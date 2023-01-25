Read full article on original website
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
Meta and Amazon Earnings: Time to Buy these Beaten-Down Tech Stocks?
Today’s episode of Full Court Finance at Zacks explores the stock market and the broader earnings picture as results continue to pour in from many of the biggest names on Wall Street. The episode then breaks down Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) and Amazon (AMZN) ahead of their upcoming earnings results to see if investors might want to finally buy these beaten-down tech stocks.
TREASURIES-U.S. yields up after inflation data as investors await Fed meeting
NEW YORK, Jan 27 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields were higher on Friday after inflation data in Japan surprised on the upside and following the release of the Federal Reserve's favored inflation measure, the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) index, which was in line with expectations. Government bond yields - which...
