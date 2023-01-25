ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Rundle Mall, Adelaide plot foiled as teenage boy allegedly planned mass killing attack

By Ashley Nickel For Daily Mail Australia
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

A teenage boy has been arrested moments before he allegedly planned to carry out an attack inspired by a mass school shooting in the US on a busy Adelaide shopping centre.

The 17-year-old faced Adelaide Youth Court on Wednesday charged with possessing an item with intention to kill or cause harm following his arrest outside the city's Rundle Mall on January 20.

The teen was arrested by police from the Counter Terrorism and Security Section shortly after midnight and was allegedly in possession of a Molotov cocktail, knives and scissors, court documents obtained by the ABC revealed.

He was allegedly also carrying several notebooks and a diary detailing plans for a mass killing event.

One section reportedly claimed his attack would kill more people than the 1999 Columbine school massacre in the US state of Colorado - which left 12 students, one teacher and the two teenage perpetrators dead.

In an interview with police, the boy is alleged to said he had a 'similar look' to one of the shooters and etched the name of one of them onto his knives.

Police also allegedly found a white T-shirt with the words 'natural selection' written on the front in black - similar to that worn by one of the Columbine shooters.

Magistrate Ted Iulian told the court the 17-year-old boy posed a serious threat to the community.

It is expected more charges will be laid against the teen once police complete searches of his digital devices.

The court heard the boy was arrested while allegedly looking for an industrial bin to set fire to - hoping it would create a distraction while he carried out the attack.

'The accused stated that if he was not apprehended by police, he had full intentions of carrying out the attack,' court documents state.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cIWON_0kREt7Hx00

Police allege the boy told officers he had planned to kill some 25 people by burning a busy shop or nightclub before taking his own life in the hopes the sick act would gain him 'notoriety'.

However, the court heard the busy Adelaide CBD district wasn't the first area the 17-year-old assessed.

'The accused travelled by bus and tram to Glenelg, however no suitable high-density location was selected,' the court documents alleged.

'The accused travelled from Glenelg to the city.'

Police were alerted to the plan after the boy - who is in the care of the Department for Child Protection - allegedly told a youth worker he planned to go out and 'kill so many people I will be on the news tomorrow' during a session on Thursday.

The court is still waiting to hear risk assessment advice from a psychiatrist and counter-terrorism team.

The 17-year-old will remain in a youth detention centre until his next court date in March.

