Why Curaleaf Stock Sparked Investors' Portfolios on Friday
It's always exciting for a company's shareholders when a new market opens, even if that market isn't all that big. This was the case on Friday for marijuana company Curaleaf Holdings (OTC: CURLF), whose stock was up by nearly 4% late in the trading session. That was well outpacing the less than 0.7% gain of the S&P 500 index.
‘With Risk Comes Opportunity’: Oppenheimer Suggests 2 Stocks to Buy, Including One With 170% Upside Potential
While the overall stock market direction so far this year remains up, the path ahead still presents plenty of potential headwinds. Inflation has yet to be properly tamed, the geopolitical map remains uncertain with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine still ongoing and Covid variants could reappear at any time. Add in the prospect for a fiery battle in Congress around raising the debt ceiling, and Oppenheimer’s Chief Investment Strategist John Stoltzfus thinks market volatility is “unlikely to leave the landscape.”
Validea Martin Zweig Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 1/28/2023
The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Martin Zweig. This strategy looks for growth stocks with persistent accelerating earnings and sales growth, reasonable valuations and low debt. SOUTHSTATE CORP (SSB) is a mid-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry....
Driven Equity Sub Cuts Stake in Driven Brands Holdings (DRVN)
Fintel reports that Driven Equity Sub Llc has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 68.83MM shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc (DRVN). This represents 41.1% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 28, 2022 they reported 73.58MM shares and 44.00% of the company, a...
Mackenzie Financial Increases Position in Frontdoor (FTDR)
Fintel reports that Mackenzie Financial Corp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.56MM shares of Frontdoor Inc (FTDR). This represents 6.82% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 5.46MM shares and 6.45% of the company, an increase in shares...
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
Best Cathie Wood Stock to Buy: Tesla Stock vs. Shopify Stock
Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) are among Cathie Wood's top holdings. In this video, I will evaluate these two growth stocks to determine which is the better stock to buy. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Jan. 25, 2023. The video was published on Jan. 27,...
Is Full Retirement Age Changing in 2023?
The last time the Social Security Administration made changes to the retirement age was nearly 40 years ago, and those rules still apply today. Although some lawmakers have proposed changing retirement age thresholds to help stabilize Social Security’s finances, that hasn’t happened yet. There have been no recent changes to the retirement age and there will be none later in 2023, either.
Intel Plunges on Earnings Miss, Weak Guidance: ETFs in Focus
Intel INTC reported Q4 results after market close yesterday. The world’s largest chipmaker missed estimates for both earnings and revenues and offered a weak outlook for 2023, citing cooling demand for its chips used in personal computers. As such, shares of INTC plunged about 10% in after-market hours. Given...
Millennium Management Increases Position in DHC Acquisition ordinary share (DHCA)
Fintel reports that Millennium Management Llc has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.65MM shares of DHC Acquisition Corp. Class A ordinary share (DHCA). This represents 5.3% of the company. In their previous filing dated March 23, 2022 they reported 1.56MM shares and 5.00% of the...
EGP Breaks Above 3% Yield Territory
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Friday, shares of EastGroup Properties Inc (Symbol: EGP) were yielding above the 3% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $5), with the stock changing hands as low as $165.88 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) back on 5/31/2000 — you would have paid $78.27 per share. Fast forward to 5/31/2012 and each share was worth $77.79 on that date, a loss of $0.48 or 0.6% decrease over twelve years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $10.77 per share in dividends over the same period, increasing your return to 13.15%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.0%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 3% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. EastGroup Properties Inc (Symbol: EGP) is a member of the Russell 3000, giving it special status as one of the largest 3000 companies on the U.S. stock markets.
Mackenzie Financial Cuts Stake in CommVault Systems (CVLT)
Fintel reports that Mackenzie Financial Corp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.27MM shares of CommVault Systems, Inc. (CVLT). This represents 5.11% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 2.47MM shares and 5.43% of the company, a decrease in...
Forget Bargain Hunting, Buy 5 Stocks With Rising P/E
Bargain hunting or chasing stocks with a low price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is among the widely-used investing strategies. Investors believe that the lower the P/E, the higher will be the value of the stock.The logic is simple — a stock’s current market price does not justify its higher earnings and therefore leaves room for upside.
Got $1,000? These 2 Stocks Could Be Bargain Buys for 2023 and Beyond
The stock market may not be giving investors the mouth-watering returns of years past right now, but companies with strong underlying businesses are still booking wins and paving the way to future growth. Investors could have a rare opportunity to seize the long-term potential of these quality businesses while buying in at discounted prices.
Chip Stocks Are Expanding Into Software Markets -- Is This a Bad Move?
In today's video, Jose Najarro and Nick Rossolillo discuss Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Synopsys (NASDAQ: SNPS), Cadence (NASDAQ: CDNS), Ansys (NASDAQ: ANSS), Siemens (OTC: SIEGY), and how chips are given a purpose via software applications. Jose does have some concerns about these software investments. Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.
Better Bear Market Buy: Airbnb vs. Wayfair Stock
With inflation running hot, the Federal Reserve hiking interest rate to get the situation under control, and concerns that 2023 will suffer an economic downturn, growth stocks have been under pressure lately. Despite strong business performance, rental specialist Airbnb's (NASDAQ: ABNB) share price has tumbled about 52% from its high....
2 Tech Stocks to Consider Buying Before Earnings
The long-term growth prospects among many technology companies is still intriguing even with the short-term headwinds that correlate with inflation and the broader economic slowdown. Moving through earnings seasons, here are two tech stocks that look attractive before their earnings reports next week. Allegro MicroSystems ALGM. Set to report its...
Precigen, Inc. (PGEN) Moves to Buy: Rationale Behind the Upgrade
Precigen, Inc. (PGEN) could be a solid choice for investors given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This upgrade is essentially a reflection of an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. A company's changing earnings picture is at...
How Gen Z Should Prepare Their Finances for 2023 and Beyond
Gen Z may find it difficult to think about retirement planning, saving, and investing. Stock markets, especially the S&P 500, have been in turmoil as young workers begin their careers. A recession is also on the horizon. It has also been difficult for wages to keep up with inflation. What’s...
Silverton Partners Iv, L.p. Cuts Stake in TPG Pace Solutions Corp - Class A (VCSA)
Fintel reports that Silverton Partners Iv, L.p. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.10MM shares of TPG Pace Solutions Corp - Class A (VCSA). This represents 2.84% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 11.30MM shares and 5.26% of...
