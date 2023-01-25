ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Senator blocks bid to close EV tax window

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Senator Debbie Stabenow thwarted a bid on Thursday by fellow Democrat Joe Manchin to pass a measure that would block some electric vehicles from receiving a $7,500 tax credit. The $430 billion U.S. Inflation Reduction Act passed in August restricts the $7,500 consumer tax credits to...
U.S. House panel to hold hearing on supply chain, infrastructure

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – A U.S. House committee said Thursday it will hold a Feb. 1 hearing on supply chain and transportation infrastructure issues that will feature trucking, railroad and union groups. The Republican-led U.S. House Transportation and Infrastructure committee hearing will include the heads of the American Trucking Associations...
Blinken will travel to Egypt, Israel, West Bank Jan 29-31 -State Department

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Egypt, Israel, and the West Bank from Sunday to Tuesday, the State Department said. The top U.S. diplomat will consult with partners on issues including Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, as well as Iran, Israeli-Palestinian relations and preserving the two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the department said in a statement Thursday.
Prigozhin, Kremlin dismiss U.S. sanctions on Russia’s Wagner group

(Reuters) – Russian businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin reacted sarcastically on Friday to new U.S. sanctions against his Wagner private military group, and the Kremlin said Washington had been smearing Wagner without reason for years. The United States on Thursday designated Wagner, which is fighting on the Russian side in some...
