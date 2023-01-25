Read full article on original website
Bed Bath & Beyond efforts to find buyer stalled – Bloomberg News
(Reuters) – Bed Bath & Beyond Inc’s efforts to find a buyer ahead of a likely bankruptcy filing have stalled, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people with knowledge of the matter. (Reporting by Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
Sanofi’s and Regeneron’s Dupixent wins new stage of EU regulatory approval
PARIS (Reuters) – Healthcare companies Sanofi and Regeneron said on Friday the European Union’s medicines regulator had given a new stage of approval for their Dupixent product to treat children as young as 6 months old with severe atopic dermatitis. The European Commission is expected to announce a...
Dutch PM Rutte: may not disclose result of U.S. chip export control talks
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – The Netherlands’ Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Friday that it is not clear whether his government will disclose the result of ongoing talks with the U.S. over new export restrictions for the semiconductor industry. U.S. officials have said they expect the Netherlands and Japan...
Renault offers workers 7.5% salary budget raise in 2023 -sources
PARIS (Reuters) – French carmaker RenaultPA> is offering workers to increase its 2023 budget for salaries by 7.5% in 2023 to help cope with the rising cost of living, three sources familiar with the company’s proposal said on Thursday. The budget increase would equate to a net salary...
Dow misses quarterly profit estimates, plans to cut 2,000 jobs
(Reuters) – Chemicals giant Dow Inc on Thursday missed Wall Street estimates for fourth-quarter profit, hurt by higher energy costs, weaker demand and supply chain disruptions and said it would cut about 2,000 jobs globally. Dow has seen its production costs rise in recent quarters due to higher energy...
Bed Bath & Beyond receives default notice from JPMorgan
(Reuters) – Bed Bath & Beyond Inc has received a notice of acceleration and default interest from JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A, a regulatory filing showed on Thursday. JPM has determined to exercise rights such that all outstanding loans under credit facilities and other obligations of Bed Bath & Beyond under its amended credit agreement are due and payable immediately.
Luxury giant LVMH sales rise 9% in fourth quarter
PARIS (Reuters) -Luxury goods group LVMH posted a 9% rise in sales in the fourth quarter as shoppers in Europe and the United States splurged over the crucial holiday season, helping to partly offset COVID disruptions in China. Sales at the world’s biggest luxury group came to 22.7 billion euros...
Intel sees more losses as PC makers sharply cut chip buying, shares slump
(Reuters) -Intel Corp said it expects to lose money in the current quarter, surprising investors with a bleaker-than-expected outlook for both the PC market and slowing growth in its key data center division. The company’s shares fell 7% in trading after the bell. Two of Intel’s most important markets...
U.S. wants World Trade Organization dispute system fixed by 2024
GENEVA (Reuters) – The United States is entering a third phase of talks with countries to reform the World Trade Organization (WTO’s) hobbled trade dispute arbitration system and aims for it to be “fully functioning” by the end of 2024, the U.S. ambassador to the WTO told Reuters on Thursday.
Dozen hedge funds eye bonanza as Rogers-Shaw deal nears close
TORONTO/LONDON (Reuters) – As one of Canada’s most bitterly contested acquisitions nears the finish line, a dozen hedge funds including Citadel and Millennium Management are heaving a sigh of relief and sitting on profit of more than C$216 million ($162 million) on paper after a nearly two-year roller coaster ride.
POSCO posts 2022 profit despite steel production halt after flooding
SEOUL (Reuters) – POSCO Holdings, the parent of South Korea’s biggest steelmaker POSCO, posted on Friday a 46.7% drop in last year’s annual operating profit due to a four-month suspension of its major steel plant in the country following a typhoon and flooding in September. It reported...
EY Germany to make structural changes in cost-reduction push
(Reuters) – The German unit of EY, formerly known as Ernst & Young, has decided to make structural changes with a focus on personnel measures and reductions of non-personnel costs, a company spokesperson told Reuters on Thursday in an emailed statement. The company has initiated discussions with the so-called...
Goldman Sachs CEO touts bank performance as some investors balk
NEW YORK (Reuters) – To listen to Goldman Sachs Group Inc chief executive David Solomon, the bank is doing “great,” while skeptical investors wonder what comes next. Days after Goldman reported disappointing profits that sent shares tumbling 6%, and months after it stepped back from a money-losing foray into Main Street banking, Solomon sat for an interview with Reuters in Davos, Switzerland where he highlighted the firm’s hits — and downplayed its misses.
GM, Ford must convince investors they can profit as prices fall
DETROIT (Reuters) – General Motors Co and Ford Motor Co are expected to report strong profits for 2022 next week, powered by premium-priced pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles (SUVs). Now, the Detroit rivals must convince investors that last year’s profit formula can keep working when costs for EV...
German wholesales growth to halve in 2023 – trade association BGA
BERLIN (Reuters) – German wholesalers can expect sales growth to halve in 2023 after a jump last year fuelled by rising prices, the BGA wholesale and foreign trade association said in a survey on Thursday. In 2022 revenues rose 16% to 1.74 trillion euros ($1.9 trillion), according to the...
Boeing to hire 10,000 workers in 2023 as it ramps up production
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Boeing expects to hire 10,000 workers in 2023 as it recovers from the pandemic and increases jetliner production, but will trim some support jobs, the U.S. planemaker said Friday. The Arlington, Virginia-based company boosted overall employment by about 14,000 workers in 2022 to 156,000 as of...
Toyota boss bows out on news outlet he trusts – his own
TOKYO (Reuters) – When the head of Toyota announced on Thursday he would step down as CEO, Akio Toyoda opted for the news outlet he sees as the fairest source of information on the automaker’s environmental record: his own. For the last three years, the 66-year-old has built...
Seven EU countries oppose new EU funding as response to U.S. subsidy plan – letter
BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Plans by the European Commission to create new European Union funding for the green industry are facing mounting opposition in the 27-nation bloc, as seven EU countries openly rejected the idea in a letter to the EU executive. The letter, seen by Reuters and dated Jan....
Oil prices edge up on strong U.S. economic data, Chinese demand hope
(Reuters) – Oil prices edged marginally higher on Friday, extending for a second session on strong U.S. economic data and strengthening hope that the reopening of the Chinese economy would boost demand. Brent futures gained 30 cents, or 0.3%, to $87.66 a barrel by 0113 GMT, while U.S. crude...
Tokyo Jan core CPI rises 4.3% yr/yr -government
TOKYO (Reuters) – Core consumer prices in Japan’s capital, Tokyo, rose 4.3% in January from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday. The increase compared with a median market forecast for a 4.2% gain. (Reporting by Takahiko Wada; writing by Leika Kihara; Editing by Leslie Adler)
