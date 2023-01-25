WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Egypt, Israel, and the West Bank from Sunday to Tuesday, the State Department said. The top U.S. diplomat will consult with partners on issues including Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, as well as Iran, Israeli-Palestinian relations and preserving the two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the department said in a statement Thursday.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO