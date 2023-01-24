ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange Lee’s PoBoys & Wings brings New Orleans-inspired cuisine to Cy-Fair

Side dishes include baked beans, collard greens, potato salad and candied yams. (Courtesy Orange Lee's PoBoys & Wings) Orange Lee’s PoBoys & Wings opened in late 2022 at 11308 Huffmeister Road, Houston, serving New Orleans-inspired cuisine, including po’boys, wings, fried rice, salads, chicken and waffles, nachos, seafood gumbo, Alfredo shrimp pasta, fried catfish, and desserts.
Shiba Liquor now open on Grant Road in Cypress

Shiba Liquor is located on Grant Road in Cypress. (Rendering courtesy Shiba Liquor) Shiba Liquor opened in January at 12634 Grant Road, Ste. A, Cypress, offering beer, wine, liquor, mixers, snacks, party supplies, bar accessories and gifts. 346-808-7571. www.shibaliquor.com. Danica joined Community Impact Newspaper as a reporter in 2016. As...
5 businesses now open in Tomball, Magnolia

Trish My Esthetician, located at 17138 N. Eldridge Parkway, Ste. B, opened Nov. 1 in Tomball. (Courtesy Trish My Esthetician) Several businesses have opened in Tomball and Magnolia. Check out what they are below. Chase Bank opened a second Magnolia location Dec. 20 in the newly developed Magnolia Place Shopping...
Cafe Express expanding Houston presence with location in The Woodlands

Cafe Express will open in The Woodlands on Jan. 30. (Kylee Haueter/Community Impact) Cafe Express, a Houston-area restaurant with three locations, will be opening its fourth location at 3091 College Park Drive, Conroe, on Jan. 30. The restaurant has been around for 35 years in Houston, and all location still serve original recipes created by founder and chef Robert Del Grande. The menu is composed of dishes that reflect the European cafe cuisine style.
Dutch Bros is now serving coffee in Willis

Dutch Bros opened Jan. 25 in Willis. (Peyton MacKenzie/Community Impact) Dutch Bros opened Jan. 25 at 908 W Montgomery St., Willis. Dutch Bros is a drive-thru coffee shop that offers a variety of seasonal items, such as white chocolate lavender and flap jack mocha. The coffee shop also offers classic items, such as The Kicker, which is an Irish creme breve, and the Cocomo that is made with coconut flavoring and mocha. 541-955-4700. www.dutchbros.com.
Malibu Nail Lounge opens Conroe location

Malibu Nail Lounge opened Dec. 17 at 1135 Grand Central Parkway, Ste. 100, Conroe. (Courtesy Pexels) Malibu Nail Lounge opened Dec. 17 at 1135 Grand Central Parkway, Ste. 100, Conroe. The business offers all nail services—including acrylics, solar, dipping organic gel nails, shellac manicures and pedicures—as well as lashes, facials and waxing treatments. The lounge also offers guests a complementary bar and drinks, a kids area, and private rooms to accommodate special events.
