worked at WWTC-AM, hosted “Twin Cities Today” on KSTP-TV, hosted with Bob Berglund on WLOL-FM, and eventually landed at WCCO-AM. From 9 a.m. to noon every weekday, audiences could tune into […] The post Where Are They Now? John Hines Stays Connected to Minnesota appeared first on Minnesota Monthly.
Heads Up, These Are The Most Dangerous Animals You’ll Find In Minnesota
The state of Minnesota is the land of 10,000 lakes and also a variety of landscapes from the plains, farmland, and forests with that comes a huge variety of wildlife. Thankfully most of these animals are harmless and shy away from humans. But there are some animals that you need to stay away from at all costs, except one which many of us have in our homes. According to journeytheglobe.com these are some of the most dangerous animals in Minnesota.
BEWARE: New Scam Targeting Minnesota Property Owners Surfaces
SCAM ALERT: A new scam is popping up in mailboxes and e-mails throughout Minnesota, including in Rochester. Don't Fall For the Latest Scam Hitting Southeast Minnesota. Sylvia Rogers, a Realtor at Edina Realty in Rochester, Minnesota sent a note out to her clients letting them know that another scam has surfaced. She has noticed quite a few of these real estate scams lately and because this one mentions Edina Realty Mortgage specifically, she did some research and stated "I've checked with all of Edina's companies and we know nothing about this".
Popular Wisconsin Based Sandwich Shop Opening 7+ Minnesota Locations
Popular sandwich chain Erbert & Gerbert's is planning to open eight more Minnesota locations as part of an expansion, with the first opening this week in West St. Paul!. The Eau Claire, Wisconsin-based company currently has around 20 Erbert & Gerbert locations in Minnesota, and about half are in the Twin Cities metro. The newest shop to open is located at 1909 S. Robert Street.
voiceofalexandria.com
Winter Weather Advisory in effect for parts of west central Minnesota
(Undated)--A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for parts of west central and northwestern Minnesota, and southeastern North Dakota from 6 p.m. Thursday until 12 p.m. Friday. One to two inches of snow will be possible but the winds could gust from 40 mph to 50 mph after midnight tonight. This could cause travel difficulties into Friday.
Popular Sandwich Shop Plans to Open 7 MN locations with New Look
Grabbing a quick lunch that is somewhat healthy has been a popular way to go recently as opposed to grabbing a quick burger or some chicken wings. Although that is still a go-to for many people, thinking a bit more healthy in your choices has become a lot more popular.
Where Is The Best Place To Get A Bloody Mary In Central Minnesota?
Last night we held an informal poll on our social media page, asking you where the best place was to get a bloody Mary in Central Minnesota. Like always you did NOT disappoint! There were nearly 200 comments and suggestions by this morning and it seemed that many of you were recommending a handful of places. The one place that seemed to stand out the most in your comments is the Mill Creek Inn in Buffalo!
