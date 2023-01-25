ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

studyfinds.org

Best Of The Best Hotels In Chicago: Top 5 Places Most Recommended By Travel Experts

Chicago is one of America’s great big cities and a top travel destination for vacationers of all ages. Whether you’re admiring the city from above on the Willis Tower Skydeck, catching a Cubs game at the legendary Wrigley Field, or taking a relaxing walk along Lake Michigan, there is so much to see and do in The Windy City. Finding a hotel that meets your needs is critical if you want to have a good time. To make that process easier on you, we’ve scanned expert reviews to find the consensus best hotels in Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
thereporteronline.net

12 New Restaurants to Try this Chicago Restaurant Week

Do you know? Not only is CRW the best time to explore classic Chicago restaurants, it is also a great opportunity to discover your new favorite! If you didn’t know, we have a bunch of first-time participants this CRW, some coming in with a reputation around the block, others completely new and ready to take their spot. Without further ado, here are 12 new restaurants in Chicago that are participating in CRW for the very first time. Let us know what you think of them!
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Classic Chicago TV commercials: Memorable jingles and legendary pitch people

What is the classic Chicago TV commercial or business that is your remember that is gone but not forgotten?. Roger Badesch, retired WGN Radio news anchor, returns to ‘The Dave Plier Show’ to talk to Dave and our listeners about vintage Chicago commercials including Boushelle (Hudson3-2700), Victory Auto Wreckers, Empire Carpet, Zayre, Wieboldt’s, Marshall Fields, Lincoln Carpeting and United Auto Insurance; and Chicago’s most legendary pitchmen Elmer Lynn Hauldren (The Empire Carpet man), Al Piemonte, Linn Burton, Harry Schmerler and others.
CHICAGO, IL
Secret Chicago

The Top 5 Restaurant Deals You Should Try Out This Restaurant Week

The 17-day event known as Restaurant Week fills Chicago with a bevy of deals on some of the top restaurants in the area. With over 350+ restaurants participating in the annual celebration, but with $59 dinner deals and $25 lunch options, there’s a lot to sort through, o we’ve got you covered. Here are our recommendations for the top 5 deals and menu options to choose from. This cozy Italian restaurant serves up top notch dishes on their exclusive restaurant week menu– like a pesto pasta, and a branzino piccata I’ll be thinking about for years, and an easy to peruse list of additional options like pizza! Make a reservation here. Address: 1023 W Lake St.  If you’re a fan of Indian Food, you have to try Rhoo on Randolph Row. The $59 dinner menu is littered with prawns, roti, butter chicken and salmon dishes to choose from. Don’t miss out on the extensive cocktail list either! The restaurant name means ‘soul’ or ‘spirit’ and uses a blend of traditional flavors peppered with locally sourced ingredients and vegan and gluten free options galore. Make a reservation for Rooh’s progressive Indian cuisine here.
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

The Beat Cop’s guide to tavern burgers and chocolate bars

Lieutenant David Haynes, a police officer who works on the North Side of the city, makes his weekly visit to the WGN Radio studios and the Bob Sirott Morning Show. Lt. Haynes, who co-authored “The Beat Cop’s Guide to Chicago Eats,” reviews Green Door Tavern. Located at 678 N. Orleans St. in Chicago, they are known for serving Tavern burgers, Scotch eggs, and corned beef. Lt. Haynes also reviews Chocs ‘N Boxes, located at 4731 N. Cumberland in Norridge. They are known for serving chocolate truffles, a variety of chocolate bars, and cocoa nibs.
CHICAGO, IL
preventionrd.com

Instant Pot Italian Beef

I’m a Chicago girl and this is a Chicago staple: Italian beef with (hot) giardiniera. Some like their buns dripping with salty, rich broth and others prefer things on the dryer side. Some like a little something in between. The tender beef and flavorful giardiniera with its subtle crunch make for the perfect sandwich served on crusty bread.
CHICAGO, IL
Eater

Which of These NYC-Based Chicago Dogs Is Better?

Like so many foods, Chicago’s distinctive hot dog originated at the Columbian Exposition of 1893, held along the waterfront of Lake Michigan on the South Side. Cracker Jack, shredded wheat, and the brownie all debuted there, and chili con carne from San Antonio was popularized so effectively that cans of it were soon being gobbled in every corner of the country. Another prominent contribution of the fair was the Chicago hot dog. Two Austrian Jewish immigrants, Samuel Ladany and Emil Reichl, founded the Vienna Beef company that year and sold their frankfurters topped with mustard and onions from a window in the Old Vienna pavilion.
CHICAGO, IL
Axios

Food Fight: Chicago's best BBQ rib tips

When it comes to barbecue, you go to Texas for brisket, North Carolina for pulled pork and Kansas City for a slab. But in Chicago we don't need those fancy cuts. We take the chewy cartilaginous ends of the rib rack, known as tips, and turn them into gold — often paired with a side of juicy links.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

New restaurant taking over the former Tavern on Rush space

CHICAGO — The former location of Tavern on Rush in the Gold Coast is about to have a new tenant. Per a news release sent out Thursday morning, The Bellevue is set to open late this Spring at 1031 North Rush Street in Chicago. Tavern on Rush closed its doors on October 26 of last year. […]
CHICAGO, IL
evanstonian.net

Evanston’s Best Mexican Food

It is a testament to the quality of Mexican cuisine that it can survive and thrive in Evanston, Illinois, about two thousand miles away from its point of origin. It’s the most popular food in Illinois, and Evanston plays no small part in making that happen. There are so many great options, from Tomate Fresh Kitchen to Comida, it was difficult to choose only the three best from the city. As voted by the students, here are the top three Mexican restaurants in Evanston.
EVANSTON, IL
napervillelocal.com

Gordon Ramsay’s Famous Beef Wellington Is Coming to Suburban Chicago

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, the British reality TV star arguably best known for habitually berating contestants in his many televised cooking competitions, will expand his Chicago area footprint this year with a new restaurant in suburban Naperville. The team plans to bring the third location of Ramsay’s Kitchen, an all-day restaurant with a menu of signature Ramsay dishes including pan-seared scallops and sticky toffee pudding, in spring 2023 to 39 W. Jefferson Avenue, according to a rep.
NAPERVILLE, IL
CBS Chicago

New 211 phone line launches Friday for Chicago, suburban Cook County

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Starting today, a 211 call center will be available for Chicago and suburban Cook County residents.211 Metro Chicago connects people with essential health and social service support and information during times of non-emergency crisis and for everyday needs.A launch party for the 211 social service connector will be held this morning at 9:30 a.m. at the Greater Chicago Food Depository.
CHICAGO, IL

