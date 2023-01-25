ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

Pro-Trump vlogger Diamond died of heart disease due to chronic high blood pressure

By Stephen M. Lepore For Dailymail.Com and Associated Press
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Lynette 'Diamond' Hardaway, a vlogger and zealous supporter of former President Donald Trump , died earlier this month of a heart condition, with her sister saying she collapsed on the kitchen floor, crying out: 'I can't breathe.'

Known as the star of the conservative political commentary duo 'Diamond and Silk,' Hardaway, 51, died on January 8 of heart disease due to chronic high blood pressure.

The cause of Hardaway's death, which was not released by the family, had become a topic of widespread speculation.

COVID-19 was not listed as a cause or contributing factor on her death certificate, which was provided to the AP by the Hoke County Register of Deeds and was signed by a local doctor. No autopsy was performed.

Hardaway and her sister, Rochelle 'Silk' Richardson, found internet stardom as black women who ardently backed Trump during his 2016 presidential campaign.

After making several campaign appearances with the former president, the two leveraged their notoriety to land regular commentator roles at Fox News.

Their promotion of coronavirus falsities eventually got them dropped, but they landed at the far-right cable and digital media platform Newsmax.

A torrent of social media users suggested COVID-19 was to blame.

Many of the posts were based on an unsourced, and since-deleted, online report from November that claimed Hardaway had been hospitalized with COVID-19.

Both Diamond and Silk vehemently denied that the virus had put Hardaway in the hospital.

The memorial for Hardaway took a dark turn on Saturday as Richardson detailed the late 51-year-old's final moments and alluded to a nefarious poisoning plot she claims caused her death.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=421Ndn_0kREymje00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1awhxH_0kREymje00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FGWTS_0kREymje00

A memorial ceremony held in Fayetteville, North Carolina, and streamed online Saturday renewed speculation when Richardson suggested her sister's death was somehow linked to the COVID-19 vaccine.

'Instead of asking if Americans are vaxxed or unvaxxed, the real question to ask is: Are Americans being poisoned?' Silk asked the pro-Trump crowd filled with friends and family.

'In the wild, when they want to depopulate and sterilize a large group of animals, they usually inject one animal, and that one animal infect the rest of the animals,' Silk said, suggesting, without evidence, that the COVID-19 vaccine creates harm.

'People are dropping dead around here, and nobody is talking about it! They are dropping dead suddenly and unexpectedly.'

According to research, there has been no evidence to suggest that the COVID-19 vaccine causes people to die, despite far-right pundits amplifying the phrase 'died suddenly' on social media followed by videos of people having seizures to support their theories.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zbcPu_0kREymje00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bazNi_0kREymje00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k5isK_0kREymje00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46kNgQ_0kREymje00

Joined on stage at the memorial by Trump, Richardson said her sister died after returning to her North Carolina home from a relative's birthday celebration. Richardson noticed her sister looking strange.

Hardaway suddenly said: 'I can't breathe,' Richardson recalled. She and her husband performed CPR on the kitchen floor as they waited for emergency services.

Trump followed the radical speech, throwing his support behind Silk, whom he admitted he had 'just learned about' despite meeting her on several occasions with her sister Diamond.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Washington Examiner

Kamala Harris awkwardly admits she is anti-life

You can picture the scene in the vice president’s writing room as they worked on Kamala Harris ’s abortion speech. “How about ‘America is a promise of freedom and liberty for all!’”. “Great. Sounds like the Declaration of Independence. Let’s quote that, too!”. “Good call.”
Variety

Alan Komissaroff, Fox News SVP of News and Politics, Dies Following Heart Attack

Alan Komissaroff, a Fox News senior vice president who supervised the cable-news outlet’s political-news coverage, has died following a heart attack. He was 47 years old. “This is an extremely difficult day for all of us who worked closely with Alan, and we are completely heartbroken,” said Suzanne Scott and Jay Wallace, Fox News Media’s CEO and Fox News Media’s president of news, in a statement. “Alan was a leader and mentor throughout Fox News Media who was integral to our daily news operations and played an indispensable role in every election cycle. The recent midterm election coverage was easily one...
americanmilitarynews.com

Fox News exec dies after heart attack at 47

A longtime Fox News executive died on Friday at the age of 47 after suffering a heart attack earlier this month. Alan Komissaroff, senior vice president of news and politics at Fox News, had been with the TV channel since its creation in 1996. He rose through the network’s ranks until he was overseeing all its political coverage, according to Fox News.
New York Post

Fox News journalist Benjamin Hall returns to live TV after getting badly injured in Ukraine

A Fox News journalist who lost a limb and sight in one eye in an attack while reporting on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine made his return to live TV Thursday with an uplifting message to viewers. Benjamin Hall urged those at home to “never give up, never assume it’s all over” as he called into “Fox & Friends” in his first television appearance since the March 2022 attack outside Kyiv that killed two of his colleagues. “I’ve got one leg, I’ve got no feet, I see through one eye, got one workable hand. I was burned all over, and I...
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

‘How stupid can you be?’ Harry accused of putting family in danger after claiming 25 kills in Afghanistan

Prince Harry has been accused of putting his family’s safety at risk after saying he killed 25 Taliban fighters in Afghanistan in his autobiography. Critics said the Duke of Sussex had turned himself into an even higher terrorist target with the details of his involvement in the conflict. Twitter users in Afghanistan and Pakistan have branded Harry a “murderer” and a “crusader” after extracts from the book ‘Spare’ were leaked ahead of the planned release next week. In the memoir, Harry says he killed more than two dozen people when he was an Apache helicopter pilot during his second...
The Independent

George Santos news - live: White House briefing room laughs at congressman as new drag videos emerge

Embattled GOP Rep George Santos provoked a laugh at Monday’s White House press briefing.White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was speaking about new members of Congress being invited to meet the president, when a reporter quipped: “Is George Santos invited?”The line drew a laugh from the room, and a remark from Ms Jean-Pierre: “I love how everybody laughed at that”.Meanwhile, Mr Santos appeared to confirm that he appeared in drag during a festival in Brazil, though he denied that he was ever a “drag queen”.“No, I was not a drag queen in Brazil, guys. I was young and...
NEW YORK STATE
The Independent

Fox News weatherman who claims he was beaten on New York subway says attackers ‘wanted to knock me out’

The Fox News weatherman who alleged that he was assaulted by a group of teenagers after he attempted to stop them from harassing another rider on the New York subway now says “they wanted to knock me out.”Meteorologist Adam Klotz talked to Fox News’ Tucker Carlson on Monday night and recalled the events that he claims took place over the weekend.Mr Klotz said in a video posted to his Instagram that he was on his way home from watching the New York Giants at a bar on Saturday when he spotted “this older gentleman was being hassled by this...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

‘He was weird’: Publisher of Long Island newspaper that exposed Santos knew something was up years before election win

The publisher of a Long Island newspaper that wrote the first exposé on George Santos said he suspected the congressman’s bad motivations during their first meeting, which took place years before his election win.Grant Lally, the publisher of the North Shore Leader, thought he was a “completely non-serious candidate” after meeting him in 2020, during Mr Santos’ first run for office.“He was weird,” Mr Lally told The Independent. “He acted strangely, he boasted, and at the same time he seemed to bask almost like a child in the attention he was getting.”Mr Santos, who took his seat in the...
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

724K+
Followers
78K+
Post
372M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy