New Braunfels, TX

Community Impact Austin

Elevated Eyecare celebrates one-year business anniversary in New Braunfels

Elevated Eyecare is operated by sisters Dr. Kymber Blaschke and Dr. Jennifer Blaschke. (Courtesy Elevated Eyecare) Elevated Eyecare located at 1750 East Common St., Ste. 1201, New Braunfels, celebrated its one-year business anniversary in December. Dr. Jennifer Blaschke and her sister Dr. Kymber Blaschke offer eye care, including vision therapy, eye disease management and full-service optical care, for all ages. 830-221-9358.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
Community Impact Austin

Kitchen Del Mar Seafood, Grill & Bar now closed in Lakeway

Kitchen Del Mar, a seafood restaurant in Lakeway, closed its doors in late 2022. (Courtesy Kitchen Del Mar Seafood, Grill & Bar) Kitchen Del Mar Seafood, Grill & Bar closed in late 2022 at 3519 N. RM 620, Austin. The restaurant opened in January 2022 next to Hudson's Fine Hill Country Dining. The menu previously featured seafood, oysters, craft beer and cocktails. The restaurant also had a patio with live music, a cigar room and a wine bar.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Power-washing company Bluebonnet Softwash opens in New Braunfels

Bluebonnet Softwash is located at 1965 Post Road, New Braunfels. (Amira Van Leeuwen/Community Impact) Bluebonnet Softwash celebrated its grand opening Jan. 19. The business is locally owned and veteran managed by husband and wife Ed and Cheryl Rivera. The couple decided to open their business after researching and figuring out what they wanted to do after the military.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
Community Impact Austin

Dutch Bros. Coffee now slinging drinks in Southwest Austin

The Oregon-based company broke ground on the 858-square-foot building in fall 2021. (Amanda Cutshall/Community Impact) Dutch Bros. Coffee opened at 9605 Menchaca Road, Austin, on Jan. 18. The drive-thru coffee shop's menu consists of cold brews, Americanos and specialty espressos. It also offers other options, such as pastries, teas, smoothies...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

New one-stop spot for upscale entertainment in Cedar Park

AUSTIN, Texas - There's a new one-stop spot for upscale entertainment coming to Cedar Park. Spare Birdie Public House, located at 1400 Discovery Blvd., is having a soft opening next week and a grand opening on February 20. Spare Birdie offers entertainment including immersive, augmented reality golf bays, string pin...
CEDAR PARK, TX
KSAT 12

Santikos New Braunfels to add arcades, bowling, and sport bar

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – Santikos New Braunfels will soon have more entertainment options. The current theater is getting a remodel and will expand to add arcades, bowling and a sports bar. Santikos purchased the former Alamo Drafthouse theater in the New Braunfels Marketplace in August of 2021. According to...
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
Community Impact Austin

New Braunfels plans for future water use

The New Braunfels City Council received a presentation on the One Water Initiative, a regional collaboration on long-term water planning and management in the region. (Community Impact Staff) The New Braunfels City Council received a presentation on the One Water Initiative, a regional collaboration on water planning and management, during...
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
Community Impact Austin

Howdy Boba brings more boba to Buda

Owner John Wilkinson and his dad, Brad Wilkinson. (Amira Van Leeuwen/Community Impact) Howdy Boba, located at 400 Main St. is bringing more boba tea to Buda. The boba truck opened Jan. 4 and has a monthly rotating menu with a combination of milk teas, fruit teas, tea lattes and coffee creations.
BUDA, TX
KVUE

Efforts to save and preserve Palm School: 'This was sacred grounds'

AUSTIN, Texas — Travis County leaders are revisiting the future of the historic Palm School in Downtown Austin. This last week, County leaders discussed preserving the space while making it profitable at the same time. County members have made plans to preserve the building since 2019, but halted during the pandemic.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

P.F. Chang's to open in spring 2023 in New Braunfels

The Asian restaurant P.F. Chang's is coming soon to New Braunfels. (Courtesy P.F. Chang’s) Sierra joined Community Impact Newspaper as a reporter in July 2022 after graduating with a degree in journalism from Texas State University in San Marcos, Texas. She covers education, local government, transportation, business and real estate development in the New Braunfels community. Prior to CI, Sierra served as the Managing Editor of San Marcos Corridor News and spent time as a Senior Reporter for the University Star. When she is not writing, she enjoys reading and traveling.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
Houston Chronicle

A billionaire's luxury development clashes with conservationists

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A billionaire seeking to build a resort with luxury homes in the Texas Hill Country is facing off against neighbors opposed to development on environmental grounds, highlighting the growing tensions as the region's economic surge fuels a boom outside Austin.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Corridor Commerce Center to offer more industrial, warehouse space in Hays County

Alliance Industrial Company is expected to complete Corridor Commerce Center this May. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) Alliance Industrial Company is working on bringing its second speculative industrial project to the Hays County area with Corridor Commerce Center, teetering on Buda and Kyle city limits, with Transwestern serving as the brokerage. Speculative industrial projects are built out with no specific tenant in mind and are ready for a variety of industrial and warehousing needs.
HAYS COUNTY, TX
seguintoday.com

Seguin ISD seeks purchase of Irma Lewis SOLC

(Seguin) — The Seguin ISD Board of Trustees has officially agreed to pursue the purchase of the Irma Lewis Seguin Outdoor Learning Center. Trustees on Tuesday unanimously gave Seguin ISD Superintendent Dr. Matthew Gutierrez the authorization to begin negotiations toward the potential purchase of the outdoor learning center located at 1865 E US Highway 90.
SEGUIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Community Impact Austin

