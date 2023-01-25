Read full article on original website
New bill aims to regulate Delta-8 products in Tennessee
A new bill to regulate Delta 8 in Tennessee is in the hopper.
Increased emergency SNAP benefits end in March
SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) has announced that February is the last month that the federal government will allow Oregon to issue pandemic emergency food benefits. Beginning in March, most people on SNAP will receive only their regular SNAP food benefits. The federal government...
Can SNAP benefits be used in fast food or restaurants? Here’s the complete list!
SNAP benefits have assisted millions of low-income Americans in putting food on the table through the purchase of SNAP-eligible food items. The U.S. Department of Agriculture has designated fruits, vegetables, meat, chicken, fish, dairy products, bread, cereals, snack foods, seed, plants, and other non-alcoholic drinks as SNAP-eligible items. What to...
Emergency SNAP benefits set to expire soon
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Grocery shopping will soon get tougher for millions of families across the country, as emergency food benefits are set to expire. That includes here in the DMV. According to the USDA, “the temporary boost to SNAP benefits put in place during the COVID-19 pandemic, known as emergency allotments, will end […]
SNAP maximum allotments to end in March
Most Boulder County residents who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, benefits will soon see a reduction in their monthly food assistance amounts. The U.S. Congress will be rolling back maximum allotments from the pandemic, reducing benefits by an average of $90 per month for each person enrolled in the program.
Emergency allotments will continue for SNAP households in January
Virginia's Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) has received federal approval to release emergency benefits to eligible households in January.
Meijer’s First ‘Condensed’ Grocery Stores Open
Meijer’s first small-concept stores have opened in Michigan. The new stores are called Meijer Grocery, and as the name implies, focus on food offerings. At about 75,000 square feet, the new stores are about half the size of a typical Meijer store. Meijer’s first two small-format “food-focused” stores, called...
Can a drugstore be your only doctor?
You walk into a local chain drugstore to buy shampoo and notice that the in-store health clinic is offering flu shots, and there’s no wait. You’re overdue for that vaccination, so you get it — and accept the clinician’s offer of a blood-pressure screening. You’re done...
Walmart Pharmacy Services Explained
Walmart pharmacies are a convenient and cost-effective option for many individuals to fill their prescriptions. They offer a wide range of services, including prescription filling, immunizations, and health screenings.
AARP reports: Over 1.8 million Georgians set to benefit from historic changes to medicare
ATLANTA, GA. - Significant changes are coming to Medicare, and it is a historic month for enrollees in the program. More than 1.8 million Georgians are enrolled in Medicare, and many will soon see lower premiums, deductibles, and prescription drug costs.
Burnout and workforce retention will affect the ability of consumers to obtain prescriptions
Walgreens and CVS are making changes that will affect customers. Last summer I went to a local CVS at 1:10 PM and was stunned to see a note stating the pharmacy was closed for lunch. I had been utilizing this drugstore since the 1970s when it was Super X and later Revco. The hours had always been 8 AM-9 PM for the store as well as the pharmacy with no lunch breaks. The events of the last two years have taken a toll and the hours began fluctuating where the pharmacy opened at 9 or 10 AM. Several times I went to pick up prescriptions for a family member when the pharmacy was staffed only to be told there would be a delay because there was no pharmacist in the building.
