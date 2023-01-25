Read full article on original website
Related
Why Newsmax Was Dropped by DirecTV
The two sides are offering competing narratives: either they simply failed to agree on a new contract or Newsmax is the latest scalp in the culture wars.
Daily Beast
DirecTV Adds Another Right-Wing Network After Dumping Newsmax
Amid cries from Republicans that DirecTV is censoring conservative media by “de-platforming” Newsmax, the satellite provider announced on Thursday that it has added another fledgling right-wing network to its roster: The First, whose hosts include disgraced Fox News star Bill O’Reilly. To add insult to injury to...
msn.com
Donald Trump Threatens to Drop 'All Association' With AT&T After DirecTV Cuts Newsmax: 'Big Blow to the Republican Party'
Former president Donald Trump threatened to drop "all association" with AT&T and DirecTV on Thursday after the satellite service dropped the conservative news channel earlier this week. "This disgusting move comes after 'de-platforming' OAN last year," Trump railed on his Truth Social platform in the early morning. The service was...
nexttv.com
Comcast Cord-Cutting Accelerated to Record High 11.2% in 2022
That moment we all talked about, where the polar ice caps underpinning the pay TV ecosystem melt into the sea, slowly at first then all at once? It's here. Comcast, the top provider of linear pay TV service in America, lost 440,000 traditional video customers in the fourth quarter of 2022, a significant acceleration over the 227,000 bled out in the last three months of 2021.
Republicans Want to Force AT&T to Carry Trumpy Propaganda Network
Republican lawmakers have rushed to the defense of far-right TV network Newsmax after the channel was dropped by AT&T’s DirecTV. According to the satellite television provider, the split stemmed from a carriage fee dispute that would have resulted in “significantly higher costs” and increased customer fees. The channel claims they are being wrongfully censored for their political viewpoints, and have already found allies amongst Republican lawmakers. The party of free-market capitalism has responded to DirecTV booting Newsmax by arguing that the network should carry the Trump-loving propaganda network, financial considerations be damned. Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) told Newsmax, which is...
If You Invested $1,000 In Meta Stock When Donald Trump Was Kicked Off Facebook, You'd Have This Much Now
Former President Donald Trump announced his plans to run for President of the United States for a third time on Nov. 15, 2022. This time around, Trump could have fewer places to connect with supporters on account of his being banned from several major social media platforms. While Trump has...
Trump invited the press to a 'media availability' slot at Mar-a-Lago. Not a single cable news network covered it.
Donald Trump hosted a "media availability" slot at Mar-a-Lago. Cable news networks didn't cover it and half of his remarks were inaudible.
Ex-CNN anchor Brian Stelter resurfaces in Davos to host disinformation panel
Canned CNN anchor Brian Stelter resurfaced in Davos on Tuesday to host a panel discussion on “disinformation” at the World Economic Forum’s ritzy summit. The Stelter-led event was dubbed “The Clear and Present Danger of Disinformation” and featured appearances by several prominent figures, including New York Times publisher Arthur Sulzberger, European Commission Vice President Vera Jourová, Internews CEO Jeanne Bourgault and Rep. Seth Moulton (D-Mass.). Stelter mentioned his old job at the start of the panel, introducing himself to the crowd as “formerly of CNN.” The hour-long discussion in the Swiss resort town focused on how “the public, regulators and social media companies...
Financially Strapped MSNBC Staffers FUMING At Rachel Maddow's $30 Million Contract Following Mass Layoffs
MSNB-see ya later! Morale is at an all-time low at MSNBC after nearly 70 behind-the-scenes staffers were kicked to the curb — and the mass firing has left survivors fuming over cable host Rachel Maddow's $30 million deal, RadarOnline.com has learned.MSNBC hotshot Maddow, 49, hauls home the hefty annual salary — despite whittling down her on-air responsibilities at the network to one day per week after inking her 2021 deal."Rachel has gone from being the hero of the network to the most hated," dished an insider."People in TV are not rich. The hosts are rich. Everyone else is struggling to...
NASDAQ
Fox's (FOXA) Fox News Ends 2022 as the Number One News Channel
Fox Corporation FOXA recently announced that Fox News Digital has finished 2022 as the top-performing new channel. It secured more than 18 billion multiplatform views, over 34 billion multiplatform minutes and averaged 82.7 million monthly multiplatform unique visitors in 2022. Per Emplifi, Fox News Digital was also recorded as the...
Fox News crushes CNN, MSNBC viewership as Don Lemon’s morning show has worst week since launch
Fox News averaged 1.4 million viewers from Jan. 16-22, marking the only basic cable channel to crack the one-million viewers during a week that saw MSNBC and CNN struggle.
nexttv.com
DirecTV Adds New Conservative Channel The First to Lineup
After raising Republican ire by dropping right-wing news channel Newsmax, DirecTV announced that it is adding The First, described as a conservative-appeal commentary channel, to its DirecTV, DirecTV Stream and U-verse TV services. DirecTV said it has made a multiyear commitment to carry the channel, which will be provided free...
DirecTV To Add Conservative Outlet The First After Dropping Newsmax
DirecTV said that it was adding the conservative channel The First to its lineup, after it dropped Newsmax from its lineup in a dispute that stirred the ire of Republican lawmakers on Capitol Hill. The First, which features personalities including Bill O’Reilly and Dana Loesch, will be available on DirecTV, DirecTV Stream and U-verse at no extra fees for subscribers. Up to now, it has been available only through streaming distribution, including on FAST networks. Related Story Conservative TV Outlet Newsmax Goes Dark On DirecTV; Republican Lawmakers Call The Outage “An Assault On Free Speech” Related Story DirecTV Sets Layoffs Of Hundreds Of Workers, Citing...
Trump Demands DirecTV Drop CNN, MSNBC in Rant Against Newsmax Removal
DirecTV and AT&T "should be ashamed of themselves" for deciding to drop Newsmax, the former president said.
Popculture
CNN Swipes Major Talent for Correspondent Role, Report Says
CNN is acquiring a new reporter with valuable political experience. Puck News reports that Alayna Treene, Axios's star congressional reporter, will join CNN as a correspondent, per sources familiar with the matter. Since she helped launch Axios as a founding member of the company in 2017, she is co-author of the weekly Axios Sneak Peek newsletter and covers Capitol Hill, the Biden administration, and elections. Reporting on both the House of Representatives and the Senate, Treene has interviewed several political leaders for the Axios on HBO show and been featured on various outlets, including MSNBC, CNN, CBS, Fox News, New York Times, the Washington Post, and the Wall Street Journal. Treene, 28, grew up in Skillman, Montgomery Township, New Jersey, and graduated from George Washington University with a B.A. in journalism and mass communications in 2016.
Newsmax Ratings Compared to Vice Raises Questions About DirecTV Fairness
One reason Newsmax ceased to air on cable was low ratings but it has pointed to so-called liberal channels that retain a fee with even lower viewing figures.
nexttv.com
Charter's Spectrum Mobile Blows Up Quarterly Record for Subscriber Line Growth ... Blows It Up Real Good
Charter Communications' 4-year-old consumer wireless business Spectrum Mobile reported a record gain of 615,000 subscriber lines in the fourth quarter. Touting 5.292 million total lines as of Dec. 31, Spectrum Mobile's girth has closed to within just a hair shy of the 5.31 million lines reported by Comcast Thursday during its Q4 earnings call. For its part, Comcast also touted a record growth quarter for Xfinity Mobile by adding 365,000 service lines. Comcast also said that it's Sky Mobile service has surpassed 3.1 million lines in Europe.
DirecTV boots conservative Newsmax, which claims "censorship"
DirecTV said it dropped conservative television network Newsmax on Tuesday night after a dispute over so-called carriage fees — a move the broadcaster characterized as "censorship."In an emailed statement to CBS MoneyWatch, DirecTV said it is no longer airing Newsmax on the satellite service or its DirecTV Stream or U-Verse services. DirecTV said it "made it clear" to Newsmax that it wants to continue airing the network's programming, but that its "demands for rate increases would have led to significantly higher costs," including for customers. Newsmax described DirecTV's decision as a "censorship move" to silence the conservative network. The media outlet...
Edward Snowden Asks Elon Musk To Take Risks To Avoid Twitter Bankruptcy: 'You Could Change The World In 12 Months'
Edward Snowden said Thursday that there are “solutions to the censorship problem” which will keep Twitter out of bankruptcy. What Happened: The former U.S. intelligence contractor said that Twitter and Tesla CEO Elon Musk could “could change the world within twelve months.”. Snowden urged Musk to “take...
Washington Examiner
DirecTV replaces Newsmax with new conservative outlet featuring Bill O'Reilly
DirecTV announced Thursday that it has filled the slot of Newsmax with conservative outlet the First. The contract is "multiyear," according to the television provider, with the First's programs featured on a free channel to DirecTV customers. Previously, the First was only available via streaming on Paramount Pluto TV, starting in 2019.
Comments / 0