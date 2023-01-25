ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

scsuhuskies.com

Chobak shines, strong power play helps No. 15 Huskies blank Bemidji State 2-0

ST. CLOUD, Minn. – Two power play goals and 32 saves from JoJo Chobak guided No. 15 St. Cloud State Women's Hockey to a 2-0 shutout of Bemidji State on Friday evening at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center. With their fifth shutout of the 2022-23 season, the Huskies have established a new program record for blankings in a single season.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
scsuhuskies.com

St. Cloud State Women's Basketball Suffers Tough Loss to Augustana

ST. CLOUD, Minn. - The St. Cloud State women's basketball team suffered a tough loss to the Augustana Vikings Friday evening at Halenbeck Hall which snapped a five-game win streak for the Huskies. St. Cloud struggled offensively in the second period to fall behind at half which they were unable to comeback from to fall 66-48 to the Vikings. Augustana sits atop of the NSIC South Division moving to 18-3 overall, 12-3 in conference while the Huskies will stay at second in the north moving to 14-4 overall, 11-4 in conference.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
scsuhuskies.com

St. Cloud State Men's Basketball Downed by Augustana

ST. CLOUD, Minn. - The St. Cloud State men's basketball team was shut down by the Augustana Vikings Friday evening at Halenbeck Hall. The Huskies fell victim to a slow first half while struggling to play catch-up in the second. St. Cloud dropped 90-66 to Augustana. SCSU shot .426 from the field, every Husky that touched the floor added points to the board, with only two hitting double-digit figures.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
scsuhuskies.com

St. Cloud State Men's Basketball Gears Up to Host NSIC South Foes

ST. CLOUD, Minn. - The St. Cloud State men's basketball team will host their last opponents from the NSIC South Division this weekend at Halenbeck Hall. The Huskies will host Augustana Friday, Jan. 27 and Wayne State Saturday, Jan. 28. Friday's game will tip-off at 5:30 p.m. while Saturday's game...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
scsuhuskies.com

No. 5 Huskies travel to MSUM, No. 20 Northern State for conference bouts

ST. CLOUD, Minn. – No. 5 St. Cloud State Wrestling begins a long road stretch this weekend with a pair of duals at MSU-Moorhead and No. 20 Northern State, visiting the Dragons on Friday at 7:00 p.m. CT with a 2:00 p.m. CT first bout against the Wolves on Saturday. The Huskies wrestle their next five duals on the road before closing conference competition against SMSU at home in mid-February.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
scsuhuskies.com

24 Huskies earn Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Myles Brand Distinction Award

BURNSVILLE, Minn. – St. Cloud State Athletics had 24 student-athletes earn Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC) Myles Brand All-Academic with Distinction Award honors, as announced on Thursday by the conference. The honor, named for the late NCAA President Dr. Myles Brand, is bestowed to senior NSIC student-athletes who have a cumulative grade point average of 3.75 or higher, are exhausting their eligibility and are on track to graduate (student-athletes can only earn the award once).
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Kat Kountry 105

WATCH: Scary Video Of Driver Sent Airborne After Struck By Sliding Car In Minnesota

Cold temps and snow do not pair well for Minnesota roadways. Watch a video of a person who got sent airborne after a car slid into them. In December of 2022, Minnesota Department Of Transportation cameras caught more than 500 crashes, spinouts, and jackknifes that were reported on Minnesota roads. Honestly, driving in the winter gives me the most anxiety I've ever experienced as mother nature can be relentless. You never know what's going to happen when ice begins to form on roads.
MINNESOTA STATE
redlakenationnews.com

Minnesota ice isn't so nice, and anglers' pickups go down

With 60 rental ice fishing houses on Lake of the Woods this winter, and about 35 miles of ice roads to plow, Brian Ney knew that he and his crew of eight would be busy last Sunday. Ney's family had built Adrian's Resort on the big northern border lake in...
MINNESOTA STATE
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

This Reunited Minnesota Band Set To ‘Blast Off’ With Saint Cloud Performance

Back in 2008, a band from Minneapolis, Minnesota called 'Rocket Club,' skyrocketed out of the gate, and accomplished a goal that no other Minnesota band has been able to do since that time, or before. This independent, unsigned group had three of their songs land on the Billboard County music charts. That means without any major label backing, they were able to create a serious buzz in the country music industry.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Minnesota Monthly

Where Are They Now? John Hines Stays Connected to Minnesota

John Hines is a Minnesota media legend. For more than 46 years, he could be seen and heard on Minnesota television and radio. He worked at WWTC-AM, hosted “Twin Cities Today” on KSTP-TV, hosted with Bob Berglund on WLOL-FM, and eventually landed at WCCO-AM. From 9 a.m. to noon every weekday, audiences could tune into […] The post Where Are They Now? John Hines Stays Connected to Minnesota appeared first on Minnesota Monthly.
MINNESOTA STATE
MIX 108

Heads Up, These Are The Most Dangerous Animals You’ll Find In Minnesota

The state of Minnesota is the land of 10,000 lakes and also a variety of landscapes from the plains, farmland, and forests with that comes a huge variety of wildlife. Thankfully most of these animals are harmless and shy away from humans. But there are some animals that you need to stay away from at all costs, except one which many of us have in our homes. According to journeytheglobe.com these are some of the most dangerous animals in Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
Power 96

BEWARE: New Scam Targeting Minnesota Property Owners Surfaces

SCAM ALERT: A new scam is popping up in mailboxes and e-mails throughout Minnesota, including in Rochester. Don't Fall For the Latest Scam Hitting Southeast Minnesota. Sylvia Rogers, a Realtor at Edina Realty in Rochester, Minnesota sent a note out to her clients letting them know that another scam has surfaced. She has noticed quite a few of these real estate scams lately and because this one mentions Edina Realty Mortgage specifically, she did some research and stated "I've checked with all of Edina's companies and we know nothing about this".
ROCHESTER, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Popular Wisconsin Based Sandwich Shop Opening 7+ Minnesota Locations

Popular sandwich chain Erbert & Gerbert's is planning to open eight more Minnesota locations as part of an expansion, with the first opening this week in West St. Paul!. The Eau Claire, Wisconsin-based company currently has around 20 Erbert & Gerbert locations in Minnesota, and about half are in the Twin Cities metro. The newest shop to open is located at 1909 S. Robert Street.
MINNESOTA STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

Winter Weather Advisory in effect for parts of west central Minnesota

(Undated)--A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for parts of west central and northwestern Minnesota, and southeastern North Dakota from 6 p.m. Thursday until 12 p.m. Friday. One to two inches of snow will be possible but the winds could gust from 40 mph to 50 mph after midnight tonight. This could cause travel difficulties into Friday.
MINNESOTA STATE
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Where Is The Best Place To Get A Bloody Mary In Central Minnesota?

Last night we held an informal poll on our social media page, asking you where the best place was to get a bloody Mary in Central Minnesota. Like always you did NOT disappoint! There were nearly 200 comments and suggestions by this morning and it seemed that many of you were recommending a handful of places. The one place that seemed to stand out the most in your comments is the Mill Creek Inn in Buffalo!
BUFFALO, MN

