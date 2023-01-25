ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Business groups call for wages to be cut as inflation reaches new 32-year high of 7.8 per cent

By Stephen Johnson, Economics Reporter For Daily Mail Australia
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Business and banking elites are calling for workers to suffer an even more severe cut in real wages after inflation surged to a fresh 32-year high.

The consumer price index in the year to December soared by 7.8 per cent - the steepest annual increase since early 1990.

With wages growing by 3.1 per cent, Australian workers are effectively suffering a cut in pay because higher prices for goods and services are diluting the buying power of consumers.

Canstar calculated the average Australian worker would need a $7,178 per annum pay rise to keep pace with the deteriorating cost of living .

Despite this, Australian Industry Group chief executive Innes Willox is fighting against moves to give workers generous pay rises, arguing this would only make inflation worse.

'Taming the inflation tiger will require moderation of prices and wages over the period ahead,' he said.

His call has echoes of Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Philip Lowe's warning in November that workers needed to accept a steep cut in real wages so inflation would moderate, even though he is on a salary package of $1,076,029.

'So I know it's very difficult for people to accept the idea that wages don't rise with inflation … and people are experiencing a decline in real wages, that's tough,' Dr Lowe said.

'The alternative though is more difficult. If we all buy into the idea that wages have to go up to compensate people for inflation, it will be painful. So best avoid that.'

Canstar has calculated that an Australian on an average, full-time salary of $92,030 would need an annual pay rise of $7,138 to cope with inflation far outpacing wages growth.

Wages are already growing at the fastest pace in almost a decade and the Reserve Bank is expecting pay growth to hit 3.75 per cent by mid-2023 before hitting 4 per cent by mid-2024 for the first time since 2009.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39lZAP_0kREe39U00

Headline inflation meanwhile was expected to moderate to 6.25 per cent by June, 2023 and 4.75 per cent by the end of 2024, but workers would still be suffering a real wages cut.

Biggest price rises in 2022

DOMESTIC HOLIDAY COSTS : Up 13.3 per cent

PETROL : Up 13.2 per cent

CEREAL, BREAD : Up 12.2 per cent

HOUSING : Up 10.7 per cent

ELECTRICITY : Up 8.6 per cent

To counter that, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese Labor government is promoting multi-employer bargaining where wage increases are replicated across a sector.

This repudiates the enterprise bargaining system that debuted in 1993, under a previous Labor government, that was designed to stop wage increases in one workplace from being automatically copied without productivity improvements.

Prices for some items last year soared by a double-digit pace.

With state borders open again, domestic holiday costs soared by 13.3 per cent over the year.

Petrol prices last year climbed by 13.2 per cent, after rising above $2 a litre in March as Russia's Ukraine invasion led to sanctions that pushed up global crude oil prices.

Housing costs last year climbed by 10.7 per cent as food and non-alcoholic drink prices rose by 9.2 per cent.

Fruit and vegetable prices increased by 8.5 per cent following flooding on Australia's east coast in early 2022, but came down sharply over the final quarter of last year as harvest supply shortages were resolved.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TuGxk_0kREe39U00

A closer breakdown of grocery items showed a 12.2 per cent annual surge in bread and cereal prices and an even more severe 14.9 per cent climb in dairy prices.

Electricity prices last year rose by 8.6 per cent.

With overall inflation well above the Reserve Bank's 2 to 3 per cent target, home borrowers are widely expected to cop another quarter of a percentage point rate rise in February.

This would take the cash rate up to a new 10-year high of 3.35 per cent, up from 3.1 per cent.

Under this scenario, a borrower with an average $600,000 mortgage would see their monthly repayments rise by $93 to $3,303, up from $3,210 as a Commonwealth Bank variable rate rose to 5.22 per cent from 4.97 per cent.

What a February rate rise means

$500,000 : Up $77 to $2,752 from $2,675

$600,000 : Up $93 to $3,303 from $3,210

$700,000 : Up $108 to $3,853 from $3,745

$800,000 : Up $123 to $4,403 from $4,280

$900,000 : Up $139 to $4,954 from $4,815

$1,000,000 : Up $154 to $5,504 from $5,350

Calculations based on a Commonwealth Bank variable loan rising to 5.22 per cent from 4.97 per cent to reflect Reserve Bank of Australia cash rate rising to 3.35 per cent from 3.1 per cent

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Fed seen ending rate hikes by March as inflation slows

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve policymakers are finally seeing some sustained progress in sapping high inflation, cementing their plan to raise interest rates by a quarter percentage point next week, with traders betting they'll end their hiking campaign in March.
Bakersfield Channel

How should you prepare for a recession?

WASHINGTON — New analysis shows Americans are spending more of their savings to offset inflation. This comes as the Wall Street Journal reports around two-thirds of major banks in our country predict a recession will happen sometime this year. So how should you prepare?. NEW PREDICTIONS. To be clear,...
WASHINGTON STATE
msn.com

‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 big oil stocks for protection

The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
Motley Fool

Don't Panic: Social Security Payments Could Continue Even in an Unlikely Debt Default

It's quite common for lawmakers to raise the debt ceiling, but partisan gridlock has made the matter more contentious. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
WASHINGTON STATE
CNBC

Oil prices settle lower on stronger supply outlook

Oil prices settled lower on Friday, making their weekly finish flat to lower, as indications of strong Russian oil supply offset better-than-expected U.S. economic growth data, strong middle distillate refining margins and hopes of a rapid recovery in Chinese demand. Brent futures settled down 81 cents, or 0.9%, at $86.66...
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

724K+
Followers
78K+
Post
372M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy