Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
CNET
Social Security 2023: Here's When You Can Expect Your February Check to Arrive
The first round of Social Security checks for the month arrives on Friday. Remember: Like the January Social Security checks, the February checks also include the 2023 cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA. This year's increase boosts your benefit amount by 8.7%. The Social Security Administration disburses its checks in rounds throughout...
Fairfield Sun Times
In a First, Medicaid Extends Coverage to Prison Inmates
FRIDAY, Jan. 27, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Some inmates in California could begin getting certain limited health services, including substance abuse treatment and mental health diagnoses, using Medicaid funds. Typically, inmates lose Medicaid coverage while in the prison, jail or juvenile justice system. This change will be the first time...
Fairfield Sun Times
Major GOP legislation on abortion, taxes, advances in Senate
Sen. Keith Regier, R-Kalispell, testifies in favor of Senate Bill 154 in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. (Photo by Blair Miller, Daily Montanan) Legislation to exclude abortion from Montana’s constitutional protection for privacy advanced Wednesday in the Senate, as did a controversial GOP bill...
Fairfield Sun Times
Gianforte touts tax cuts, promotes health investments and reaffirms opposition to abortion in second State of the State address
Gov. Greg Gianforte leaned into Chamber of Commerce-style conservatism as he delivered his second State of the State address Wednesday evening, emphasizing his efforts on tax cuts and deregulation while giving red-meat social issues comparatively glancing mention. Looking ahead, Montana’s first Republican governor in 16 years pledged to continue down...
Elaine Chao, Trump-era transportation secretary and Mitch McConnell's wife, hits back at Trump for giving her the racist nickname 'Coco Chow'
In a statement to Politico on Wednesday, Chao — who served four years in Trump's cabinet — made her displeasure with Trump clear.
Fairfield Sun Times
Updated Booster Shots, Not Original COVID-19 Vaccines, Should Be Standard: FDA Panel
FRIDAY, Jan. 27, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration vaccine advisory panel on Thursday voted unanimously to recommend that the agency phase out original versions of COVID-19 vaccines for use in the unvaccinated, in favor of updated bivalent booster shots, NBC News reported. Committee members also...
Fairfield Sun Times
Health Highlights: Jan. 27, 2023
Is your gas stove making you sick? Experts weigh in. About 13% of childhood asthma in the United States can be attributed to gas stove use, a new study says. Experts warn that the full health implications of the stoves have not yet been addressed by science. Updated booster shots,...
Fairfield Sun Times
Report: Methane emissions intensity fell in Permian Basin by over 76%
(The Center Square) – Methane emissions in the Permian Basin – one of the largest oil and natural gas fields in the world – fell by significant margins as production increased in the most recent decade analyzed. From 2011 to 2021, methane emissions intensity in the Permian...
Fairfield Sun Times
Montana hospitals push back on lawmakers’ push to examine tax-exempt status
A conversation between Rep. Ed Stafman, D-Bozeman (left) and Duane Preshinger of the Montana Hospital Association over the reporting of community contributions given in exchange for tax-exempt status and House Bill 45 on Jan. 25, 2023 (Photo by Montana Public Affairs Network). Montana lawmakers on Wednesday asked a seemingly straightforward...
Fairfield Sun Times
Joe Biden Is Curiously Serving Two Masters, Which Has Me Wondering
Here is something you won’t hear anywhere else. It is clear that Joe Biden is being ratted out in the classified document scandal, but by whom? Tucker Carlson is convinced it is a cabal of Democratic Party members who want a new presidential nominee for 2024. Tucker, I love ya, but I don’t think so. I believe foreign actors and their interests may be involved.
