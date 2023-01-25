ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
nexttv.com

Ad Market Has ‘Bottomed Out,’ NBCU CEO Jeff Shell Says

The weak television ad market may have “stabilized,” but a rebound may be months away, according to NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell. Speaking on parent company Comcast’s fourth-quarter earnings call Thursday, Shell said “the ad market steadily worsened over the course of last year. It feels like it bottomed out around late November, early December, and really since then it hasn’t gotten worse and maybe even a little bit better.”
Times of San Diego

Opinion: Antitrust Suit Against Google Ad Business Undermines a Growing Free Press Online

The Justice Department’s new antitrust lawsuit against Google‘s advertising business will surely draw raves from established newspaper, broadcast and cable-TV news publishers. The lawsuit filed Tuesday alleges Google illegally monopolizes the $250 billion U.S. market for digital ads. California, New York, Colorado, Virginia and many other states piled...
COLORADO STATE
nexttv.com

Vizio Adds Features To Help Viewers Find Streaming Content

Vizio said it has updated its TV user interface, adding features that will make it easiest for views to find streaming content they want to watch. The company said it also redesigned its mobile app. The new features will appear on Vizio set through the company’s AutoUpdate capability. One...
NASDAQ

Fox's (FOXA) Fox News Ends 2022 as the Number One News Channel

Fox Corporation FOXA recently announced that Fox News Digital has finished 2022 as the top-performing new channel. It secured more than 18 billion multiplatform views, over 34 billion multiplatform minutes and averaged 82.7 million monthly multiplatform unique visitors in 2022. Per Emplifi, Fox News Digital was also recorded as the...
Rolling Stone

How to Watch ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ Online for Free

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. It seems Everything Everywhere All at Once is well, everywhere these days, with the Michelle Yeoh-starring film brining home a string of accolades during Awards Season. Taken from an original screenplay by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (collectively known as the “Daniels”), Everything Everywhere was nominated for six Golden Globe Awards (with Yeoh and co-star Ke Huy Quan both taking home acting trophies) and the film was awarded the “Best Picture” prize at the Critics Choice Awards. There have also been...
nexttv.com

Comcast Cord-Cutting Accelerated to Record High 11.2% in 2022

That moment we all talked about, where the polar ice caps underpinning the pay TV ecosystem melt into the sea, slowly at first then all at once? It's here. Comcast, the top provider of linear pay TV service in America, lost 440,000 traditional video customers in the fourth quarter of 2022, a significant acceleration over the 227,000 bled out in the last three months of 2021.
nexttv.com

Standard General-Tegna Merger Offers New Ideas, Needed Diversity

As chairman and CEO of the Chamber of the Americas, I proudly support our organization’s mission to facilitate trade and investment that strengthens local economies and fosters a spirit of harmony, social and economic justice in the international community, creating a society for the greater good of all humanity. But none of this is possible without well-informed citizens.
KARK 4 News

DOJ, states sue Google over digital ad dominance

The Department of Justice (DOJ) and a handful of states sued Google over the tech giant’s dominance in the digital ad space, according to a complaint filed Tuesday.  The case is the second antitrust lawsuit the DOJ has filed against Google, adding to the mounting legal battles from state and federal antitrust enforcers targeting the […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
nexttv.com

Charter Q4 Earnings Fall Despite Gain of 92,000 Internet Subscribers

Charter Communications reported lower fourth-quarter earnings as it added more residential internet customers than expected while pay TV cord-cutting increased. Charter lost 145,000 video customers in the fourth quarter, leaving it with 14.5 million residential video customers. A year ago, Charter lost 71,000 video customers in the fourth quarter. Video...
nexttv.com

Fine With Flat? Comcast Lost 26K Broadband Subscribers in Q4 ... Why Investors Are OK With That

For the first time ever, Comcast reported a quarterly customer loss for its core wireline connectivity business. Wall Street's surprising reaction? Meh. Sometime around late 2021, when investors started to suspect that Comcast and Charter couldn't maintain the incendiary paces of their pandemic-era broadband growth, the share prices of the two cable companies started to crater.

Comments / 0

Community Policy