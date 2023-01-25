ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

The Buncombe County COVID-19 Weekly Update: Back to a low community level after the holiday season surge

ASHEVILLE, NC – January 25, 2022 – There is a trend downward to the pre-holiday season COVID-19 community levels. The CDC reports that the community level for Buncombe County is low for the week ending January 16th. Almost one-half of the counties in North Carolina are medium. Most of the counties in the U.S. are at a low level with about 6% of the counties at a high level down from almost 14% last week.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC

