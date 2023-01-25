Read full article on original website
nexttv.com
Ad Market Has ‘Bottomed Out,’ NBCU CEO Jeff Shell Says
The weak television ad market may have “stabilized,” but a rebound may be months away, according to NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell. Speaking on parent company Comcast’s fourth-quarter earnings call Thursday, Shell said “the ad market steadily worsened over the course of last year. It feels like it bottomed out around late November, early December, and really since then it hasn’t gotten worse and maybe even a little bit better.”
Opinion: Antitrust Suit Against Google Ad Business Undermines a Growing Free Press Online
The Justice Department’s new antitrust lawsuit against Google‘s advertising business will surely draw raves from established newspaper, broadcast and cable-TV news publishers. The lawsuit filed Tuesday alleges Google illegally monopolizes the $250 billion U.S. market for digital ads. California, New York, Colorado, Virginia and many other states piled...
SFGate
BuzzFeed CEO Says AI-Powered Content Creation Will Become ‘Part of Our Core Business’ in 2023
BuzzFeed, amid an economic downturn that last month led it to lay off 12% of its workforce, this year will increasingly rely on artificial-intelligence technology to help produce content, CEO Jonah Peretti said in an email to staff Thursday. More from Variety. Kevin Spacey Breaks Down in Court, Says Publicist...
nexttv.com
Vizio Adds Features To Help Viewers Find Streaming Content
Vizio said it has updated its TV user interface, adding features that will make it easiest for views to find streaming content they want to watch. The company said it also redesigned its mobile app. The new features will appear on Vizio set through the company’s AutoUpdate capability. One...
CNBC
Here are the layoff severance packages Google, Microsoft, Amazon and other tech giants have promised
Google is the latest Big Tech company to reduce head count, laying off 12,000 employees. Severance packages vary from company to company, ranging from the minimum legally required to longer-term packages that include health-care benefits and accelerated vesting. Regardless, laid-off employees will enter an uncertain job market with reduced investor...
I'm a stay-at-home dad who makes $20,000 a month through YouTube and email marketing. The first year I only made 13 cents — here's how I scaled up.
Judd Albring now works up to 10 hours a week posting video content and crafting emails. Here's how he set up the mostly passive income streams.
NASDAQ
Fox's (FOXA) Fox News Ends 2022 as the Number One News Channel
Fox Corporation FOXA recently announced that Fox News Digital has finished 2022 as the top-performing new channel. It secured more than 18 billion multiplatform views, over 34 billion multiplatform minutes and averaged 82.7 million monthly multiplatform unique visitors in 2022. Per Emplifi, Fox News Digital was also recorded as the...
Truth over horrifying theory that Facebook ‘listens through your microphone’ revealed
FACEBOOK has been dogged for years by claims that the popular app listens to conversations. Multiple users say they've noticed that ads mysteriously appear soon after talking about a specific topic or brand. For example, a paranoid coffee shop owner alleged in 2021 that "they listen" after her app began...
Artificial intelligence replaced humans in job role for months and ‘no one noticed’
A POPULAR news outlet has been publishing articles written by AI since November, keeping it on the down low. Tech media site CNET has been publishing the articles since November, and lots of readers don't seem to have noticed. “What is a credit card charge-off?” was the first AI-written article,...
Mark Zuckerberg reportedly said he doesn't like seeing 'managers managing managers,' fueling speculation of more layoffs
Mark Zuckerberg reportedly said managers should not be rewarded for creating larger teams, according to Command Line.
A Google employee of 11 years says he and his wife stared at each other in 'disbelief' when they realized they'd both been laid off by the company
Ashish Kalsi wrote on LinkedIn he has a two-year-old daughter and was working at Google on an immigrant visa: "The dreaded H-1B countdown has begun."
A leaked internal message appears to show Elon Musk ordered Twitter staff to suspend a left-wing activist's account
The internal message involved the account of activist Chad Loder and said: "Suspension: direct request from Elon Musk," Bloomberg reported.
How to Watch ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ Online for Free
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. It seems Everything Everywhere All at Once is well, everywhere these days, with the Michelle Yeoh-starring film brining home a string of accolades during Awards Season. Taken from an original screenplay by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (collectively known as the “Daniels”), Everything Everywhere was nominated for six Golden Globe Awards (with Yeoh and co-star Ke Huy Quan both taking home acting trophies) and the film was awarded the “Best Picture” prize at the Critics Choice Awards. There have also been...
nexttv.com
Comcast Cord-Cutting Accelerated to Record High 11.2% in 2022
That moment we all talked about, where the polar ice caps underpinning the pay TV ecosystem melt into the sea, slowly at first then all at once? It's here. Comcast, the top provider of linear pay TV service in America, lost 440,000 traditional video customers in the fourth quarter of 2022, a significant acceleration over the 227,000 bled out in the last three months of 2021.
Edward Snowden Asks Elon Musk To Take Risks To Avoid Twitter Bankruptcy: 'You Could Change The World In 12 Months'
Edward Snowden said Thursday that there are “solutions to the censorship problem” which will keep Twitter out of bankruptcy. What Happened: The former U.S. intelligence contractor said that Twitter and Tesla CEO Elon Musk could “could change the world within twelve months.”. Snowden urged Musk to “take...
You may have less than 10 weeks left to let your mom, brother, or anyone else outside your home use your Netflix login for free
Netflix said account sharing affected over 100 million households, which "undermines our long term ability to invest in and improve Netflix."
nexttv.com
Standard General-Tegna Merger Offers New Ideas, Needed Diversity
As chairman and CEO of the Chamber of the Americas, I proudly support our organization’s mission to facilitate trade and investment that strengthens local economies and fosters a spirit of harmony, social and economic justice in the international community, creating a society for the greater good of all humanity. But none of this is possible without well-informed citizens.
DOJ, states sue Google over digital ad dominance
The Department of Justice (DOJ) and a handful of states sued Google over the tech giant’s dominance in the digital ad space, according to a complaint filed Tuesday. The case is the second antitrust lawsuit the DOJ has filed against Google, adding to the mounting legal battles from state and federal antitrust enforcers targeting the […]
nexttv.com
Charter Q4 Earnings Fall Despite Gain of 92,000 Internet Subscribers
Charter Communications reported lower fourth-quarter earnings as it added more residential internet customers than expected while pay TV cord-cutting increased. Charter lost 145,000 video customers in the fourth quarter, leaving it with 14.5 million residential video customers. A year ago, Charter lost 71,000 video customers in the fourth quarter. Video...
nexttv.com
Fine With Flat? Comcast Lost 26K Broadband Subscribers in Q4 ... Why Investors Are OK With That
For the first time ever, Comcast reported a quarterly customer loss for its core wireline connectivity business. Wall Street's surprising reaction? Meh. Sometime around late 2021, when investors started to suspect that Comcast and Charter couldn't maintain the incendiary paces of their pandemic-era broadband growth, the share prices of the two cable companies started to crater.
