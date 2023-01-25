ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
KTEN.com

RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel elected to fourth consecutive term

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel was elected to a fourth consecutive term Friday after winning the support of about two-thirds of the RNC members who gathered here for their winter meeting. McDaniel fended off a stronger-than-expected challenge from Harmeet Dhillon, an RNC committeewoman from California and an attorney who...
ALABAMA STATE
KTEN.com

Mortgage rates tick down ahead of Fed meeting next week

Mortgage rates fell slightly this week, staying almost flat ahead of the Federal Reserve's closely watched interest rate-setting meeting next week. The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 6.13% in the week ending January 26, down from 6.15% the week before, according to data from Freddie Mac released Thursday. A year ago, the 30-year fixed rate was 3.55%.
KTEN.com

Global Parking: The Ultimate Global Relocation Solution

Originally Posted On: https://www.globalexpansion.com/blog/global-parking. The non-immigration H-1B visa is often a good way for U.S. businesses planning to capitalize on international talent with temporary work contracts to get foreign employees into the country. This is a suitable solution for short-term contracts of up to three years where global hires can have permission to be employed by and work for a U.S. employer, but approval is sometimes difficult. Because H-1B visas are for highly skilled specialists, they have very specific eligibility requirements that may result in a denial if not met. Additionally, due to the limited timeframe of H-1B visas, they will eventually expire and your employee must then leave the U.S.

Comments / 0

Community Policy