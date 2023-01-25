ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Vikings are interviewing assistant Mike Pettine for defensive coordinator

By Tyler Forness
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The Minnesota Vikings are in full swing with defensive coordinator interviews and they added one to the list. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Vikings are interviewing defensive assistant Mike Pettine for their defensive coordinator position on Wednesday. They will also be interviewing Pittsburgh Steelers defensive assistant/linebackers coach Brian Flores on Thursday.

Of all the assistants that were on Ed Donatell’s staff, Pettine was the one that made sense to get promoted. He served as Rex Ryan’s defensive coordinator in New York as well as in Green Bay for three seasons. Before joining the Vikings staff in 2022, Pettine spent a season as an assistant to fellow defensive coordinator candidate Sean Desai.

Flores has been getting head coaching job interviews so it is a good sign that he will still be interviewing for the job. He was the Dolphins head coach for three seasons compiling a 24-25 record with ownership actively wanting to tank. He was also the New England Patriots’ de facto defensive coordinator without the title.

With the Vikings projected to have four interviews completed by Thursday, we should expect a decision relatively soon.

