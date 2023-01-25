Short Film About Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers’ Fillmore Residency Released

The Tom Petty Estate is traveling back in time to one of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers’ favorite musical memories.

In honor of 26th anniversary of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers’ residency at The Fillmore in San Francisco, the Estate has released Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers—The Fillmore House Band—1997 (Short Film Part 2). The 12-minute video features interviews with members of the Heartbreakers band reflecting on their week-long stay at the historic venue from January 31 – February 7, 1997, where they performed 20 shows, becoming a highlight of the band’s 40-year career.

Directed by Alison Tavel, the short film features previously unreleased, never-before-seen footage from the shows where the group performed upwards of 40 songs including some of Petty’s solo hits “I Won’t Back Down,” “Runnin’ Down a Dream” and “You Don’t Know How it Feels,” alongside Heartbreakers originals “Listen to Her Heart” and “Heartbreakers Beach Party.” Of the nearly 60 songs performed, more than half were covers by artists who influenced the band, including Little Richard’s “Lucille,” “Around and Around” written by Chuck Berry, and the Kinks’ “You Really Got Me.”

“The Fillmore, it’s an event. It’s a place in time,” asserts Heartbreakers founding member and pianist Benmont Tench in the film.

“You feel the history, you feel the ghosts, and you feel the magic that’s sort of happened – it’s sort of dripping on the walls,” reflects bandmate and guitarist Mike Campbell.

Adds drummer Steve Ferrone: “Somehow, it kind of makes you join in with whatever’s gone on in there before.” Petty himself described the shows as “the highpoint of our time together as a group,” according to a press release.

Short Film Part 2 follows the release of Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers—The Fillmore House Band—1997 (Short Film Part 1), which came out in October 2022. A month later, the band released their first live album in 13 years, Live at the Fillmore 1997, which features recordings from the last six shows of the residency.

Petty passed away at the age of 66 in October 2017.

