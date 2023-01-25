NEW YORK (Reuters) – To listen to Goldman Sachs Group Inc chief executive David Solomon, the bank is doing “great,” while skeptical investors wonder what comes next. Days after Goldman reported disappointing profits that sent shares tumbling 6%, and months after it stepped back from a money-losing foray into Main Street banking, Solomon sat for an interview with Reuters in Davos, Switzerland where he highlighted the firm’s hits — and downplayed its misses.

