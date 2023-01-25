Read full article on original website
Video of Jill Biden Ushering Joe Away From Reporters Goes Viral
The footage shows the president not answering questions about classified documents ahead of White House Lunar New Year reception.
Paul Tudor Jones Says Russia-Ukraine War Likely To End With 'Violent Death' Of Putin
The Russia-Ukraine War, which began almost a year ago in February 2022, continues unabated. In the fall of last year, a noted American investor shared his views on the economic repercussions of the conflict, and the likely outcome for Russian President Vladimir Putin. Billionaire hedge fund manager Paul Tudor Jones...
Paul Pelosi attacker David DePape makes chilling call to TV station: 'I'm so sorry I didn't get more of them'
Paul Pelosi attacker David DePape said he was 'sorry I didn't get more of them' in a chilling phone call to a local California TV news station Friday after video of the attack was released.
Former Vice President Pence on classified docs found at his home: 'Mistakes were made'
Former Vice President Mike Pence said Friday that he had been previously unaware classified documents were at his Indiana home but that "mistakes were made" and he takes full responsibility. Pence said during remarks at Florida International University that he had thought "out of an abundance of caution, it would...
RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel elected to fourth consecutive term
Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel was elected to a fourth consecutive term Friday after winning the support of about two-thirds of the RNC members who gathered here for their winter meeting. McDaniel fended off a stronger-than-expected challenge from Harmeet Dhillon, an RNC committeewoman from California and an attorney who...
Mortgage rates tick down ahead of Fed meeting next week
Mortgage rates fell slightly this week, staying almost flat ahead of the Federal Reserve's closely watched interest rate-setting meeting next week. The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 6.13% in the week ending January 26, down from 6.15% the week before, according to data from Freddie Mac released Thursday. A year ago, the 30-year fixed rate was 3.55%.
California bar unveils disciplinary charges against Trump lawyer John Eastman
The State Bar of California unveiled new disciplinary charges against John Eastman for his involvement in former President Donald Trump's efforts to subvert the 2020 election results. The state bar's trial counsel is bringing 11 counts against Eastman, accusing him of violating a variety of attorney ethics rules in multiple...
