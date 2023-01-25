ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Falls, ID

KOOL 96.5

Don’t Miss These 9 Events this Final Weekend of January in the Magic Valley

Another long week is beginning to wrap up, which means the weekend is almost here. After the weather this week, the way it has seemed to draw out, and everything else many of us put up with, this weekend is needed to forget your stress and have some fun at one of the many events taking place this weekend in the Magic Valley. Here are some of the great events taking place this weekend around Twin Falls and the Magic Valley.
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

New Restaurant in the Magic Valley is a Hidden Gem

Restaurants and stores in the Magic Valley have been up and down the last year, with many opening and many closing. We are sad to see stores and restaurants close, but when new ones open, it is exciting and brings anticipation. When a new place opens, many of us flock to check it out, and it is time to do so again as a new restaurant is set to open in the Magic Valley. It is a little hidden and off the radar, but soon many in the area will know about it.
JEROME, ID
KOOL 96.5

Twin Falls Says Goodbye to Another Store, but is it Really Closed?

A new year, but a similar trend continues to be happening around Twin Falls, and that is another store is closing its doors, but unlike other stores that have closed in the area, this one is a little different. It seems to be far too often that another business is closing its doors and saying goodbye to the area, but there are those rare instances where not everything is as it seems, and perhaps the store that closed, isn't truly closed in the way you think.
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

Here is What the Pole Line/Eastland Trailhead Park Will Look Like in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Twin Falls food producer Chobani revealed what a new park would look like in the northeast part of the city at a city council meeting Monday night. Chobani, known for its Greek yogurt products, announced in December it donated $250,000 to build a multipurpose park at one of the trailheads to the Canyon Rim trail that will be called Pole Line/Eastland Trailhead Park.
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

Tragedy Strikes Idaho’s Finest Burger Joint

I live two and a half hours drive from the Garage Café in Notus and, yet. When I mention it to many people in Twin Falls, they know the place. They’ll share memories of meals there. Twin Falls Police Chief Craig Kingsbury liked to stop there for breakfast when he served as Chief of Police in Nampa. The late Coach Pete Coulson considered it a favorite stop.
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

Magic Valley Mule Deer Foundation Fundraising Banquet

The Mule Deer Foundation’s Magic Valley Chapter is gearing up for its annual fundraiser banquet, coming up on February 18, 2023. The Mule Deer Foundation is an organization that's all about protecting and preserving mule deer and black-tailed deer and their habitat. They're the only group in North America that's solely dedicated to restoring, improving, and protecting these amazing animals and their habitats. They're also a grassroots organization, which means they rely on support from people like you and me.
FILER, ID
etxview.com

Church news: Local churches announce upcoming events

Wellness encompasses our whole being: Emotional, spiritual, and physical. Holistic wellness is flexible, forgiving, and aware. Embracing the ancient traditions of civilizations that thrived on planet Earth for millennia is where we begin our wellness journey. Nancy Gibson is a certified functional nutritional therapy practitioner, as well as a student...
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

Don’t Miss Seeing this Country Music Star Coming to Idaho

Certain music artists come along from time to time which take the industry by storm and seem to have hit after hit, and when these artists begin hitting it big they are can't miss attractions. One such artist that has become a star over the last few years with multiple hits is Chris Janson, and this country star will be making his way to the Gem State soon and you won't want to miss him live in concert.
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

Fun, Delicious Event Happening this Weekend in the Magic Valley

The weather is set to drop this weekend, and there is the potential for snow in the forecast. While that would usually damper some weekend plans, this weekend the colder weather and snow may make a certain event a tad bit better. It will add to the environment and will have you craving to attend and enjoy some of the delicious food and drinks that will be available. What event would be better with colder weather and where is it?
BUHL, ID
KOOL 96.5

Have You Experienced The Toilet Paper Conundrum In Twin Falls Stores?

This is an update on a story from back in 2019, before toilet paper was coveted and hoarded. Times were simpler before the pandemic. Or were they?. Do you ever walk down the paper towel aisle or the toilet paper row and find yourself stuck in a mathematical anomaly? Seriously - the guy in this video is on point and if you really try to figure out the numbers on how much is actually on a roll, your head will melt.
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

The Scary Stats and Facts About Suicide in Twin Falls and How to Help

Depression is real, and anyone that says otherwise has never experienced it or known someone that has. Since the pandemic, it seems to have been on the rise, not just in the Magic Valley but around the world. Many different things can lead to depression, and how each handles it is different. When depression becomes severe, suicidal thoughts begin to creep in.
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

