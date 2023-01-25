Read full article on original website
freedom929.com
FRIDAY’S HEADLINES (1/27/23)
(SPRINGFIELD) With nationwide gun sales, as determined by background checks, surging to all time high in 2020, at nearly 39.7 million (39,695,315), just as the COVID-19 pandemic began, the numbers have declined each year since, with Illinois near the top. Based on FBI data, there were over 4.4 million (4,476,055) firearm background checks conducted in Illinois last year in 2022, which amounts to nearly 356 (355.7) checks for every 1,000 people, the second highest rate among all 50 states. While well ahead of the number of background checks in the other top five states behind Illinois, of Utah, Indiana, and Minnesota, Illinois’ number of checks is far behind the 890 checks for every 1,000 folks in Kentucky, the highest in the nation. Thirty-six states have less than 100 firearm background checks for every 1,000 people, with the lowest amount of checks in Hawaii, New Jersey, New York, & Rhode Island.
Illinois reacts to Tyre Nichols video showing fatal Memphis traffic stop
CPD Supt. Brown called the video "extremely difficult to watch."
Illinois Elected Officials React to Release of Tyre Nichols Police Body Camera Video
Community leaders and elected officials from Chicago, the suburbs and around Illinois are sharing reactions to the release of body camera footage showing the fatal police beating of Tyre Nichols in Memphis. Footage released Friday shows 29-year-old Nichols being beaten by police officers who held the Black motorist down and...
kbsi23.com
20 Illinois counties at Elevated Community Level for COVID-19
(KBSI) – The Illinois Department of Public Health announced Friday that the CDC is reporting 20 counties in the state are at an elevated level for COVID-19, compared to 28 in the previous week. No Illinois counties are at High Community Level this week compared to three last week....
More Snow & Colder Temps Are Heading For Eastern Iowa, Northwestern Illinois
We started January off with warmer-than-normal temperatures and little to no snow. At the end of January, we have snow constantly falling from the sky and colder-than-normal temperatures headed our way. We have all the details about when the snow will arrive and when we can expect to start freezing our butts off again.
Another Storm Takes Aim at Illinois, 1/2 Foot of Snow Possible
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through late afternoon on Wednesday (1/25) for most of northern Illinois, with some areas downstate getting over half a foot of accumulation. Flurries are expected to begin early Wednesday morning across the state with 1 to 3 inches of accumulation expected in the...
muddyrivernews.com
MRN WEATHER: Snow days for thee, but not for me
Meteorologist Brent Clair tells us when the snow will stop today. Hilbing Auto Body brings you this weather report. And while Quincy Public School students and teachers trudged through smidge of slop on the roads today, some got lucky. Here are today’s weather-related cancelations. SCHOOL CANCELATIONS. MISSOURI. Canton R-5.
This Galesburg pizza joint ranks No. 1 in Illinois, and among top 40 nationwide
You don’t have to leave Galesburg to experience the best pizza in Illinois, or one of the top 100 pizzas in America. Yelp has released its Top 100 Pizza Places for 2023, and baked at 57 S. Seminary St. in Galesburg comes in at No. 40 overall and No. 1 in Illinois.
25newsnow.com
Tracking more snowflakes through the upcoming weekend
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Roads may be slippery in spots this morning, after off and on snow showers brought an additional half inch or so of snow to central Illinois while many folks were asleep. Morning snow showers will move out of the forecast shortly after daybreak. An isolated flurry or two cannot be ruled out this afternoon, but most of the area will trend dry and cloudy. Highs top out in the mid 20s, but it will only feel like its in the low teens due to breezy westerly winds.
Iowa & Illinois: This Is What Time Your Town Can Expect Snow Wednesday
We're getting a clearer picture of when snow might start and continue for parts of Iowa and Illinois on Tuesday night into Wednesday. While we're not quite in the godforsaken "hibernation zone" that the Farmer's Almanac had predicted for Iowa this winter, there's still some snow coming our way. I saw plenty of trucks putting pretreat on the roads this morning and even more snow plows getting together. Like a rallying of the troops.
freedom929.com
THURSDAY’S HEADLINES (1/26/23)
(SPRINGFIELD) Now that Illinois is on its way to paying off COVID-related unemployment debts with the federal government, questions are still being raised about how much fraud took place in the state. While a new report says unemployment insurance fraud totaled nearly $60 billion nationwide, the Government Accountability Office warned the total fraud could be substantially higher. Illinois lawmakers called on the IDES (Illinois Department on Employment Security) to publish a state audit detailing how much fraudsters stole in benefits during the pandemic, however that report has yet to surface. Lawmakers approved paying off the remaining $1.37 billion debt during the recent lame duck session along party lines.
WAND TV
Some roads in central Illinois covered with snow
CENTRAL ILLINOIS, (WAND) - The Getting Around Illinois Map shows roads throughout central Illinois are mostly and completely covered with snow. The Illinois Department of Transportation has an interactive map that shows current road conditions across the state. Drivers are urged to pay attention and give snow plows space as...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin man charged exactly one year after deadly DUI crash with Illinois family
WAUKEGAN, Ill. (WFRV) – Exactly one year after crashing his truck head-on with an Illinois family that killed a father and son, a Wisconsin man has been charged with homicide. According to the Round Lake Police Department in Illinois, on January 25, 2022, a tragic yet preventable motor vehicle...
Red-Eyed Chicago Mothman Spotted Again at O’Hare Airport
A Chicago fireman stationed at O'Hare International Airport recently reported a terrifying encounter with the infamous Illinois Mothman. If you've never heard any tales about Mothman, aka Bat-Man, let's get you up to speed. Mothman is a winged creature that is said to have the body of a man and...
WQAD
Michigan girl, 14, stabbed by Monmouth, Illinois man she met over social media
MICHIGAN, USA — A 14-year-old southeastern Michigan girl has been stabbed after refusing to have sex with an 18-year-old western Illinois man she met over social media. Deputies were called to the girl's Springfield Township home around midnight Wednesday where she was bleeding from wounds to her back and midsection, the Oakland County sheriff's office said in a release.
freedom929.com
SATURDAY’S HEADLINES (1/28/23)
(SPRINGFIELD) The embattled head of the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services will keep his job for now. Governor J.B. Pritzker yesterday announced that Marc Smith will continue to serve as Director of the state’s child welfare agency despite being held in contempt of court at least 12 times over the past three years for the improper placement of children. In other appointments announced yesterday by the Governor, John Kim will continue to serve as Director of the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency and Jane Flanagan will continue to serve as Director of the Illinois Department of Labor.
How much will I get in Illinois Snapchat lawsuit?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Payments are being sent out in a $35 million class-action lawsuit brought against Snapchat by the state of Illinois. But how much will you receive, if you filed a claim? According to NBC Chicago, residents have reported receiving payments by direct deposit, for a total of $16.35. Claims had to be […]
Central Illinois Proud
Another Round of Light Snow Friday, More Snow & Freezing Rain This Weekend
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — Winter appears to have found Central Illinois this week with most of the area seeing multi-day snow accumulations ranging from 2.0″ to 7.0″, the highest totals in Peoria, Tazewell and Woodford Counties. Another series of storm systems will bring periods of light snow to Central Illinois and perhaps a little bit of freezing rain to the area through the weekend.
WTVQ
Police: Ky. man who shot woman ‘multiple’ times arrested in Illinois
SOMERSET, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Somerset man who allegedly shot a woman “multiple” times was arrested Friday afternoon in Illinois. According to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, Sonny Powell shot Natosha Robinson at a home on Normandy Lane yesterday. Robinson was later dropped off at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital by an unknown man, then taken to University of Kentucky Hospital.
