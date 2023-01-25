ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Short Film About Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers’ Fillmore Residency Released

By Cillea Houghton
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 3 days ago

The Tom Petty Estate is traveling back in time to one of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers’ favorite musical memories.

In honor of 26th anniversary of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers’ residency at The Fillmore in San Francisco, the Estate has released Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers—The Fillmore House Band—1997 (Short Film Part 2). The 12-minute video features interviews with members of the Heartbreakers band reflecting on their week-long stay at the historic venue from January 31 – February 7, 1997, where they performed 20 shows, becoming a highlight of the band’s 40-year career.

Directed by Alison Tavel, the short film features previously unreleased, never-before-seen footage from the shows where the group performed upwards of 40 songs including some of Petty’s solo hits “I Won’t Back Down,” “Runnin’ Down a Dream” and “You Don’t Know How it Feels,” alongside Heartbreakers originals “Listen to Her Heart” and “Heartbreakers Beach Party.” Of the nearly 60 songs performed, more than half were covers by artists who influenced the band, including Little Richard’s “Lucille,” “Around and Around” written by Chuck Berry, and the Kinks’ “You Really Got Me.”

“The Fillmore, it’s an event. It’s a place in time,” asserts Heartbreakers founding member and pianist Benmont Tench in the film.

“You feel the history, you feel the ghosts, and you feel the magic that’s sort of happened – it’s sort of dripping on the walls,” reflects bandmate and guitarist Mike Campbell.

Adds drummer Steve Ferrone: “Somehow, it kind of makes you join in with whatever’s gone on in there before.” Petty himself described the shows as “the highpoint of our time together as a group,” according to a press release.

Short Film Part 2 follows the release of Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers—The Fillmore House Band—1997 (Short Film Part 1), which came out in October 2022. A month later, the band released their first live album in 13 years, Live at the Fillmore 1997, which features recordings from the last six shows of the residency.

Petty passed away at the age of 66 in October 2017.

Photo credit: Martyn Atkins / Courtesy of Sacks & Co.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y1KoV_0kRF4Nbh00

Comments / 1

Michael burns
3d ago

Pic of 1 liven their dreamnow in mist learning 2 fly..now u have good girls and Elvis 2..wild flowers be yours 2 keep...you taught what running down dreams..could be....miss u tom

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
24/7 Wall St.

25 Famous People Who Drank Themselves to Death

Drinking can make the good times even better and help get through the bad times, but as anyone who has ever had a splitting hangover knows, alcohol can be extremely hard on the body. Hangovers pass, but when alcohol is consumed at excessive levels regularly it can take a serious toll. Our society’s relationship with […]
WISCONSIN STATE
Whiskey Riff

11 Country Music Artists Who Have Come Out As Gay

Here are some names the country community has rallied behind in recent years, as well as some good ol’ country music. Sam Williams, Son of Hank Williams Jr. Sam Williams, the son of Hank Williams Jr., sat down for Apple Music’s Proud Radio with Hunter Kelly, where he discussed the inspiration behind his “Titled Crown” music video, which details his upbringing, his relationship with his family, and ultimately serves as his public coming out.
People

Amy Grant Says Husband Vince Gill 'Made Every Day of the Journey Okay' After Bike Accident

"And I do feel fantastic," Amy Grant told PEOPLE on Saturday after she suffered a bike accident in Nashville back in July, forcing her to cancel several tour dates Amy Grant is back on her feet thanks in part to the support of her husband. The Grammy Award winner, 62, told PEOPLE how husband Vince Gill "made every day of the journey okay" after her bike accident in July, as she arrived Saturday at the Music Center in Los Angeles for an event honoring Jerry Moss. "The biggest thing...
NASHVILLE, TN
DoYouRemember?

Michael J.Fox Is Still Very Much In Love with His Wife, Tracy Pollan, Many Years Later

Michael J. Fox and his wife, Tracy Pollan met while playing Alex P. Keaton and Ellen Reed on the TV show Family Ties. Even though the pair played the role of lovers on television, they did not become a real-life item until much later, while working on the production of the movie Bright Lights, Big City together in 1987. Interestingly, the couple did not take too much time before they realized how serious they were about each other.
VERMONT STATE
Whiskey Riff

Toby Keith Says Willie Nelson Smokes The Most Hardcore Weed He’s Ever Had: “I Couldn’t Even Function”

It’s no secret that Willie Nelson is the definition of a weed connoisseur. Hell, I’m not even sure if Ol’ Shotgun Willie can even remember the last time he wasn’t stoned off his arse. We’re talking about a guy who can smoke Snoop Dogg under the table, and the rapper even has a guy he pays more than $50,000 a year to follow him around and roll blunts for him.
American Songwriter

American Songwriter

50K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy