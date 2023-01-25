Read full article on original website
Months after fire burned 7% of his body, comedian breaks multiple bones in a bike accident; says "I've got a gig Sunday"Pete LakemanBurbank, CA
The Oldest House In CaliforniaTonicmudLos Angeles, CA
Indiscriminate shooting in California. Three killed in firingSikaraLos Angeles, CA
Three killed, four injured in shooting at Beverly Crest house partyOscarLos Angeles, CA
7-Eleven in Austin plays highbrow opera music to drive homeless people awayBrenna TempleAustin, TX
Doc Rivers was so mad at son-in-law Seth Curry after 32-point performance during Nets-76ers
The Philadelphia 76ers defeated the Brooklyn Nets, but it was a close call thanks to a dominant performance from Seth Curry. Curry, the younger brother of four-time NBA champion Stephen Curry, had 32 points (11-20 FG, 7-10 3P) during the loss against Philadelphia. This was a notable performance for Curry for several reasons.
Stephen Curry Explains Why He Threw His Mouthpiece After Jordan Poole Didn't Pass Him The Ball
Stephen Curry explained why he threw his mouthpiece after Jordan Poole didn't pass him the ball, as he got ejected for just the third time in his career.
‘Receding A—Hairline’: LeBron James Restrained By Ref As Heckler Loudly Attacks His Appearance
NBA star LeBron James had to be restrained by a referee during Tuesday night’s Lakers-Clippers game, RadarOnline.com has learned. A video from the game showed the 38-year-old James being held back by security for the Crypto.com arena as a man shouts at him. “Hey Bron! Hey Bron!” the man, who was standing on the floor, said. “You better get this s–- together! With that receding-a– hairline!”“Look, he mad! Look at him! You sick!,” he added. View this post on Instagram A...
Look: Charles Barkley's Comment About Donald Trump Going Viral
On Thursday night, the NBA announced the starters for each conference in the NBA All-Star Game. In the East, the starters will be Giannis Antetokounmpo (the Captain), Jayson Tatum, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Donovan Mitchell. Meanwhile, in the West, the starters are LeBron James (the Captain), ...
"I couldn’t stand him. And I love him now” - Dwyane Wade claims Isiah Thomas is the greatest player from Chicago
It’s nice to know that despite Isiah Thomas’ history with the city of Chicago, he’s still very much adored by those who were born and raised in the city like Dwyane Wade.
"They don't value me" - Kenny Smith reveals how he cried after witnessing the abysmal culture of the Sacramento Kings
Kenny Smith details just how miserable the culture of the Sacramento Kings was, having spent 3 years with them
Joel Embiid had savage response to Kevin Durant calling him out
Joel Embiid on Wednesday night busted out an old-school WWE celebration during the Philadelphia 76ers’ win over the Brooklyn Nets, and Kevin Durant did not appreciate it. Embiid was fouled midway through the third quarter while making a layup to put the Sixers up 93-77. He celebrated by doing several crotch chops toward the crowd.... The post Joel Embiid had savage response to Kevin Durant calling him out appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Former Charlotte Hornets Owner Admits He Regrets Selling His Franchise To Michael Jordan
Former Hornets owner Bob Johnson admitted that selling the franchise was one of his big regrets.
Steve Kerr’s cheeky response to Jordan Poole ignoring Stephen Curry prior to ejection
Steph Curry knows by now he should never throw his mouthpiece. The Golden State Warriors superstar first learned that the hard way in the 2016 NBA Finals, when LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers made history by becoming the first team ever to come back from a 3-1 deficit with a championship on the line. Curry’s used his mouthpiece to express palpable frustration multiple times since, including in another ejection a year later.
Wizards star Kyle Kuzma’s candid reaction to Joel Embiid’s All-Star starter snub
As expected, the announcement of the NBA All-Star Game starters has caused quite a stir among basketball fans everywhere. The biggest name that has emerged from the rubble is none other than Philadelphia 76ers big Joel Embiid, who has surprisingly been omitted from the list of All-Star starters. Washington Wizards...
Stephen A. Smith Says LeBron James Doesn't Have The Resume Of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar And Bill Russell But He Is Still No. 2 Greatest Player Of All Time
Stephen A. Smith explains why LeBron James ranks only behind Michael Jordan on the all-time rankings despite not having the same resume as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar or Bill Russell.
Rui Hachimura fans furious over ‘spoiled’ Lakers debut as major streaming network NBA Rakuten ‘crashes’ in Japan
RUI Hachimura fans are furious after his Los Angeles Lakers debut was spoiled by a major outage affecting the NBA Rakuten streaming service. Hachimura, 24, became the first Japanese-born player in Lakers history after coming off the bench in Wednesday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. The Lakers acquired Hachimura...
Former NBA Champion Matt Barnes spits on fiancee's ex-husband after he threatened to shoot him
Matt Barnes and David Patterson Jr. got into a heated altercation at the 49ers vs. Cowboys game last weekend.
"You couldn't put him on the floor" - Kendrick Perkins urges Brooklyn Nets to trade Ben Simmons before the trade deadline
Kendrick Perkins makes an honest plea to the Nets to trade Ben Simmons before the 2023 trade deadline.
Russell Westbrook Is 12 Assists Away From NBA History
Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook is 12 assists away from making NBA history.
“He’s selling jerseys like a superstar does” - Lakers reporter says the organization wants to keep Russell Westbrook for his stature
Some Lakers fans likely won't be thrilled to hear about the team's supposed reason for holding on to Russ
Big Baby Davis lands interesting new job in basketball
Glen “Big Baby” Davis has officially returned to basketball as a [checks notes] … head coach. The Charlotte Purple Jackets announced on Friday that they have hired the former NBA big man Davis to be their next head coach. The Purple Jackets are a team in The Basketball League, an independent professional league that goes... The post Big Baby Davis lands interesting new job in basketball appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NBA roundup: Mavs win game but lose Luka Doncic
NBA roundup: Thursday Spencer Dinwiddie scored a season-high 36 points as the visiting Dallas Mavericks overcame an early injury to
Popculture
NBA Broadcaster Fired Over Harassment Allegations
An NBA broadcaster is looking for a new team. According to the New York Post, New York Knicks radio analyst Brendan Brown was fired by MSG Networks after allegations of verbal harassment were looked into by the network's research department. Brown worked with Ed Cohen on Knicks radio games heard on ESPN New York's 98.7 FM. He is the son of Basketball Hall of Famer Hubie Brown and had been with MSG since 2008.
Timberwolves spoil Brandon Ingram's return, top Pelicans 111-102
NEW ORLEANS — The Minnesota Timberwolves looked unfazed by the long-awaited return of one New Orleans' star players or the Pelicans' mounting urgency to win.Anthony Edwards scored 37 points, Rudy Gobert had 17 points and 12 rebounds, and the Timberwolves spoiled Brandon Ingram's return from a two-month absence with a 111-102 victory over New Orleans on Wednesday night."We're in a position where we want to really stop worrying about the other team," Gobert said. "Regardless of what's the weather or who's hurt, whose playing, we know if we come with the right approach, the right mindset, it's going to be...
