Los Angeles, CA

RadarOnline

'Receding A—Hairline': LeBron James Restrained By Ref As Heckler Loudly Attacks His Appearance

NBA star LeBron James had to be restrained by a referee during Tuesday night’s Lakers-Clippers game, RadarOnline.com has learned. A video from the game showed the 38-year-old James being held back by security for the Crypto.com arena as a man shouts at him. “Hey Bron! Hey Bron!” the man, who was standing on the floor, said. “You better get this s–- together! With that receding-a– hairline!”“Look, he mad! Look at him! You sick!,” he added. View this post on Instagram A...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Joel Embiid had savage response to Kevin Durant calling him out

Joel Embiid on Wednesday night busted out an old-school WWE celebration during the Philadelphia 76ers’ win over the Brooklyn Nets, and Kevin Durant did not appreciate it. Embiid was fouled midway through the third quarter while making a layup to put the Sixers up 93-77. He celebrated by doing several crotch chops toward the crowd.... The post Joel Embiid had savage response to Kevin Durant calling him out appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Steve Kerr's cheeky response to Jordan Poole ignoring Stephen Curry prior to ejection

Steph Curry knows by now he should never throw his mouthpiece. The Golden State Warriors superstar first learned that the hard way in the 2016 NBA Finals, when LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers made history by becoming the first team ever to come back from a 3-1 deficit with a championship on the line. Curry’s used his mouthpiece to express palpable frustration multiple times since, including in another ejection a year later.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Big Baby Davis lands interesting new job in basketball

Glen “Big Baby” Davis has officially returned to basketball as a [checks notes] … head coach. The Charlotte Purple Jackets announced on Friday that they have hired the former NBA big man Davis to be their next head coach. The Purple Jackets are a team in The Basketball League, an independent professional league that goes... The post Big Baby Davis lands interesting new job in basketball appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Popculture

NBA Broadcaster Fired Over Harassment Allegations

An NBA broadcaster is looking for a new team. According to the New York Post, New York Knicks radio analyst Brendan Brown was fired by MSG Networks after allegations of verbal harassment were looked into by the network's research department. Brown worked with Ed Cohen on Knicks radio games heard on ESPN New York's 98.7 FM. He is the son of Basketball Hall of Famer Hubie Brown and had been with MSG since 2008.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Minnesota

Timberwolves spoil Brandon Ingram's return, top Pelicans 111-102

NEW ORLEANS — The Minnesota Timberwolves looked unfazed by the long-awaited return of one New Orleans' star players or the Pelicans' mounting urgency to win.Anthony Edwards scored 37 points, Rudy Gobert had 17 points and 12 rebounds, and the Timberwolves spoiled Brandon Ingram's return from a two-month absence with a 111-102 victory over New Orleans on Wednesday night."We're in a position where we want to really stop worrying about the other team," Gobert said. "Regardless of what's the weather or who's hurt, whose playing, we know if we come with the right approach, the right mindset, it's going to be...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

