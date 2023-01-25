Read full article on original website
Trump Delivers Bitter Speech Filled With Falsehoods in New Hampshire
Trump’s sustained truth-stretched swing is hardly a surprise
Trump seeks to shift his idling White House campaign back into gear
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Donald Trump will seek to kick his campaign for the 2024 Republican nomination into gear this weekend, with a pair of campaign stops in key early-voting states more than two months after he announced his intention to run. The appearances in New Hampshire and South Carolina...
Video of Jill Biden Ushering Joe Away From Reporters Goes Viral
The footage shows the president not answering questions about classified documents ahead of White House Lunar New Year reception.
Elaine Chao, Trump-era transportation secretary and Mitch McConnell's wife, hits back at Trump for giving her the racist nickname 'Coco Chow'
In a statement to Politico on Wednesday, Chao — who served four years in Trump's cabinet — made her displeasure with Trump clear.
U.S. Senator blocks bid to close EV tax window
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Senator Debbie Stabenow thwarted a bid on Thursday by fellow Democrat Joe Manchin to pass a measure that would block some electric vehicles from receiving a $7,500 tax credit. The $430 billion U.S. Inflation Reduction Act passed in August restricts the $7,500 consumer tax credits to...
Biden ‘outraged’ and ‘pained’ after watching Memphis police video
(Reuters) – President Joe Biden said he was “outraged” and “deeply pained” after watching a violent encounter between Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man, and the five police officers charged with murder in his beating death after a traffic stop earlier this month. “Like so...
U.S. House panel to hold hearing on supply chain, infrastructure
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – A U.S. House committee said Thursday it will hold a Feb. 1 hearing on supply chain and transportation infrastructure issues that will feature trucking, railroad and union groups. The Republican-led U.S. House Transportation and Infrastructure committee hearing will include the heads of the American Trucking Associations...
Blinken will travel to Egypt, Israel, West Bank Jan 29-31 -State Department
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Egypt, Israel, and the West Bank from Sunday to Tuesday, the State Department said. The top U.S. diplomat will consult with partners on issues including Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, as well as Iran, Israeli-Palestinian relations and preserving the two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the department said in a statement Thursday.
Prigozhin, Kremlin dismiss U.S. sanctions on Russia’s Wagner group
(Reuters) – Russian businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin reacted sarcastically on Friday to new U.S. sanctions against his Wagner private military group, and the Kremlin said Washington had been smearing Wagner without reason for years. The United States on Thursday designated Wagner, which is fighting on the Russian side in some...
