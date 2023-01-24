Read full article on original website
Orange Lee’s PoBoys & Wings brings New Orleans-inspired cuisine to Cy-Fair
Side dishes include baked beans, collard greens, potato salad and candied yams. (Courtesy Orange Lee's PoBoys & Wings) Orange Lee’s PoBoys & Wings opened in late 2022 at 11308 Huffmeister Road, Houston, serving New Orleans-inspired cuisine, including po’boys, wings, fried rice, salads, chicken and waffles, nachos, seafood gumbo, Alfredo shrimp pasta, fried catfish, and desserts.
Pearland-based Gringo's Mexican Kitchen celebrates 30th anniversary
Gringo's Mexican Kitchen celebrated its 30th anniversary Jan. 11. (Emily Lincke/Community Impact) Gringo’s Mexican Kitchen celebrated its 30th anniversary Jan. 11. The original location at 2202 E. Broadway St, Pearland, was opened in 1993 by Russell Ybarra. Since then, 13 other locations have opened in the Houston area alongside a 15th location in College Station.
Ryde to bring cycling to the Heights this April
A rendering shows the exterior of Ryde's Heights location on West 11th Street, which is set to open in April. (Rendering courtesy Ryde) Ryde, a cycling studio, will be opening a new location in the Heights in April. The studio has a location on West Gray Street in River Oaks,...
Burritos, burgers, bakeries: All of the local Katy area eateries that opened in 2022
This summer, Cabo Bob's will open a new Willowbrook-area location at 7103 FM 1960, Houston. (Courtesy Cabo Bob's) Here are all the restaurants that opened in 2022 in the Katy area. This list is non comprehensive. Average entrees: $=Up to $9.99, $$=$10-$19.99, $$$=$20 or more. B=Breakfast/brunch, H=Happy hour, K=Kids menu.
Salad and Go to offer healthy fast food in Katy
Salad and Go plans to open a Katy location Feb. 1, with two more Houston-area locations to follow. (Courtesy Salad and Go) Salad and Go, a fast-food restaurant aiming to revolutionize the industry, is bringing three locations to the Houston area in February—starting with Katy. On Feb. 1, a...
Wolf Capital Partners kicks off renovations at HeightsMED on W. 20th St.
Wolf Capital Partners kicked off capital improvements Jan. 9 on HeightsMED, a medical office building at 427 W. 20th St., Houston. (Rendering courtesy Transwestern) Wolf Capital Partners, a Houston-based real estate company, kicked off capital improvements Jan. 9 on HeightsMED, a medical office building at 427 W. 20th St., Houston.
Chick N Max chooses Fulshear for second of 25 planned Houston-area restaurants
The Chick N Max menu features almond wood-smoked chicken and wings, sandwiches and fried tenders. (Courtesy Chick N Max) Chick N Max—a Kansas-based fast-casual restaurant offering almond wood-smoked chicken and wings, sandwiches and fried tenders—will open its second Houston-area location in Fulshear this summer. Expected in June, the...
Shiba Liquor now open on Grant Road in Cypress
Shiba Liquor is located on Grant Road in Cypress. (Rendering courtesy Shiba Liquor) Shiba Liquor opened in January at 12634 Grant Road, Ste. A, Cypress, offering beer, wine, liquor, mixers, snacks, party supplies, bar accessories and gifts. 346-808-7571. www.shibaliquor.com. Danica joined Community Impact Newspaper as a reporter in 2016. As...
Aesthetics brand Alchemy 43 now open on Westheimer Road at Uptown Plaza
Alchemy43 offers skin care treatments and customized cosmetic injectables, among other services. (Courtesy Kaptured by Kelley) Founder Nicci Levy is bringing her background in cosmetics and skin care to Houston with Alchemy 43, a business offering skin care treatments and customized cosmetic injectables, according to a press release. “We are...
46 new restaurants that opened in 2022 in The Woodlands area or are coming in 2023
Uptown Asian Fusion is open on Woodlands Parkway. (Courtesy Uptown Asian Fusion) The Woodlands area has seen the opening of several restaurants in 2022 and a few more have already announced plans for 2023. These listings are not comprehensive. B : Breakfast/brunch. H: Happy hour. K: Kids menu. Average entree...
Great American Rug Cleaning Company celebrates 30 years in Tomball
Great American Rug Cleaning Company, which opened in 1993, is celebrating 30 years in business this year. (Courtesy of Great American Rug Cleaning Company) Great American Rug Cleaning Company, located at 212 E. Main St., Ste. 100, Tomball, is celebrating 30 years in business this year, owner Richard Middleton said via phone Jan. 19.
$450,000 houses: A look into January's featured neighborhood
A house located at 16322 Tulipan Spring Trail. (Courtesy HAR) Located near the intersection of West Lake Houston and Madera Run parkways, The Groves is a master-planned community featuring 2,200 single-family homes at build-out and a slate of amenities including parks, trails and a lifestyle center, among others. Median home...
Balboa Surf Club, sister to il Bracco, coming to Post Oak Plaza this spring
Balboa Surf Club, a concept by Western Addition Restaurant Group, will join its sister location, il Bracco, at Post Oak Plaza this spring. (Rendering courtesy Western Addition Restaurant Group) Western Addition Restaurant Group, the company behind Post Oaks' upscale Italian spot il Bracco, is bringing another restaurant, Balboa Surf Club,...
Oscar Johnson Jr. Community Center scheduled to open in 2023
Read below for the latest news on the Oscar Johnson Community Center. (Rendering courtesy city of Conroe) Conroe Mayor Jody Czajkoski said he is excited for the new Oscar Johnson Community Center on Foster Drive to be finished for the community. According to Czajkoski, the new center is needed to...
5 businesses now open in Tomball, Magnolia
Trish My Esthetician, located at 17138 N. Eldridge Parkway, Ste. B, opened Nov. 1 in Tomball. (Courtesy Trish My Esthetician) Several businesses have opened in Tomball and Magnolia. Check out what they are below. Chase Bank opened a second Magnolia location Dec. 20 in the newly developed Magnolia Place Shopping...
Cafe Express expanding Houston presence with location in The Woodlands
Cafe Express will open in The Woodlands on Jan. 30. (Kylee Haueter/Community Impact) Cafe Express, a Houston-area restaurant with three locations, will be opening its fourth location at 3091 College Park Drive, Conroe, on Jan. 30. The restaurant has been around for 35 years in Houston, and all location still serve original recipes created by founder and chef Robert Del Grande. The menu is composed of dishes that reflect the European cafe cuisine style.
Dutch Bros is now serving coffee in Willis
Dutch Bros opened Jan. 25 in Willis. (Peyton MacKenzie/Community Impact) Dutch Bros opened Jan. 25 at 908 W Montgomery St., Willis. Dutch Bros is a drive-thru coffee shop that offers a variety of seasonal items, such as white chocolate lavender and flap jack mocha. The coffee shop also offers classic items, such as The Kicker, which is an Irish creme breve, and the Cocomo that is made with coconut flavoring and mocha. 541-955-4700. www.dutchbros.com.
Woman-led micro-winery to open in Missouri City
Wine Vibes, a micro-winery, will open Feb. 7. (Courtesy Pexels) Wine Vibes, a 4,181-square-foot “micro-winery,” is opening in Missouri City on Feb. 7 in Sienna Crossing, a new development in the Sienna neighborhood. At the winery, guests will be able to do tastings, bottle wine and design custom...
28 new retailers now open or coming soon in Tomball, Magnolia
Beautiful Bliss opened Sept. 22 and offers jewelry, home goods and furniture. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact Newspaper) The Tomball and Magnolia communities will see a number of new retailers open this year following several openings in 2022. This list is not comprehensive. Clothing/home goods. 1. Appliances 4 Less. 701 E Main...
Malibu Nail Lounge opens Conroe location
Malibu Nail Lounge opened Dec. 17 at 1135 Grand Central Parkway, Ste. 100, Conroe. (Courtesy Pexels) Malibu Nail Lounge opened Dec. 17 at 1135 Grand Central Parkway, Ste. 100, Conroe. The business offers all nail services—including acrylics, solar, dipping organic gel nails, shellac manicures and pedicures—as well as lashes, facials and waxing treatments. The lounge also offers guests a complementary bar and drinks, a kids area, and private rooms to accommodate special events.
