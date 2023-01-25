Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Want assistance to pay for housing? Apply for Housing Choice Voucher Program for Chicago families and disabled peopleMark StarChicago, IL
4 Amazing Burger Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Are migrants good for Illinois? A Cash Program worth millions is there to benefit families: Check if you can applyMark StarIllinois State
Our 5 favorite Chicago hot dog spots of 2022Adam and MadalynChicago, IL
Legendary MLB Star DiesOnlyHomersChicago, IL
Related
Eater
Boka and Chef Daniel Rose Pursue French Perfection With a New Chicago Brasserie
“The sound of French cooking is ‘buenos dias,’” says chef Daniel Rose, finding refuge in the kitchen while visitors dressed in their finest party clothes crammed into Le Select on Wednesday for an opening party in River North. Le Select is the anticipated French restaurant opening Saturday...
Chicago Cut Steakhouse Expanding to Second Floor
The floor will be used for private dining and opens up more space for the bar
studyfinds.org
Best Of The Best Hotels In Chicago: Top 5 Places Most Recommended By Travel Experts
Chicago is one of America’s great big cities and a top travel destination for vacationers of all ages. Whether you’re admiring the city from above on the Willis Tower Skydeck, catching a Cubs game at the legendary Wrigley Field, or taking a relaxing walk along Lake Michigan, there is so much to see and do in The Windy City. Finding a hotel that meets your needs is critical if you want to have a good time. To make that process easier on you, we’ve scanned expert reviews to find the consensus best hotels in Chicago.
thereporteronline.net
12 New Restaurants to Try this Chicago Restaurant Week
Do you know? Not only is CRW the best time to explore classic Chicago restaurants, it is also a great opportunity to discover your new favorite! If you didn’t know, we have a bunch of first-time participants this CRW, some coming in with a reputation around the block, others completely new and ready to take their spot. Without further ado, here are 12 new restaurants in Chicago that are participating in CRW for the very first time. Let us know what you think of them!
wgnradio.com
Classic Chicago TV commercials: Memorable jingles and legendary pitch people
What is the classic Chicago TV commercial or business that is your remember that is gone but not forgotten?. Roger Badesch, retired WGN Radio news anchor, returns to ‘The Dave Plier Show’ to talk to Dave and our listeners about vintage Chicago commercials including Boushelle (Hudson3-2700), Victory Auto Wreckers, Empire Carpet, Zayre, Wieboldt’s, Marshall Fields, Lincoln Carpeting and United Auto Insurance; and Chicago’s most legendary pitchmen Elmer Lynn Hauldren (The Empire Carpet man), Al Piemonte, Linn Burton, Harry Schmerler and others.
The Top 5 Restaurant Deals You Should Try Out This Restaurant Week
The 17-day event known as Restaurant Week fills Chicago with a bevy of deals on some of the top restaurants in the area. With over 350+ restaurants participating in the annual celebration, but with $59 dinner deals and $25 lunch options, there’s a lot to sort through, o we’ve got you covered. Here are our recommendations for the top 5 deals and menu options to choose from. This cozy Italian restaurant serves up top notch dishes on their exclusive restaurant week menu– like a pesto pasta, and a branzino piccata I’ll be thinking about for years, and an easy to peruse list of additional options like pizza! Make a reservation here. Address: 1023 W Lake St. If you’re a fan of Indian Food, you have to try Rhoo on Randolph Row. The $59 dinner menu is littered with prawns, roti, butter chicken and salmon dishes to choose from. Don’t miss out on the extensive cocktail list either! The restaurant name means ‘soul’ or ‘spirit’ and uses a blend of traditional flavors peppered with locally sourced ingredients and vegan and gluten free options galore. Make a reservation for Rooh’s progressive Indian cuisine here.
wgnradio.com
The Beat Cop’s guide to tavern burgers and chocolate bars
Lieutenant David Haynes, a police officer who works on the North Side of the city, makes his weekly visit to the WGN Radio studios and the Bob Sirott Morning Show. Lt. Haynes, who co-authored “The Beat Cop’s Guide to Chicago Eats,” reviews Green Door Tavern. Located at 678 N. Orleans St. in Chicago, they are known for serving Tavern burgers, Scotch eggs, and corned beef. Lt. Haynes also reviews Chocs ‘N Boxes, located at 4731 N. Cumberland in Norridge. They are known for serving chocolate truffles, a variety of chocolate bars, and cocoa nibs.
preventionrd.com
Instant Pot Italian Beef
I’m a Chicago girl and this is a Chicago staple: Italian beef with (hot) giardiniera. Some like their buns dripping with salty, rich broth and others prefer things on the dryer side. Some like a little something in between. The tender beef and flavorful giardiniera with its subtle crunch make for the perfect sandwich served on crusty bread.
Eater
Which of These NYC-Based Chicago Dogs Is Better?
Like so many foods, Chicago’s distinctive hot dog originated at the Columbian Exposition of 1893, held along the waterfront of Lake Michigan on the South Side. Cracker Jack, shredded wheat, and the brownie all debuted there, and chili con carne from San Antonio was popularized so effectively that cans of it were soon being gobbled in every corner of the country. Another prominent contribution of the fair was the Chicago hot dog. Two Austrian Jewish immigrants, Samuel Ladany and Emil Reichl, founded the Vienna Beef company that year and sold their frankfurters topped with mustard and onions from a window in the Old Vienna pavilion.
Food Fight: Chicago's best BBQ rib tips
When it comes to barbecue, you go to Texas for brisket, North Carolina for pulled pork and Kansas City for a slab. But in Chicago we don't need those fancy cuts. We take the chewy cartilaginous ends of the rib rack, known as tips, and turn them into gold — often paired with a side of juicy links.
Annual Corned Beef and Cabbage Dinner held at Plumbers Hall
The annual Corned Beef and Cabbage Dinner, which introduces Chicago's St. Patrick's Day Parade queen and court, was held Thursday night in the West Loop.
New restaurant taking over the former Tavern on Rush space
CHICAGO — The former location of Tavern on Rush in the Gold Coast is about to have a new tenant. Per a news release sent out Thursday morning, The Bellevue is set to open late this Spring at 1031 North Rush Street in Chicago. Tavern on Rush closed its doors on October 26 of last year. […]
947wls.com
Top 100 Pizza Spots in the U.S. and Canada List only features 4 Chicago Area Restaurants
Yelp released its list of the top pizza spots in the U.S. and Canada… and there is a disturbingly low amount of Chicago representation on the list!. Chicago is often referred to as the pizza capital of the U.S. So, to only see FOUR pizza restaurants from the area make it into the top 100 almost feels like an insult!
evanstonian.net
Evanston’s Best Mexican Food
It is a testament to the quality of Mexican cuisine that it can survive and thrive in Evanston, Illinois, about two thousand miles away from its point of origin. It’s the most popular food in Illinois, and Evanston plays no small part in making that happen. There are so many great options, from Tomate Fresh Kitchen to Comida, it was difficult to choose only the three best from the city. As voted by the students, here are the top three Mexican restaurants in Evanston.
Lincoln Park Mansion Regarded As Chicago's Most Luxurious Home On Market For $30 Million
A massive mansion in Lincoln Park often regarded as the most luxurious home on the Chicago real estate market is once again up for sale, now just over $15 million cheaper than it was when previously listed in Feb. 2020. The six-bedroom, 11-bathroom, 25,000 square foot custom mansion sits on...
Our five favorite pizzas in Chicago in 2022
We take our pizza very seriously in Chicago and no other city does pizza quite like we do. We know there are tons of great spots all over Chicagoland, but here are some of our favorite pizza spots we visited in 2022.
napervillelocal.com
Gordon Ramsay’s Famous Beef Wellington Is Coming to Suburban Chicago
Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, the British reality TV star arguably best known for habitually berating contestants in his many televised cooking competitions, will expand his Chicago area footprint this year with a new restaurant in suburban Naperville. The team plans to bring the third location of Ramsay’s Kitchen, an all-day restaurant with a menu of signature Ramsay dishes including pan-seared scallops and sticky toffee pudding, in spring 2023 to 39 W. Jefferson Avenue, according to a rep.
New 211 phone line launches Friday for Chicago, suburban Cook County
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Starting today, a 211 call center will be available for Chicago and suburban Cook County residents.211 Metro Chicago connects people with essential health and social service support and information during times of non-emergency crisis and for everyday needs.A launch party for the 211 social service connector will be held this morning at 9:30 a.m. at the Greater Chicago Food Depository.
Cafe La Cave, popular restaurant and venue in Des Plaines, closing after 46 years
A popular venue for wedding, special events, and steakhouse in Des Plaines is closing its doors after 46 years in business.
Comments / 0