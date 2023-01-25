ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Report: Panthers' interview with Eagles OC Shane Steichen 'didn't go as hoped'

By Anthony Rizzuti
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Well, we might have to scratch Shane Steichen off the list for the Carolina Panthers.

On Wednesday, we learned of the team’s initial intentions for their second round of head coaching interviews. As of now, 2022’s interim head coach Steve Wilks, former Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich and Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore have all been given another look.

But notably absent from that bunch is Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen, who has been viewed as one of the favorites for the job. Maybe this is why . . .

Steichen, who is in the middle of a playoff run for the Eagles, was the subject of a virtual interview with Carolina’s search committee back on Jan. 14. And the 37-year-old is not permitted to speak with the Panthers again until after the conference championship games held on Jan. 29—so perhaps that’s why his name hasn’t popped up again.

Either way, the Panthers are now moving quickly in their hunt—and Steichen may get left behind if he hasn’t been already.

