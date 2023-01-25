WESTFIELD – Sandra A. Hills, 63, our loving, caring and cherished daughter, passed away on Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at Westfield Gardens Nursing Home. She was born in Westfield to Bernard and Antoinette (Kantnik) Hills and was a 1977 graduate of Westfield High School. Sandi graduated from Holyoke Community College in 2003 with a degree in Business Administration and graduated Summa Cum Laude from Our Lady of the Elms with a Bachelor of Arts in 2007. She enjoyed playing golf, traveling to many places including Marco Island Florida and watching the Boston Red Sox. She was a longtime parishioner of St. Mary’s Church in Westfield where she received her baptism, first communion, confirmation and served as a CCD teacher. Sandi worked in the Spiritual Care Center at Mercy Hospital, scheduling clergy visits and visiting patients herself.

WESTFIELD, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO